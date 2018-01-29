Resource : Listing cancelled

NOTICE

29/01/2018 - 7:00am

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

Pursuant to AIM Rule 41 the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

ASA RESOURCE GROUP PLC 213800X1ODV19J18W332 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH, FULLY PAID (B0GN347)(GB00B0GN3470) ASA RESO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +44 (0) 20 3470 0470.