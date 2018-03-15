Ashford Hospitality Prime : Prime Declares Dividends for First Quarter of 2018

DALLAS, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. (NYSE: AHP) ("Ashford Prime" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $0.64 per share, is payable on April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3438 per diluted share for the Company's 5.5% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $1.375 per share, is payable on April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

Ashford Hospitality Prime is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

