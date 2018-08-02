Log in
ASCENCIO (ASC)

ASCENCIO (ASC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 08/02 04:15:46 pm
53.1000 EUR   +0.19%
ASCENCIO SCA : Interim statement of the statutory manager - Third quarter of financial year 2017/2018
GL
06/06ASCENCIO SCA : half-yearly earnings release
AQ
Ascencio SCA : Interim statement of the statutory manager - Third quarter of financial year 2017/2018

0
08/02/2018

Dear Madam, Sir,

Please find hereafter our press release regarding the interim statement of the statutory manager for the third quarter of financial year 2017/2018.

We remain at your entire disposal for any further information.

Yours sincerely.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ascencio SCA via Globenewswire
Latest news on ASCENCIO
05:41pASCENCIO SCA : Interim statement of the statutory manager - Third quarter of fin..
GL
AQ
06/06ASCENCIO SCA : half-yearly earnings release
AQ
02/02ASCENCIO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
2017ASCENCIO SCA : annual earnings release
2017ASCENCIO SCA : Interim statement of the Statutory Manager - Third quarter of Fin..
GL
2017ASCENCIO : 13/07/2017 – New real estate director
PU
2017ASCENCIO SCA : Financial report of the Statutory Manager for the first half of f..
GL
2017ASCENCIO SCA : half-yearly earnings release
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 41,0 M
EBIT 2018 37,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 245 M
Yield 2018 6,41%
P/E ratio 2018 11,42
P/E ratio 2019 8,75
EV / Sales 2018 14,5x
EV / Sales 2019 13,8x
Capitalization 351 M
Chart ASCENCIO
Ascencio Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ASCENCIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 60,0 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Querton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Mestdagh Chairman
Michèle Delvaux Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Luc Stavaux Technical & IT Director
Benoît Godts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENCIO-5.41%409
EQUINIX INC-1.79%34 904
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST6.70%25 007
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 224
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.19%15 860
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-7.61%13 677
