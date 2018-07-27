Asahi : Notice of Revision of Financial Forecasts

TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSE ONLY

July 27, 2018

Company Name: Asahi Holdings, Inc. Representative: Tomoya Higashiura, President

Notice of Revision of Financial Forecasts

Asahi Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter "the Company" ) announced that it has revised the first half period (April

1, 2018 to September 30, 2018) consolidated financial forecasts announced on May 8, 2018, as follows. Details

1. Revision of the First Half Period Consolidated Financial Forecasts (April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018) (Millions of yen, %) Revenue Operating income Profit before tax Profit attributable to owners of parent Basic earnings per share Previous Forecast (A) ( Announced on May 8, 2018 ) 60,000 6,500 6,400 4,400 (yen) 111.11 Revised Forecast (B) 60,000 6,700 6,600 4,500 113.64 Change (B－A) － 200 200 100 － Change (%) － 3.1 3.1 2.3 － (Ref.) Previous Fiscal Year First Half Results (Six Months Ended September 30, 2017) 57,489 6,383 6,220 4,283 131.39

2. Reason for the Revision The Company revised the first half period consolidated financial forecasts, owing to the performance of the precious metal recycling sector in Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia, exceeding our initial estimates, and the recovering performance of precious metal refining business in North America.

Actual results may differ from the aforementioned forecasts due to a variety of factors including economic conditions, financial trends, metal market trends and others.