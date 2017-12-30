Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Array Biopharma Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ARRY

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
against Array Biopharma Inc. (“Array” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ARRY)
and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States
District Court, for the District of Colorado, and docketed under
17-cv-02848, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who
purchased or otherwise acquired Array securities, seeking to recover
compensable damages caused by defendants’ violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934.
If you are a shareholder who purchased Array securities between December
16, 2015 and March 17, 2017, both dates inclusive, you have until
January 22, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for
the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.
To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected]
or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who
inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address,
telephone number, and quantity of shares purchased.
[Click
here to join this class action]
Array is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,
development, and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to
treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s lead cancer drug
binimetinib (MEK162) was evaluated in multiple trials and combinations,
including a Phase 3 “NEMO” study versus dacarbazine in unresectable or
metastatic NRAS-mutant melanoma patients.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made
materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s
business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants
made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
(i) Array’s NEMO study failed to show sufficient clinical benefit of the
binimetinib new drug application (“NDA”) in use for patients with
NRAS-mutant melanoma; (ii) the Company was aware that this lack of
supporting clinical data would not be sufficient to receive U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval of binimetinib in use for
patients with NRAS-mutant melanoma; and (iii) as a result of the
foregoing, Array’s public statements were materially false and
misleading at all relevant times.
On March 19, 2017, Array issued a press release announcing it had
withdrawn from the FDA Division of Oncology Products 2 the NDA for
binimetinib monotherapy for the treatment of NRASmutant melanoma, a
rare, mutationally-driven subset of skin cancer.
On the following day, biotech analyst John Carroll from Endpoints News
published an article entitled “Array walks back its FDA pitch on
binimetinib, derailing plans for commercial launch.” The article
described why the Company’s decision concerning the binimetinib NDA came
“as a surprise to investors,” based on Array’s previous statements with
respect to the drug’s approval prospects.
On this news, Array’s share price fell $1.43 or 13.54% over two trading
days, to close at $9.13 on March 21, 2017.
On May 10, 2017, during a conference call to discuss the Company’s
financial and operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended March
31, 2017 (“Q3 2017 Conference Call”), analyst Michael Schmidt from
Leerink asked about the reasons of the withdrawal of the binimetinib NDA
in use for patients with NRAS-mutant melanoma. Ultimately, while
attempting to blur the truth, Array’s CEO and Individual Defendant
Squarer admitted that: (i) Array lacked sufficient data to support
approval of the binimetinib NDA in use for patients with NRAS-mutant
melanoma, (ii) as a result, Array was aware it would not be able to
launch binimetinib in use for patients with NRAS-mutant melanoma.
