Ardiden Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Ardiden Ltd (ASX:ADV) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
SEYMOUR LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT, Ontario (100%-owned)
- Results received from drill-samples attained from spodumene-bearing pegmatites intersected at the Central Aubry prospects
- 160 regional targets identified in the Seymour Lake project area, leading to new claims being staked such that the project area has doubled in size
- Commencement of regional prospecting and mapping program to investigate the regional targets
PICKLE LAKE GOLD PROJECT, Ontario (ADV Option, 100%)
- Due-diligence drilling program completed
CORPORATE
- Successful $6.11m capital raising completed
- Introduction of key institutional shareholders to the register
- Cash at the end of the quarter is $6.92m
About Ardiden Ltd:
Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.
