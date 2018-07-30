Ardiden Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Ardiden Ltd (ASX:ADV) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.



HIGHLIGHTS



SEYMOUR LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT, Ontario (100%-owned)



- Results received from drill-samples attained from spodumene-bearing pegmatites intersected at the Central Aubry prospects



- 160 regional targets identified in the Seymour Lake project area, leading to new claims being staked such that the project area has doubled in size



- Commencement of regional prospecting and mapping program to investigate the regional targets



PICKLE LAKE GOLD PROJECT, Ontario (ADV Option, 100%)



- Due-diligence drilling program completed



CORPORATE



- Successful $6.11m capital raising completed



- Introduction of key institutional shareholders to the register



- Cash at the end of the quarter is $6.92m



To view the full report, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/584MD6C2







About Ardiden Ltd:



Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.





Source:



Ardiden Ltd





Contact:

Investors: Brad Boyle Ardiden Ltd Tel: +61-8-6245-2050 Media: Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko Citadel-Magnus Tel: +61-8-6160-4900