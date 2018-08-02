Log in
Ashford Hospitality Trust : Trust Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

08/02/2018 | 10:36pm CEST

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ('Ashford Trust' or the 'Company') today reported financial results and performance measures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA are comparable assuming each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of June 30, 2018 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 with the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

  • Opportunistic focus on upper upscale, full-service hotels
  • Targets moderate debt levels of approximately 55 - 60% net debt/gross assets
  • Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure
  • Attractive dividend yield of approximately 6.1%
  • Targets cash and cash equivalents at a level of 25 - 35% of total equity market capitalization for the purposes of:
    • working capital needs at property and corporate levels
    • hedging against a downturn in the economy or hotel fundamentals
    • being prepared to pursue accretive investments or stock buybacks as those opportunities arise

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $29.0 million or $0.30 per diluted share for the quarter
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 1.6% to $137.53 during the quarter
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 2.3% to $134.36 during the quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDAre was $120.7 million for the quarter
  • Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.42 per diluted share for the quarter
  • The Company's common stock is currently trading at an approximate 6.1% dividend yield
  • During the quarter, the Company entered into a new Enhanced Return Funding Program agreement with Ashford Inc.
  • During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of the 252-room Hilton Alexandria Old Town for $111 million
  • During the quarter, the Company refinanced eight mortgage loans on 56 hotels for $2.3 billion
  • During the quarter, the Company completed the sale of the SpringHill Suites Centreville for $7.5 million
  • During the quarter, the Company completed the sale of the Residence Inn Tampa Downtown for $24 million
  • Capex invested during the quarter was $53.7 million

ENHANCED RETURN FUNDING PROGRAM & HILTON ALEXANDRIA ACQUISITION

On June 26, 2018, the Company announced that it had entered into an Enhanced Return Funding Program ('ERFP') with Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC). Subject to the terms of the two-year programmatic agreement, Ashford Inc. has committed to effectively fund amounts equal to 10% of the purchase price of Ashford Trust hotel acquisitions, up to an amount of $50 million in aggregate funding. The Program has the potential to be upsized to $100 million based upon mutual agreement. The Program is structured to significantly improve the 5-year internal rate of return for new hotel acquisitions at Ashford Trust.

On June 29, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the 252-room Hilton Alexandria Old Town located in Alexandria, Virginia, for total consideration of $111 million. The Hotel, with a trailing 12-month RevPAR of $161, opened in 2000, has 12,967 square feet of meeting space, and is well located near office and retail demand generators.

The purchase of the Hilton Alexandria Old Town is expected to be the Company's first hotel acquisition to benefit from the ERFP. In connection with this acquisition and subject to the terms of the ERFP, Ashford Inc. has committed to provide Ashford Trust with approximately $11.1 million of cash via the future purchase of hotel furniture, fixtures, and equipment at Ashford Trust properties. Concurrent with the completion of the acquisition, the Company financed the hotel with a $73.5 million non-recourse mortgage loan. The interest-only loan has a term of five years and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR + 2.45%. The property will continue to be operated as a Hilton under a management agreement with Hilton.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At June 30, 2018, the Company had total mortgage debt of $4.0 billion with a blended average interest rate of 5.5%.

On April 9, 2018, the Company announced that it had refinanced a mortgage loan, secured by 22 hotels, with an existing outstanding balance totaling approximately $972 million. The previous mortgage loan that was refinanced was the Highland Pool loan with a final maturity date in April 2021. The new loan totals $985 million, has a two-year initial term and five one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 3.20%. This refinancing is expected to result in annual interest savings of approximately $11 million as compared to the previous loan terms.

