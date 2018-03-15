Log in
News Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited : Announces Results of Vote at Annual General Meeting

03/15/2018 | 07:17pm CET

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: ASA) reported that shareholders re-elected David Christensen, Gary Glynn, Bruce Hansen, Mary Joan Hoene and Robert Pilkington as directors of the Company at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 15, 2018.

Shareholders also voted to ratify and approve the appointment of Tait, Weller & Baker LLP to serve as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2018, and to authorize the Company’s Audit and Ethics Committee to set the independent auditors’ remuneration.

The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end, internally managed fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects in, or mining of precious metals and minerals.

It is a fundamental policy of the Company that at least 80% of its total assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv) invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion.

The Company employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.

Investors are encouraged to visit the Company’s website for additional information, including historical and current share prices, news releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information. The site may be found at www.asaltd.com, or you may contact the Company directly at (800) 432-3378.


© Business Wire 2018
