ARGONAUT GOLD INC (AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc : Todays Research Reports on Argonaut Gold Inc., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Capstone Mining Corp. and Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.

03/09/2018 | 02:05pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI has Initiated Coverage Today on:

Argonaut Gold Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AR.TO

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=FM.TO

Capstone Mining Corp.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CS.TO

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DNG.TO

Argonaut Gold's stock moved 1.65% lower Thursday, to close the day at $2.38. The stock recorded a trading volume of 236,464 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 432,106 shares. In the last year, Argonaut Gold's shares have traded in a range of 1.76 - 2.92. The share price has gained 35.23% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $2.49 is below its 200-day moving average of $2.50. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 17.25. Shares of Argonaut Gold have fallen approximately 0.83 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Argonaut Gold Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AR.TO

On Thursday, shares of First Quantum Minerals recorded a trading volume of 3,073,165 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 4,734,181 shares. The stock ended the day 3.50% lower at 19.86. The share price has gained 104.95% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 9.69 - 21.71. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $19.54 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $16.54. Shares of First Quantum Minerals have gained approximately 12.78 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's First Quantum Minerals Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=FM.TO

Capstone Mining's stock moved 2.22% higher Thursday, to close the day at $1.38. The stock recorded a trading volume of 481,963 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 495,910 shares. In the last year, Capstone Mining's shares have traded in a range of 0.77 - 1.62. The share price has gained 79.22% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $1.40 is below its 200-day moving average of $1.42. Shares of Capstone Mining are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 9.86. Shares of Capstone Mining have fallen approximately 4.17 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Capstone Mining Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CS.TO

On Thursday, shares of Dynacor Gold Mines recorded a trading volume of 51,450 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 62,510 shares. The stock ended the day flat at 2.00. The share price has gained 33.33% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 1.50 - 2.58. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $1.99 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $1.91. Shares of the company are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 33.33. Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines have gained approximately 20.48 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DNG.TO

Our Actionable Research on Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR.TO), First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM.TO), Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX:CS.TO) and Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX:DNG.TO) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 225 M
EBIT 2018 47,0 M
Net income 2018 29,2 M
Finance 2018 27,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 93,73
P/E ratio 2019 11,72
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 333 M
Chart ARGONAUT GOLD INC
Duration : Period :
Argonaut Gold Inc Technical Analysis Chart | AR | CA04016A1012 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,35 $
Spread / Average Target 79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter C. Dougherty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Edward Kofman Chairman
William M. Zisch Chief Operating Officer
David Ponczoch Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
W. Robert Rose Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGONAUT GOLD INC0.00%333
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION3.54%20 085
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)--.--%15 533
BARRICK GOLD CORP-17.25%13 609
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.57%13 244
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 943