On June 15, 2018, the Company announced that it had refinanced seven mortgage loans, secured by 34 hotels, with existing outstanding balances totaling approximately $1.07 billion. The previous mortgage loans that were refinanced were the MIP Portfolio loan with a final maturity date in February 2019, the Morgan Stanley Pool A loan with a final maturity date in August 2019, the Morgan Stanley Pool B loan with a final maturity date in August 2019, the Marriott Memphis loan with a final maturity date in April 2020, the Lakeway Resort loan with a final maturity date in May 2020, the W Atlanta Downtown loan with a final maturity date in July 2020, and the JP Morgan 17-Pack loan with a final maturity date in October 2022. The new financing is comprised of six separate mortgage loans with an average size of approximately $211.7 million that together total approximately $1.27 billion and each has a two-year initial term with five one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loans bear interest at a combined weighted average rate of LIBOR + 3.83%, which is 74 basis points lower than the previous mortgage loans. After the closing of this financing, the weighted average maturity of the Company's debt is 6.1 years. The next hard debt maturity for the Company is in July 2019.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately $56 million of junior mezzanine debt on one of the loan pools. The junior mezzanine debt is priced at LIBOR + 9.00%.

During the quarter, the Company completed the sale of the 136-room SpringHill Suites Centreville in Centreville, Virginia for $7.5 million.

On May 14, 2018, the Company announced it had completed the sale of the 109-room Residence Inn Tampa Downtown in Tampa, Florida for $24 million ($220,000 per key). The sales price represented a trailing twelve-month cap rate of 7.6% on net operating income and an 11.8x Hotel EBITDA multiple as of March 31, 2018.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR

As of June 30, 2018, the portfolio consisted of 118 properties. During the second quarter of 2018, 105 of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 118 hotels) and comparable not under renovation basis (105 hotels) is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

  • Comparable RevPAR increased 1.6% to $137.53 for all hotels on a 2.7% increase in ADR and a 1.1% decrease in occupancy
  • Comparable RevPAR increased 2.3% to $134.36 for hotels not under renovation on a 2.3% increase in ADR and a 0.0% change in occupancy

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS

The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. Given the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio and its active capital recycling, to help investors better understand this seasonality, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the 118 hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On June 5, 2018, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the second quarter ending June 30, 2018, payable on July 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of June 29, 2018.

'We continue to see the operational and value-added benefits from our high quality, diverse portfolio,' commented Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Year-to-date, we have been able to complete several capital markets transactions that strengthened our balance sheet, extended our loan maturity schedule and reduced loan spreads. As for our transactions, we are pleased with the sale of two lower RevPAR select-service hotels at a combined cap rate below where we are currently trading. As for acquisitions, we are enthusiastic about the Hilton Alexandria Old Town, as it is not only an accretive addition to our portfolio, but it is also the first transaction expected to benefit from the new Enhanced Return Funding Program with Ashford Inc. Looking ahead, we are very excited about this ERFP program and expect this funding arrangement will be a clear competitive advantage as we continue to look for opportunities to accretively grow our platform and increase stockholder value.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will conduct a conference call on Friday August 3, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (323) 794-2423. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, August 10, 2018, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering the confirmation number, 6148262.

The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter 2018 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Ashford Hospitality Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com on Friday, August 3, 2018, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Substantially all of our non-current assets consist of real estate investments secured by real estate. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most industry investors consider supplemental measures of performance, which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist in evaluating a real estate company's operations. These supplemental measures include FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. FFO and EBITDAre are computed in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to how these measures reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definitions or that interpret the NAREIT definitions differently than us. None of FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, or Hotel EBITDA represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity, nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. However, management believes FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA to be meaningful measures of a REIT's performance and should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income and cash flow as a measure of our operating performance.

* * * * *

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching 'Ashford.'

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon 'forward-looking' information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words 'will likely result,' 'may,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'intend,' or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, and manage our planned growth, and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA yield is defined as trailing twelve month EBITDA divided by the purchase price. A capitalization rate is determined by dividing the property's annual net operating income by the purchase price. Net operating income is the property's funds from operations minus a capital expense reserve of either 4% or 5% of gross revenues. Hotel EBITDA flow-through is the change in Hotel EBITDA divided by the change in total revenues. Hotel EBITDA Margin is Hotel EBITDA divided by total revenues. Funds from operations ('FFO'), as defined by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ('NAREIT') in April 2002, represents net income (loss) computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties and extraordinary items as defined by GAAP, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, and net of adjustments for the portion of these items related to unconsolidated entities and joint ventures. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

(unaudited)

June 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

ASSETS

Investments in hotel properties, net

$

4,109,720

$

4,035,915

Cash and cash equivalents

417,359

354,805

Restricted cash

135,419

116,787

Marketable securities

24,072

26,926

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $540 and $770, respectively

57,852

44,257

Inventories

4,277

4,244

Investment in Ashford Inc.

