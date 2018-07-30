Log in
ASELSAN ELEKTRONIK SANAYI VE TICARET AS (ASELS)
Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret : Agreement Amendment7/30/2018

07/30/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

​An amendment to the Modular Security Systems Project agreement, which was ​signed on 05.02.2013 between ASELSAN and Undersecretariat for Defense Industries, has been made. Within the context of this amendment; additional 'Security System' order valuing TL 247.517.078,- + USD 33.682.993,- was given to ASELSAN and the deliveries are planned to be completed until the end of 2020.

This disclosure is made with respect to the permission of Undersecretariat for Defense Industries that has arrived to our company on 30.07.2018.

Disclaimer

Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 13:16:05 UTC
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2018 7 657 M
EBIT 2018 1 360 M
Net income 2018 1 544 M
Finance 2018 3 804 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 17,82
P/E ratio 2019 15,47
EV / Sales 2018 3,56x
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
Capitalization 31 099 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,5  TRY
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Haluk Gorgun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Faik Eken President
Okan Turan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Yavuz Bayiz VP-Communications & Information Technologies
Mehmet Feyzi Çelik Vice President-Technology & Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASELSAN ELEKTRONIK SANAYI VE TICARET AS6 416
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.48%108 680
AIRBUS SE31.57%99 215
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.95%92 209
GENERAL DYNAMICS-1.46%59 549
RAYTHEON4.43%55 276
