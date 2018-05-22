Asaleo Care : Interim CEO Employment Terms

ASX Release

22nd May 2018

Asaleo Care Interim Chief Executive Officer Employment Terms

As previously announced Mr. Sid Takla will commence in the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer of Asaleo Care Ltd on 22 May 2018.

A summary of Mr. Takla's remuneration arrangements, as Interim CEO, are set out in the table below.

Term/Condition of Employment Arrangements Effective date 22 May 2018 Term Ongoing until a permanent CEO and Managing Director commences in the position Total Fixed Remuneration (TFR) $750,000 per annum, including superannuation Executive Incentive Plan (EIP) 100% of TFR if target performance is achieved 150% of TFR if maximum performance is achieved Performance Measures and weightings Net Profit After Tax 40% Operational Key Performance Indicators 30% Net Sales Value 20% Safety 10%

Other arrangements as set out in the Remuneration Report continue to apply.

INVESTORS: MEDIA: Lyndal York, Chief Financial Officer Sandi Harwood, Corporate Communications Manager P: +61 3 9258 0715 M: +61 411 027 006 E: [email protected] P: +61 3 9258 0634 E: [email protected]

For more information about Asaleo Care: www.asaleocare.com

Asaleo Care Limited

Ailsa Street, PO Box 117 Box Hill Victoria, 3128

ABN 61 154 461 300 www.asaleocare.com

Page 1 of 1