1,293

437

Investment in OpenKey

2,911

2,518

Deferred costs, net

2,746

2,777

Prepaid expenses

23,052

19,269

Derivative assets

3,209

2,010

Other assets

18,993

14,152

Intangible asset, net

9,884

9,943

Due from third-party hotel managers

20,860

17,387

Assets held for sale

-

18,423

Total assets

$

4,831,647

$

4,669,850

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities:

Indebtedness, net

$

3,948,020

$

3,696,300

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

141,986

132,401

Dividends and distributions payable

27,240

25,045

Due to Ashford Inc., net

17,748

15,146

Due to related party, net

388

1,067

Due to third-party hotel managers

2,454

2,431

Intangible liabilities, net

15,661

15,839

Other liabilities

19,708

18,376

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

-

13,977

Total liabilities

4,173,205

3,920,582

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

146,249

116,122

Equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized :

Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

24

24

Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

48

48

Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

62

62

Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

38

38

Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

54

54

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 98,612,117 and 97,409,113 shares issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

986

974

Additional paid-in capital

1,793,869

1,784,997

Accumulated deficit

(1,283,516)

(1,153,697)

Total shareholders' equity of the Company

511,565

632,500

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities

628

646

Total equity

512,193

633,146

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,831,647

$

4,669,850


ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

REVENUE

Rooms

$

309,381

$

311,205

$

580,074

$

587,910

Food and beverage

60,429

63,842

115,473

126,692

Other

18,558

14,948

34,049

28,714

Total hotel revenue

388,368

389,995

729,596

743,316

Other

796

675

1,775

1,063

Total revenue

389,164

390,670

731,371

744,379

EXPENSES

Hotel operating expenses

Rooms

64,214

65,034

123,300

124,907

Food and beverage

40,156

42,276

78,621

84,446

Other expenses

116,254

113,824

222,637

225,557

Management fees

14,371

14,247

27,108

27,073

Total hotel operating expenses

234,995

235,381

451,666

461,983

Property taxes, insurance and other

20,230

18,766

38,589

37,099

Depreciation and amortization

64,566

60,547

127,613

125,245

Impairment charges

19

-

1,679

-

Transaction costs

9

8

11

11

Advisory services fee:

Base advisory fee

8,873

8,639

17,488

17,355

Reimbursable expenses

1,997

2,637

3,526

4,159

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

8,939

2,953

15,685

3,356

Incentive fee

3,270

-

3,457

-

Corporate, general and administrative:

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

536

565

536

565

Other general and administrative

2,695

2,689

4,824

7,859

Total operating expenses

346,129

332,185

665,074

657,632

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

43,035

58,485

66,297

86,747

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities

1,170

(2,138)

582

(2,901)

Interest income

883

546

1,629

754

Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties

412

14,092

403

14,009

Other income (expense), net

206

(146)

282

(3,266)

Interest expense, net of premium amortization

(52,716)

(51,931)

(105,006)

(101,890)

Amortization of loan costs

(5,490)

(3,025)

(7,943)

(8,371)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

(5,694)

(1,575)

(7,744)

(1,629)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities

(268)

(531)

(826)

(3,877)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

(1,916)

(1,743)

(1,587)

(325)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(20,378)

12,034

(53,913)

(20,749)

Income tax benefit (expense)

(2,973)

(1,606)

(2,087)

(760)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(23,351)

10,428

(56,000)

(21,509)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

(20)

(13)

18

18

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

5,065

(231)

11,405

6,262

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

(18,306)

10,184

(44,577)

(15,229)

Preferred dividends

(10,644)

(10,956)

