07/25/2018 | 12:13am CEST

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of forty one cents ($0.41) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on September 21, 2018 to Stockholders of Record as of September 7, 2018.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.  The company has operations in 34 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact: 
Ray Iardella              
VP – Investor Relations
630-285-3661/[email protected]

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-announces-regular-third-quarter-dividend-300686015.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


© PRNewswire 2018
