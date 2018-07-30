Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Ascendas India Trust    AINT   SG1V35936920

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST (AINT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ascendas India Trust : Payment Of Base Fee By Way Of Issue Of New Units In Ascendas India Trust

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 11:57am CEST

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

(Registration Number: 2007004)

(a business trust registered under the Business Trusts Act, Chapter 31A of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT: PAYMENT OF BASE FEE BY WAY OF ISSUE OF NEW UNITS IN

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd. ("APFT"), the Trustee-Manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust"), wishes to announce that 988,288 units ("Units") in a-iTrust have been issued to APFT on 30 July 2018.

The Units were issued to APFT pursuant to the Trust Deed constituting a-iTrust dated 28 June 2007 (as amended) ("Trust Deed") as payment of 50% of the Base Fee (as defined in the Trust Deed) for the period from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018. The balance 50% of the Base Fee was paid in cash.

The number of Units was determined based on an issue price of S$1.0352 per Unit, which was the volume weight average traded unit price for all the trades on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in the ordinary course of trading for the last 10 trading days of the relevant period in which the Base Fee accrues (as provided in the Trust Deed). The timing of the issue of the Units to APFT is in accordance with the Trust Deed (i.e. within 30 days of the last day of every calendar quarter in arrears).

With the above-mentioned issue of Units, APFT holds an aggregate of 50,022,164 units and the total number of units in issue as at 30 July 2018 is 1,037,203,526.

By Order of the Board

Mary Judith de Souza Company Secretary

Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200412730D) as Trustee-Manager of a-iTrust

30 July 2018

Disclaimer

Ascendas India Trust published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 09:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
12:02pDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Change In Interest Of Trustee-Manager
PU
11:57aASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : Payment Of Base Fee By Way Of Issue Of New Units In Ascen..
PU
07/25ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : Reports 23% (YoY) Growth In DPU For 1Q FY18/19
PU
07/25REPLACE - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND R : : First Quarter Results
PU
07/19ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : Wins Best Investor Relations (Gold) At Singapore Corporat..
PU
07/11FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
06/27ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : Results Of The Eleventh Annual General Meeting Held On 27..
PU
06/10ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05/30ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Ma..
PU
05/30ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : Payment Of Performance Fee By Way Of Issue Of New Units I..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 210 M
EBIT 2019 128 M
Net income 2019 76,1 M
Debt 2019 425 M
Yield 2019 6,10%
P/E ratio 2019 15,86
P/E ratio 2020 13,88
EV / Sales 2019 7,49x
EV / Sales 2020 7,08x
Capitalization 1 149 M
Chart ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas India Trust Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,24  SGD
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjeev Durjhati P. Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chie Foo Chiang Chairman
Choon Siang Tan Chief Financial Officer
T. V. Mohandas Pai Independent Director
Eng Leng Ng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST-3.48%845
EQUINIX INC-2.21%34 580
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST6.33%24 096
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 068
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.47%15 857
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-10.03%13 601
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.