(21,288)

(21,912)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(28,950)

$

(772)

$

(65,865)

$

(37,141)

INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

Basic:

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.30)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.69)

$

(0.40)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

96,889

95,320

96,137

95,086

Diluted:

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.30)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.69)

$

(0.40)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

96,889

95,320

96,137

95,086

Dividends declared per common share:

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.24

$

0.24


ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net income (loss)

$

(23,351)

$

10,428

$

(56,000)

$

(21,509)

Interest income

(883)

(546)

(1,629)

(754)

Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net

58,206

54,956

112,949

110,261

Depreciation and amortization

64,566

60,547

127,613

125,245

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,973

1,606

2,087

760

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

(1,170)

2,138

(582)

2,901

Company's portion of EBITDA of unconsolidated entities

3,429

596

2,305

88

EBITDA

103,770

129,725

186,743

216,992

Impairment charges on real estate

19

-

1,679

-

(Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties

(412)

(14,092)

(403)

(14,009)

EBITDAre

103,377

115,633

188,019

202,983

Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities

(39)

(404)

(78)

(788)

Uninsured hurricane related costs

(17)

-

(228)

-

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

5,694

1,575

7,744

1,629

Other (income) expense, net

(206)

146

(282)

3,266

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs

121

892

205

3,568

Legal judgment and related legal costs

161

263

927

4,064

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

268

531

826

3,877

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

1,916

1,743

1,587

325

Dead deal costs

3

-

3

4

Software implementation costs

-

1,034

-

1,034

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

9,801

3,710

16,803

4,138

Company's portion of (gain) loss of investment in securities investment fund

-

-

-

(52)

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDA of unconsolidated entities

(341)

505

2,191

2,389

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

120,738

$

125,628

$

217,717

$

226,437

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ('FFO') AND ADJUSTED FFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net income (loss)

$

(23,351)

$

10,428

$

(56,000)

$

(21,509)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

(20)

(13)

18

18

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

5,065

(231)

11,405

6,262

Preferred dividends

(10,644)

(10,956)

(21,288)

(21,912)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

(28,950)

(772)

(65,865)

(37,141)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate

64,509

60,487

127,498

125,122

Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties

(412)

(14,092)

(403)

(14,009)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

(5,065)

231

(11,405)

(6,262)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

(1,170)

2,138

(582)

2,953

Impairment charges on real estate

19

-

1,679

-

Company's portion of FFO of unconsolidated entities

2,427

(2,139)

655

(2,973)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

31,358

45,853

51,577

67,690

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

5,694

1,575

7,744

1,629

Uninsured hurricane related costs

(17)

-

(228)

-

Other (income) expense, net

(206)

146

(282)

3,266

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs

121

892

205

3,568

Legal judgment and related legal costs

161

263

927

4,064

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

268

531

826

3,877

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

1,916

1,743

1,587

325

Dead deal costs

3

-

3

4

Software implementation costs

-

1,034

-

1,034

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

9,801

3,710

16,803

4,138

Company's portion of (gain) loss of investment in securities investment fund

-

-

-

(52)

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of unconsolidated entities

(341)

3,003

2,191

4,887

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

48,758

$

58,750

$

81,353

$

94,430

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

0.42

$

0.52

$

0.71

$

0.84

Weighted average diluted shares

115,754

113,257

114,849

112,915


ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS

JUNE 30, 2018

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Indebtedness

Maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed-
Rate
Debt

Floating-
Rate
Debt

Total
Debt

Comparable
TTM
Hotel
EBITDA (5)

Comparable
TTM
EBITDA
Debt Yield

Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

July 2018

LIBOR + 4.15%

$

-

$

35,200

(1)

$

35,200

$

3,583

10.2

%

Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

July 2018

LIBOR + 4.09%

-

144,000

(1)

144,000

11,636

8.1

%

NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel

August 2018

LIBOR + 4.95%

-

12,000

(2)

12,000

1,047

8.7

%

BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

June 2019

LIBOR + 5.10%

-

43,750

(3)

