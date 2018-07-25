Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arrow Electronics, Inc.    ARW

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. (ARW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Arrow Electronics : Receives Microsoft Award for its Cloud Solutions Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 08:22pm CEST

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was awarded the Microsoft U.S. Partner Award for “highest cloud solution provider indirect revenue growth” this year.

This award, during Microsoft’s global partner summit, recognizes Arrow for its innovative solutions, unique customer experiences, and noteworthy uses for Microsoft technologies throughout the year.

“We are honored to receive this award from Microsoft,” said Sean Kerins, global president of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business. “Working with Microsoft and its ecosystem, we will continue to provide innovative capabilities and services that uniquely enable our channel partners.”

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 150,000 of the world’s leading manufacturers of technology used in homes, business and daily life. With 2017 sales of $26.6 billion, Arrow aggregates electronics and enterprise computing solutions for customers and suppliers in industrial and commercial markets. The company maintains a network of more than 345 locations serving over 80 countries. Learn more at FiveYearsOut.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
08:22pARROW ELECTRONICS : Receives Microsoft Award for its Cloud Solutions Growth
BU
07/19ARROW ELECTRONICS : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Kansas (July 19)
AQ
07/19ARROW ELECTRONICS : to Host Second-Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07/19ARROW ELECTRONICS : MILITARY $83,663 Federal Contract Awarded to Arrow Electroni..
AQ
07/18ARROW ELECTRONICS : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Kansas (July 18)
AQ
07/18ARROW ELECTRONICS : Recognized as Global Distributor of the Year by Hewlett Pack..
AQ
07/18ARROW ELECTRONICS : MILITARY $34,508 Federal Contract Awarded to Arrow Electroni..
AQ
07/12ARROW ELECTRONICS : Recognized as Global Distributor of the Year by Hewlett Pack..
AQ
07/12ARROW ELECTRONICS : Selected as HPE Learning Partner
AQ
07/10Free Technical Research on GameStop and Three More Services Equities
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/16Arrow Electronics Is Going Lower 
05/04Arrow Electronics Inc 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/03Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/03Arrow Electronics beats by $0.06, beats on revenue 
05/02Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 29 324 M
EBIT 2018 1 209 M
Net income 2018 726 M
Debt 2018 2 807 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,58
P/E ratio 2019 8,77
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 6 676 M
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 88,2 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Long Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher David Stansbury Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent P. Melvin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Martha Frances Keeth Independent Director
Barry W. Perry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.-5.25%6 676
INTEL CORPORATION13.04%243 765
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%204 131
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.53%151 392
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.96%112 253
BROADCOM INC-15.40%93 554
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.