Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret : Agreement Amendment7/30/2018

​An amendment to the Modular Security Systems Project agreement, which was ​signed on 05.02.2013 between ASELSAN and Undersecretariat for Defense Industries, has been made. Within the context of this amendment; additional 'Security System' order valuing TL 247.517.078,- + USD 33.682.993,- was given to ASELSAN and the deliveries are planned to be completed until the end of 2020.

This disclosure is made with respect to the permission of Undersecretariat for Defense Industries that has arrived to our company on 30.07.2018.