43,750

2,461

5.6

%

Omni American Bank Ashton - 1 hotel

July 2019

4.00%

5,283

-

5,283

1,134

21.5

%

Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels

November 2019

LIBOR + 3.00%

-

427,000

(4)

427,000

50,821

11.9

%

JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels

February 2020

LIBOR + 2.92%

-

395,000

(4)

395,000

46,674

11.8

%

BAML Highland Pool - 21 hotels

April 2020

LIBOR + 3.20%

-

962,575

(4)

962,575

105,370

10.9

%

BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel

May 2020

LIBOR + 2.90%

-

16,100

(2)

16,100

2,348

14.6

%

KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.65%

-

180,720

(4)

180,720

21,658

12.0

%

KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.39%

-

174,400

(4)

174,400

21,492

12.3

%

KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.73%

-

221,040

(4)

221,040

25,906

11.7

%

KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 4.02%

-

262,640

(4)

262,640

28,430

10.8

%

KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 4.36%

-

216,320

(4)

216,320

24,023

11.1

%

KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.68%

-

215,120

(4)

215,120

24,303

11.3

%

GACC Gateway - 1 hotel

November 2020

6.26%

94,326

-

94,326

14,560

15.4

%

Aareal Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels

June 2022

LIBOR + 3.00%

-

174,211

174,211

27,181

15.6

%

Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel

November 2022

LIBOR + 2.00%

-

97,000

97,000

13,361

13.8

%

Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel

May 2023

5.46%

53,319

-

53,319

6,481

12.2

%

Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel

June 2023

LIBOR + 2.45%

-

73,450

73,450

9,119

12.4

%

GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel

January 2024

5.49%

6,942

-

6,942

1,360

19.6

%

GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel

January 2024

5.49%

10,131

-

10,131

739

7.3

%

Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel

May 2024

4.99%

6,472

-

6,472

1,021

15.8

%

Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels

August 2024

5.20%

65,725

-

65,725

8,866

13.5

%

Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels

August 2024

4.85%

12,144

-

12,144

1,931

15.9

%

Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels

August 2024

4.90%

24,276

-

24,276

3,677

15.1

%

BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels

February 2025

4.45%

20,022

-

20,022

2,590

12.9

%

BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels

February 2025

4.45%

51,790

-

51,790

7,426

14.3

%

Unencumbered hotels

-

-

-

2,303

N/A

Total

$

350,430

$

3,650,526

$

4,000,956

$

471,501

11.8

%

Percentage

8.8

%

91.2

%

100.0

%

Weighted average interest rate

5.33

%

5.47

%

5.46

%

All indebtedness is non-recourse.

(1)

This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The second one-year extension period began in July 2018.

(2)

This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

(3)

This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The second one-year extension period began in June 2018.

(4)

This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

(5)

