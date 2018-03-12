Aryzta : H1 2018 Results

ARYZTA AG / H1 2018 Results . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich / Switzerland, 12 March 2018 ARYZTA AG announces FY 2018 H1 results.

The news release can be downloaded from the following link:

Announcement



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ARYZTA AG via Globenewswire

