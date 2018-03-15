ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited : Announces Distribution Declaration

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: ASA)
declared a distribution of $0.02 per common share of the Company. The
distribution is payable on May 25, 2018 to shareholders of record as of
the close of business on May 11, 2018. Due to a continued low level of
dividends received by the portfolio, this distribution will be paid from
undistributed net investment income. Should current market conditions
persist, future distributions, if any, from this source may be
unsustainable. The Company has paid uninterrupted distributions since
1959.
The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end, internally-managed fund
that seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in
companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects in, or
mining of precious metals and minerals.
It is a fundamental policy of the Company that at least 80% of its total
assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible
into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the
exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or
other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of
gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in
instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other
precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv)
invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange
traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price
movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion.
The Company employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on
detailed primary research including meetings with company executives,
site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis
in making its investment decisions.
Investors are encouraged to visit the Company’s website for additional
information, including historical and current share prices, news
releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information. The
site may be found at www.asaltd.com
or you may contact ASA directly at (800) 432-3378.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of U.S. federal securities laws that are intended to be covered
by the safe harbors created thereunder. The Company’s actual performance
or results may differ from its beliefs, expectations, estimates, goals
and projections, and consequently, investors should not rely on these
forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation
of an offer to buy any securities.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006225/en/