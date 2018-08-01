SanSal Wellness Expands Florida Corporate Offices and Sales Team

Log in
08/01/2018 | 03:24pm CEST

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SanSal Wellness Holdings, Inc. (“SanSal Wellness” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: SSWH), a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on producing full spectrum natural phytocannabinoid-rich industrial hemp extracts, is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed the relocation and expansion of its corporate offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.  

The larger office space, located at 1512 East Broward Blvd., Suite 300, was required to accommodate and support the numerous new talented SanSal team members added as part of its planned sales and marketing expansion.  Recent additions to the SanSal sales and marketing team include an inside sales manager, inside and outside sales reps, multiple full-time medical sales reps, and a social media marketing manager.  Each of these SanSal team additions is expected to improve consumer and partner demand for current and planned product launches, and to positively impact topline revenues and increase market share.

Derek Thomas, Vice President of Business Development of SanSal Wellness, commented, “Combined with the continued and anticipated growth of SanSal’s world-class industrial hemp extract production and formulation capabilities in Colorado, the expansion into this larger and more functional corporate office facility in Florida will enable our team to better execute our ongoing and increasing sales and brand marketing strategy and to pursue other organic growth opportunities.”

Thomas concluded, “We look forward to leveraging this new SanSal Wellness office and our team strengths to increase product awareness and acceptance, launch several new products in the near future, and to continue building sales momentum.”  

About SanSal Wellness Holdings, Inc. 

SanSal Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: SSWH) is focused on producing superior quality, whole-plant, broad spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oils and extracts.  SanSal Wellness currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp.  The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information, visit www.sansalwellness.com and www.theveritasfarms.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements 

This SanSal Wellness Holdings, Inc. press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.”  Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct.  These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated.  Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all.  Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

SanSal Wellness Holdings, Inc. - IR/Media Contact

Toll-Free: (888) 549-7888
E-mail: [email protected] 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
