ARLO TECH : NETGEAR and Arlo Announce Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) and Arlo Technologies, Inc. ("Arlo"), a subsidiary of NETGEAR, today announced the pricing of Arlo's initial public offering ("IPO") of 10,215,000 shares of Arlo's common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The New York Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the common stock shares. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ARLO" on August 3, 2018, and the IPO is expected to close on or about August 7, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,532,250 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities and Guggenheim Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James, Cowen and Imperial Capital are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company's products are built on a variety of proven technologies such as wireless (WiFi and LTE), Ethernet and powerline, with a focus on reliability and ease-of-use. The product line consists of wired and wireless devices that enable networking, broadband access and network connectivity. These products are available in multiple configurations to address the needs of the end-users in each geographic region in which the Company's products are sold. NETGEAR products are sold in approximately 27,000 retail locations around the globe, and through approximately 23,000 value-added resellers, as well as multiple major cable, mobile and wireline service providers around the world. The company's headquarters are in San Jose, Calif., with additional offices in approximately 25 countries.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

