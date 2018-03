Ashford Hospitality Trust : Trust Declares Dividends For First Quarter Of 2018

DALLAS, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $0.48 per share, is payable on April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

The Board declared a dividend of $0.5281 per diluted share for the Company's 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $2.1125 per share, is payable on April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

The Board declared a dividend of $0.4609 per diluted share for the Company's 7.375% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $1.8438 per share, is payable on April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

The Board declared a dividend of $0.4609 per diluted share for the Company's 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $1.8438 per share, is payable on April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

The Board declared a dividend of $0.46875 per diluted share for the Company's 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $1.875 per share, is payable on April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

The Board declared a dividend of $0.46875 per diluted share for the Company's 7.50% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $1.875 per share, is payable on April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

