ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST (AINT)
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Proposed Acquisition Of Avance 5 & 6 At Avance Business Hub, Hyderabad

05/21/2018 | 01:10am CEST
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast May 21, 2018 7:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF AVANCE 5 & 6 AT AVANCE BUSINESS HUB, HYDERABAD
Announcement Reference SG180521OTHRL92G
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mary Judith de Souza
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) (1) Announcement
(2) Press Release

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 516,244 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 438,354 bytes)

Disclaimer

Ascendas India Trust published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 23:09:02 UTC
Financials ( SGD)
Sales 2019 217 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 463 M
Yield 2019 6,27%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 7,13x
EV / Sales 2020 6,84x
Capitalization 1 084 M
Chart ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas India Trust Technical Analysis Chart | AINT | SG1V35936920 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,24  SGD
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjeev Durjhati P. Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chie Foo Chiang Chairman
T. V. Mohandas Pai Independent Director
Eng Leng Ng Independent Director
Girija Prasad Pande Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST-7.83%808
EQUINIX INC-14.86%30 347
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-8.00%22 793
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-7.60%21 720
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%18 447
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-9.30%14 709
