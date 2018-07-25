Arrow Electronics : Receives Microsoft Award for its Cloud Solutions Growth

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was awarded the Microsoft U.S. Partner Award for “highest cloud solution provider indirect revenue growth” this year.

This award, during Microsoft’s global partner summit, recognizes Arrow for its innovative solutions, unique customer experiences, and noteworthy uses for Microsoft technologies throughout the year.

“We are honored to receive this award from Microsoft,” said Sean Kerins, global president of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business. “Working with Microsoft and its ecosystem, we will continue to provide innovative capabilities and services that uniquely enable our channel partners.”

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 150,000 of the world’s leading manufacturers of technology used in homes, business and daily life. With 2017 sales of $26.6 billion, Arrow aggregates electronics and enterprise computing solutions for customers and suppliers in industrial and commercial markets. The company maintains a network of more than 345 locations serving over 80 countries. Learn more at FiveYearsOut.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005740/en/