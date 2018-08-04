Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Argo Gold Inc    ARBTF   CA09607P1027

ARGO GOLD INC (ARBTF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/18 04:03:29 pm
0.0864 USD   -11.65%
03:55aArgo Gold Announces Shares for Debt Settlement
NE
06/14Argo Gold Issues Stock Options
NE
06/12Argo Gold Acquires Cobalt Projects
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Argo Gold Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 03:55am CEST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2018) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (“Argo Gold” or the “Company”) announces that it has settled an aggregate of $38,400 of indebtedness of the Company with various arm’s length creditors through the issuance of an aggregate of 320,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) at a price of $0.12 per Common Shares.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker ARQ. Argo Gold is focused on gold exploration projects central and northwestern Ontario. All of Argo Gold’s projects are 100% owned and have indications of economic viability. Argo Gold’s website is www.argogold.ca.

For more information please contact:

Judy Baker
President
(416) 786-7860
[email protected]

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARGO GOLD INC
03:55aArgo Gold Announces Shares for Debt Settlement
NE
06/14Argo Gold Issues Stock Options
NE
06/12Argo Gold Acquires Cobalt Projects
NE
05/25Argo Gold Corporate Update
NE
05/22Argo Gold Stakes Additional Mineral Claims
NE
04/05Argo Gold Completes Sale of Rockstar Gold Property
NE
03/21Argo Gold Enters into Agreement to Sell Rockstar Gold Property
NE
02/22Argo Gold to Acquire the Geisler Patents in Earngey Township Adjacent to Its ..
NE
02/16Argo Gold Corporate Update
NE
02/15Argo Gold to Sell South Wawa Gold Project
NE
More news
Chart ARGO GOLD INC
Duration : Period :
Argo Gold Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Judith C. Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George S. Langdon Independent Director
Christopher E. O. Irwin Secretary & Director
Frederick William Nielsen Independent Director
Paul B. Olmsted Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGO GOLD INC-34.69%0
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-1.20%36 935
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%26 943
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%16 448
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-24.19%10 412
BOLIDEN AB-7.55%7 959
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.