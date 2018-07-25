Asetek A/S : CORSAIR Launches New Hydro Series H100i PRO Liquid Cooler

OSLO, Norway, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CORSAIR has launched the new Hydro Series H100i PRO liquid cooler, joining the H150i PRO and H115i PRO coolers previously launched at CES2018. All of the CORSAIR Hydro Series PRO family of liquid coolers are powered by Asetek's new Generation 6 technology. Generation 6 coolers are designed for lower noise while providing even better cooling performance than the previous industry-leading Asetek Generation 5 coolers.

"We're truly excited to have our new Generation 6 platform power CORSAIR's new liquid coolers," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer. "Low noise and high performance combined with stunning looks make this a must-have addition to enthusiast PCs."

In developing the new PRO coolers, Asetek and CORSAIR worked together to improve both aesthetics and features. By introducing a fully RGB pump cap coupled with sand-blasted aluminum pump trim, the new coolers have a premium design quality. Advanced CORSAIR iCUE software integration allows control over both award-winning CORSAIR ML Series fans and the Asetek Generation 6 pump, delivering the best balance of performance and low noise in the market.

A newly designed retention system compatible with all standard desktop CPU sockets simplifies installation compared to previous versions.

Factory filled and sealed for maximum reliability and ease-of-use, Asetek's patented liquid coolers have been thoroughly tested and certified to operate maintenance free. Learn more about Asetek technology at www.asetek.com/desktop/technology .

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK). For more information, visit www.asetek.com

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR is a world leader in providing high-performance PC peripherals and components to gamers, enthusiasts and e-sports athletes. Founded in 1994, CORSAIR has won thousands of awards for its products including mechanical keyboards, precision gaming mice, wireless headsets, high-performance components that gamers use to build gaming PCs, and the CORSAIR ONE fully-integrated gaming PC.

