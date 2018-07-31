Log in
Argex Titane : 08/01/2018 - Argex Titanium TiO2 Technology of interest to China National Coatings Industry Association

07/31/2018 | 04:52am CEST

 

ArgexTitaniumTiO2technologyofinterestto ChinaNationalCoatingsIndustryAssociation 

MONTREAL,Québec-January8,2018-ArgexTitaniuminc(TSX:RGX)("Argex"or"theCorporation") is pleased to announce that, following the presentation of Mr. Mazen Alnaimi, Chairman and CEO of the Corporation, at China's First Summit Forum on the Titanium Industry in December 2017, and the validationoftheArgextechnologybyexternallabs,therewasmajorinterestfromindustryplayerstomeet withArgexmanagementanddeveloppotentialbusinesscollaboration.

A meeting took place at Argex with the General Secretary of the China National Coatings Industry Association(NCIA),anassociationwhichrepresents48TiO2manufacturersinChina.

ThismeetingconfirmedthegreatinterestoftheChineseTiO2industryfortheArgextechnology.Meetings with select major industry players and Argex Management will be arranged with two groups: a group interested in satisfying Chinese demand by licensing the Argex technology and a group interested in developingglobalTiO2production,usingtheArgextechnologywhichhaskeyadvantagesintermsofcost andenvironmentalimpact.

TheChineseauthoritieshavebannedtheconstructionofsulfateproductionofTiO2inthecountryaswell as restricted any expansion of existing sulfate plants unless major environmental impact improvements aremade,therebyencouragingthechlorideprocessfortheproductionofTiO2.

TheChineseTiO2industryaccountsforanestimatedtotalcapacityof3.2milliontonnesandisgrowingat 6%to8%annually.Thisgrowthistheequivalentoftwoadditionallargescaleproductionunitseveryyear.

"TheserapiddevelopmentsprovethattheArgexTiO2technologyisbeingdevelopedattherighttimeina fastgrowingsector,inneedforlowercostandenvironmentallyfriendlytechnologies",saidMazenAlnaimi, ChairmanandCEOofArgex.

AboutArgexTitanium

Argex Titanium Inc. has developed an advanced chemical process for the volume production of high gradetitaniumdioxide(TiO2)foruseinhighqualitypaint,plastics,cosmeticsandotherTiO2applications. The Corporation's unique proprietary process uses relatively inexpensive and plentiful source material from a variety of potential vendors to produce TiO2, along with other valuable byproducts. Argex's process provides a significant cost and environmental advantage over current legacy TiO2 production methods.

 Contact: MazenAlnaimi ChairmanandChiefExecutiveOfficer|ArgexTitaniumInc.[email protected]

Disclaimer

Argex Titanium Inc. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 02:51:05 UTC
