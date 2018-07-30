Ardiden Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Log in
07/30/2018 | 08:20am CEST
Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Ardiden Ltd (ASX:ADV) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.

HIGHLIGHTS

SEYMOUR LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT, Ontario (100%-owned)

- Results received from drill-samples attained from spodumene-bearing pegmatites intersected at the Central Aubry prospects

- 160 regional targets identified in the Seymour Lake project area, leading to new claims being staked such that the project area has doubled in size

- Commencement of regional prospecting and mapping program to investigate the regional targets

PICKLE LAKE GOLD PROJECT, Ontario (ADV Option, 100%)

- Due-diligence drilling program completed

CORPORATE

- Successful $6.11m capital raising completed

- Introduction of key institutional shareholders to the register

- Cash at the end of the quarter is $6.92m

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/584MD6C2



About Ardiden Ltd:

Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.



Source:

Ardiden Ltd



Contact:

Investors:
Brad Boyle
Ardiden Ltd 
Tel: +61-8-6245-2050

Media:
Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko
Citadel-Magnus
Tel: +61-8-6160-4900

© ABN Newswire 2018
