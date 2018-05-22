Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Asaleo Care Ltd    AHY   AU000000AHY8

ASALEO CARE LTD (AHY)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 05/21
1.345 AUD   -5.94%
12:35aASALEO CARE : Interim CEO Employment Terms
PU
04/23ASALEO CARE : Results of 2018 AGM - 23 April 2018
PU
02/26ASALEO CARE : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Asaleo Care : Interim CEO Employment Terms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 12:35am CEST

ASX Release

22nd May 2018

Asaleo Care Interim Chief Executive Officer Employment Terms

As previously announced Mr. Sid Takla will commence in the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer of Asaleo Care Ltd on 22 May 2018.

A summary of Mr. Takla's remuneration arrangements, as Interim CEO, are set out in the table below.

Term/Condition of Employment

Arrangements

Effective date

22 May 2018

Term

Ongoing until a permanent CEO and Managing Director commences in the position

Total Fixed Remuneration (TFR)

$750,000 per annum, including superannuation

Executive Incentive Plan (EIP)

100% of TFR if target performance is achieved 150% of TFR if maximum performance is achieved

Performance Measures and weightings

Net Profit After Tax 40%

Operational Key Performance Indicators 30%

Net Sales Value 20%

Safety 10%

Other arrangements as set out in the Remuneration Report continue to apply.

INVESTORS:

MEDIA:

Lyndal York, Chief Financial Officer

Sandi Harwood, Corporate Communications Manager

P: +61 3 9258 0715

M: +61 411 027 006

E: [email protected]

P: +61 3 9258 0634

E: [email protected]

For more information about Asaleo Care: www.asaleocare.com

Asaleo Care Limited

Ailsa Street, PO Box 117 Box Hill Victoria, 3128

ABN 61 154 461 300 www.asaleocare.com

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Asaleo Care Limited published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 22:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASALEO CARE LTD
12:35aASALEO CARE : Interim CEO Employment Terms
PU
04/23ASALEO CARE : Results of 2018 AGM - 23 April 2018
PU
02/26ASALEO CARE : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
02/21ASALEO CARE : Media Release - 2017 Full Year Results and CEO Transition
PU
02/21ASALEO CARE : Dividend/Distribution - AHY
PU
02/13ASALEO CARE : Webcast of 2017 Full Year Results
PU
02/12ASALEO CARE : Impress every time with the Tork Image Design
PU
02/12ASALEO CARE : Celebrating 65 Years of Sorbent
PU
2017ASALEO CARE : Vehicle Tender
AQ
2017ASALEO CARE : Market Update and Revised FY17 Earnings Guidance
PU
More news
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 586 M
EBIT 2018 84,3 M
Net income 2018 54,0 M
Debt 2018 289 M
Yield 2018 6,99%
P/E ratio 2018 16,07
P/E ratio 2019 13,97
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 777 M
Chart ASALEO CARE LTD
Duration : Period :
Asaleo Care Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | AHY | AU000000AHY8 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ASALEO CARE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,40  AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Diplaris Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Harry Boon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sid Takla Chief Operating Officer
Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer
Mats Berencreutz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASALEO CARE LTD-4.67%583
KIMBERLY-CLARK-13.09%36 634
ESSITY AB (PUBL)1.64%18 988
UNICHARM CORP8.52%17 941
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD-17.09%11 074
SVENSKA CELLULOSA20.52%8 184
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.