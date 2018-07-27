Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Asahi Holdings Inc    5857   JP3116700000

ASAHI HOLDINGS INC (5857)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Asahi : Notice of Revision of Financial Forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 11:57am CEST

TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSE ONLY

This notice has been translated from the original Japanese text of the timely disclose statement and is for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese and this translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.

July 27, 2018

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: Asahi Holdings, Inc. Representative: Tomoya Higashiura, President

(Code: 5857, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Hisanobu Aoki, General Manager of

Corporate Planning & Communications Department

(Phone: +81-3-6270-1833)

Notice of Revision of Financial Forecasts

Asahi Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter "the Company" ) announced that it has revised the first half period (April

  • 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018) consolidated financial forecasts announced on May 8, 2018, as follows.

    Details

  • 1. Revision of the First Half Period Consolidated Financial Forecasts (April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)

    (Millions of yen, %)

    Revenue

    Operating income

    Profit before tax

    Profit attributable to owners of parent

    Basic earnings per share

    Previous Forecast (A)

    ( Announced on May 8, 2018 )

    60,000

    6,500

    6,400

    4,400

    (yen)

    111.11

    Revised Forecast (B)

    60,000

    6,700

    6,600

    4,500

    113.64

    Change (BA)

    200

    200

    100

    Change (%)

    3.1

    3.1

    2.3

    (Ref.) Previous Fiscal Year

    First Half Results (Six Months Ended September 30, 2017)

    57,489

    6,383

    6,220

    4,283

    131.39

  • 2. Reason for the Revision

    The Company revised the first half period consolidated financial forecasts, owing to the performance of the precious metal recycling sector in Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia, exceeding our initial estimates, and the recovering performance of precious metal refining business in North America.

The above forecasts have been prepared based on the information available at the time of issuance of this announcement. Actual results may differ from the aforementioned forecasts due to a variety of factors including economic conditions, financial trends, metal market trends and others.

Disclaimer

Asahi Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 09:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASAHI HOLDINGS INC
11:57aASAHI : Notice of Revision of Financial Forecasts
PU
11:57aASAHI : Notice on the Dissolution of Consolidated Overseas Subsidiaries
PU
05/16ASAHI : Notification of extension of and additional contribution to the stock gr..
PU
05/16ASAHI : Notification of the Continuation and partial revision of the Performance..
PU
05/08ASAHI : Overview of 8th Medium-term Business Plan
PU
03/28ASAHI HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/28ASAHI HOLDINGS INC : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
02/01ASAHI : Notice Regarding Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast
PU
02/01ASAHI : Notification on the Introduction of Special Benefit Plan for Shareholder..
PU
2017ASAHI : Interim Business Report for FY2017
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 8 900 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,56%
P/E ratio 2019 9,23
P/E ratio 2020 8,94
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 82 738 M
Chart ASAHI HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Asahi Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomoya Higashiura President & Representative Director
Mitsuharu Terayama Chairman
Kazuo Kawabata Director & Head-Technology Division
Yoshikatsu Takeuchi Director, Head-Safety & Environment Business
Yukio Tanabe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASAHI HOLDINGS INC-2.81%744
WASTE MANAGEMENT2.57%37 980
REPUBLIC SERVICES5.16%23 149
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA26.13%4 791
TETRA TECH, INC.28.25%3 373
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.-13.58%3 361
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.