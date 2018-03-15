ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited : Announces Results of Vote at Annual General Meeting

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: ASA)
reported that shareholders re-elected David Christensen, Gary Glynn,
Bruce Hansen, Mary Joan Hoene and Robert Pilkington as directors of the
Company at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 15,
2018.
Shareholders also voted to ratify and approve the appointment of Tait,
Weller & Baker LLP to serve as the Company’s independent auditors for
the fiscal year ending November 30, 2018, and to authorize the Company’s
Audit and Ethics Committee to set the independent auditors’ remuneration.
The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end, internally managed fund
that seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in
companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects in, or
mining of precious metals and minerals.
It is a fundamental policy of the Company that at least 80% of its total
assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible
into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the
exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or
other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of
gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in
instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other
precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv)
invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange
traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price
movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion.
The Company employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on
detailed primary research including meetings with company executives,
site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis
in making its investment decisions.
Investors are encouraged to visit the Company’s website for additional
information, including historical and current share prices, news
releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information. The
site may be found at www.asaltd.com,
or you may contact the Company directly at (800) 432-3378.
