Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Array Biopharma Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ARRY

Array is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s lead cancer drug binimetinib (MEK162) was evaluated in multiple trials and combinations, including a Phase 3 “NEMO” study versus dacarbazine in unresectable or metastatic NRAS-mutant melanoma patients.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Array’s NEMO study failed to show sufficient clinical benefit of the binimetinib new drug application (“NDA”) in use for patients with NRAS-mutant melanoma; (ii) the Company was aware that this lack of supporting clinical data would not be sufficient to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval of binimetinib in use for patients with NRAS-mutant melanoma; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Array’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 19, 2017, Array issued a press release announcing it had withdrawn from the FDA Division of Oncology Products 2 the NDA for binimetinib monotherapy for the treatment of NRASmutant melanoma, a rare, mutationally-driven subset of skin cancer.

On the following day, biotech analyst John Carroll from Endpoints News published an article entitled “Array walks back its FDA pitch on binimetinib, derailing plans for commercial launch.” The article described why the Company’s decision concerning the binimetinib NDA came “as a surprise to investors,” based on Array’s previous statements with respect to the drug’s approval prospects.

On this news, Array’s share price fell $1.43 or 13.54% over two trading days, to close at $9.13 on March 21, 2017.

On May 10, 2017, during a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017 (“Q3 2017 Conference Call”), analyst Michael Schmidt from Leerink asked about the reasons of the withdrawal of the binimetinib NDA in use for patients with NRAS-mutant melanoma. Ultimately, while attempting to blur the truth, Array’s CEO and Individual Defendant Squarer admitted that: (i) Array lacked sufficient data to support approval of the binimetinib NDA in use for patients with NRAS-mutant melanoma, (ii) as a result, Array was aware it would not be able to launch binimetinib in use for patients with NRAS-mutant melanoma.

