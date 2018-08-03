Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/03/2018 | 06:30pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: artnet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.08.2018 / 18:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2018 German: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/quartalsberichte English: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports


03.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710871  03.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710871&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
