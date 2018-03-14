Log in
ARYZTA (ARYN)
Aryzta : Management Share Transactions

03/14/2018

ARYZTA AG / Management Share Transactions . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich/Switzerland, 14 March 2018

ARYZTA AG announces that Gary McGann (Chairman) and Kevin Toland (CEO) have acquired 4,930 and 5,043 ordinary shares of ARYZTA AG, respectively, following the announcement of H1 2018 results. Pat Morrissey, who is stepping down from the company, sold 133,569 shares.

Investor Enquiries:
Paul Meade, Head of Investor Relations, ARYZTA AG
Tel: +41 (0) 44 583 42 00
[email protected]

Media Enquiries:
Mark Kenny/Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting
Tel: +353 1 765 0886/+353 86 231 4135
[email protected]  /  [email protected]

About ARYZTA
ARYZTA AG ('ARYZTA') is a global food business with a leadership position in speciality bakery. ARYZTA is based in Zurich, Switzerland, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. ARYZTA has a primary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange and a secondary listing on the ISE Irish Exchange
(SIX: ARYN, ISE: YZA).

Forward looking statement
This document contains forward looking statements which reflect The Board of Directors' current views and estimates. The forward looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures and regulatory developments.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ARYZTA AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

ARYZTA AG
Talacker 41 Zurich Switzerland

ISIN: CH0043238366;
