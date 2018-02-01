Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc    APAM

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly and Special Annual Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:18pm CET

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A common stock and a special annual dividend of $0.79 per share of Class A common stock. Both dividends, a total of $1.39 per share, will be paid on February 28, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2018. Based on Artisan’s projections and subject to change, the company expects some portion of its 2018 dividend payments to constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investor Relations Inquiries
Makela Taphorn
866.632.1770
414.908.2176
[email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MAN
10:18p Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly and Special Annual ..
03:15pARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : annual earnings release
01/23 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 4Q17 and Full-Year Results..
01/11 ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : APAM) Files An 8-K Other Events
01/10 ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
01/10 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports December 2017 Assets Under Man..
2017 ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
2017 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2017 Assets Under Man..
2017 ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
2017 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2017 Assets Under Mana..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/11 Artisan Partners Asset Management AUM flat in December
2017 Artisan Partners Asset Management AUM Continues to Rise in November
2017 Artisan Partners Asset Management Reports October AUM
2017 Artisan Partners Asset Management 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Artisan Partners Asset Management's (APAM) CEO Eric Colson on Q3 2017 Results..
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 796 M
EBIT 2017 299 M
Net income 2017 101 M
Finance 2017 6,33 M
Yield 2017 7,21%
P/E ratio 2017 19,10
P/E ratio 2018 15,66
EV / Sales 2017 3,71x
EV / Sales 2018 3,12x
Capitalization 2 959 M
Chart ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MAN
Duration : Period :
Artisan Partners Asset Man Technical Analysis Chart | APAM | US04316A1088 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 38,6 $
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Richard Colson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles J. Daley CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Andrew Arthur Ziegler Lead Director
Matthew Reed Barger Independent Director
Tench Coxe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC0.00%2 959
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP7.22%27 049
LEGAL & GENERAL-0.99%22 848
AMUNDI7.57%18 998
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-2.54%17 962
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN3.08%12 485
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.