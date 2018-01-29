Resource : Listing cancelled

NOTICE
29/01/2018 - 7:00am
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON
Pursuant to AIM Rule 41 the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.
ASA RESOURCE GROUP PLC
213800X1ODV19J18W332
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH, FULLY PAID
(B0GN347)(GB00B0GN3470)
ASA RESO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001
If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +44 (0) 20 3470 0470.
Asa Resource Group plc published this content on 29 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2018 07:24:04 UTC.