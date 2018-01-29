Log in
ASA Resource Group PLC    ASA   GB00B0GN3470

ASA RESOURCE GROUP PLC (ASA)
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/28 12:00:00 pm
1.925 GBp   --.--%
08:24a RESOURCE : Listing cancelled
2017 WANTED : Missing bosses in £3.2m mining scandal
2017 RESOURCE : Update on unconditional offer
Resource : Listing cancelled

01/29/2018 | 08:24am CET

NOTICE

29/01/2018 - 7:00am

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

Pursuant to AIM Rule 41 the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

ASA RESOURCE GROUP PLC

213800X1ODV19J18W332

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH, FULLY PAID

(B0GN347)(GB00B0GN3470)

ASA RESO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +44 (0) 20 3470 0470.

Asa Resource Group plc published this content on 29 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2018 07:24:04 UTC.

Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Toi Muganyi Chief Executive & Operating Officer
David Edgar Hoover Murangari Non-Executive Chairman
Carla Mackay Finance Director
Batirai Manhando Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Scott Douglas Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASA RESOURCE GROUP PLC0.00%43
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION8.66%21 893
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)--.--%17 450
BARRICK GOLD CORP-0.66%17 244
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED2.37%14 391
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD4.46%11 479
