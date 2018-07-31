Argex Titane : 08/01/2018 - Argex Titanium TiO2 Technology of interest to China National Coatings Industry Association

ArgexTitaniumTiO2technologyofinterestto ChinaNationalCoatingsIndustryAssociation
MONTREAL,Québec-January8,2018-ArgexTitaniuminc(TSX:RGX)("Argex"or"theCorporation") is pleased to announce that, following the presentation of Mr. Mazen Alnaimi, Chairman and CEO of the Corporation, at China's First Summit Forum on the Titanium Industry in December 2017, and the validationoftheArgextechnologybyexternallabs,therewasmajorinterestfromindustryplayerstomeet withArgexmanagementanddeveloppotentialbusinesscollaboration.
A meeting took place at Argex with the General Secretary of the China National Coatings Industry Association(NCIA),anassociationwhichrepresents48TiO2manufacturersinChina.
ThismeetingconfirmedthegreatinterestoftheChineseTiO2industryfortheArgextechnology.Meetings with select major industry players and Argex Management will be arranged with two groups: a group interested in satisfying Chinese demand by licensing the Argex technology and a group interested in developingglobalTiO2production,usingtheArgextechnologywhichhaskeyadvantagesintermsofcost andenvironmentalimpact.
TheChineseauthoritieshavebannedtheconstructionofsulfateproductionofTiO2inthecountryaswell as restricted any expansion of existing sulfate plants unless major environmental impact improvements aremade,therebyencouragingthechlorideprocessfortheproductionofTiO2.
TheChineseTiO2industryaccountsforanestimatedtotalcapacityof3.2milliontonnesandisgrowingat 6%to8%annually.Thisgrowthistheequivalentoftwoadditionallargescaleproductionunitseveryyear.
"TheserapiddevelopmentsprovethattheArgexTiO2technologyisbeingdevelopedattherighttimeina fastgrowingsector,inneedforlowercostandenvironmentallyfriendlytechnologies",saidMazenAlnaimi, ChairmanandCEOofArgex.
AboutArgexTitanium
Argex Titanium Inc. has developed an advanced chemical process for the volume production of high gradetitaniumdioxide(TiO2)foruseinhighqualitypaint,plastics,cosmeticsandotherTiO2applications. The Corporation's unique proprietary process uses relatively inexpensive and plentiful source material from a variety of potential vendors to produce TiO2, along with other valuable byproducts. Argex's process provides a significant cost and environmental advantage over current legacy TiO2 production methods.