See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED

JUNE 30, 2018

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Thereafter

Total

Omni American Bank Ashton - 1 hotel

$

-

$

5,168

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

5,168

BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

-

-

43,750

-

-

-

43,750

Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

-

-

144,000

-

-

-

144,000

Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

-

-

35,200

-

-

-

35,200

NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel

-

-

12,000

-

-

-

12,000

GACC Gateway - 1 hotel

-

-

89,886

-

-

-

89,886

BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel

-

-

-

-

15,470

-

15,470

Aareal Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels

-

-

-

-

168,211

-

168,211

Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel

-

-

-

-

97,000

-

97,000

Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel

-

-

-

-

-

48,182

48,182

Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel

-

-

-

-

-

73,450

73,450

GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel

-

-

-

-

-

9,036

9,036

GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel

-

-

-

-

-

6,191

6,191

Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel

-

-

-

-

-

5,671

5,671

Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels

-

-

-

-

-

58,612

58,612

Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels

-

-

-

-

-

10,755

10,755

Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels

-

-

-

-

-

21,522

21,522

Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels

-

-

-

-

-

427,000

427,000

JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels

-

-

-

-

-

395,000

395,000

BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels

-

-

-

-

-

44,413

44,413

BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels

-

-

-

-

-

17,073

17,073

BAML Highland Pool - 21 hotels

-

-

-

-

-

962,575

962,575

KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels

-

-

-

-

-

180,720

180,720

KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels

-

-

-

-

-

174,400

174,400

KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels

-

-

-

-

-

221,040

221,040

KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels

-

-

-

-

-

262,640

262,640

KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels

-

-

-

-

-

216,320

216,320

KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels

-

-

-

-

-

215,120

215,120

Principal due in future periods

$

-

$

5,168

$

324,836

$

-

$

280,681

$

3,349,720

$

3,960,405

Scheduled amortization payments remaining

2,848

6,554

8,035

8,170

6,805

8,139

40,551

Total indebtedness

$

2,848

$

11,722

$

332,871

$

8,170

$

287,486

$

3,357,859

$

4,000,956

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(unaudited)

ALL HOTELS:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

308,199

$

3,722

$

311,921

$

309,651

$

(2,487)

$

307,164

(0.47)

%

1.55

%

RevPAR

$

136.73

$

266.63

$

137.53

$

133.24

$

(44.56)

$

135.42

2.62

%

1.56

%

Occupancy

80.77

%

101.98

%

80.90

%

81.47

%

(68.18)

%

81.79

%

(0.86)

%

(1.10)

%

ADR

$

169.29

$

261.44

$

170.00

$

163.55

$

(65.36)

$

165.56

3.51

%

2.68

%

ALL HOTELS:

Six Months Ended June 30,

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

577,500

$

4,258

$

581,758

$

585,038

$

(7,224)

$

577,814

(1.29)

%

0.68

%

RevPAR

$

128.22

$

546.51

$

128.94

$

125.95

$

(54.14)

$

128.07

1.80

%

0.68

%

Occupancy

77.36

%

165.83

%

77.51

%

78.01

%

(64.65)

%

78.41

%

(0.83)

%

(1.14)

%

ADR

$

165.75

$

329.56

$

166.35

$

161.45

$

(83.74)

$

163.34

2.66

%

1.84

%

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

ALL HOTELS
NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

250,505

$

3,722

$

254,227

$

251,039

$

(2,487)

$

248,552

(0.21)

%

2.28

%

RevPAR

$

133.38

$

266.63

$

134.36

$

128.84

$

(44.56)

$

131.33

3.52

%

2.31

%

Occupancy

81.21

%

101.98

%

81.36

%

80.98

%

(68.18)

%

81.36

%

0.28

%

-

%

ADR

$

164.24

$

261.44

$

165.14

$

159.10

$

(65.36)

$

161.42

3.23

%

2.31

%

ALL HOTELS
NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Six Months Ended June 30,

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

469,162

$

4,258

$

473,420

$

471,718

$

(7,224)

$

464,494

(0.54)

%

1.92

%

RevPAR

$

124.91

$

546.51

$

125.78

$

121.02

$

(54.14)

$

123.39

3.21

%

1.94

%

Occupancy

77.84

%

165.83

%

78.02

%

77.32

%

(64.65)

%

77.77

%

0.67

%

0.32

%

ADR

$

160.46

$

329.56

$

161.21

$

156.51

$

(83.74)

$

158.66

2.52

%

1.61

%

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 105 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, and not under renovation during the three months ended June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(3)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton


ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL EBITDA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

ALL HOTELS:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2017

% Variance

2018

2017

% Variance

Total hotel revenue

$

386,834

$

388,047

(0.31)

%

$

726,298

$

739,645

(1.80)

%

Non-comparable adjustments

5,301

(2,152)

7,054

(7,907)

Comparable total hotel revenue

$

392,135

$

385,895

1.62

%

$

733,352

$

731,738

0.22

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

136,792

$

138,477

(1.22)

%

$

245,406

$

251,950

(2.60)

%

Non-comparable adjustments

2,795

973

3,765

859

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

139,587

$

139,450

0.10

%

$

249,171

$

252,809

(1.44)

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

35.36

%

35.69

%

(0.33)

%

33.79

%

34.06

%

(0.27)

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin

35.60

%

36.14

%

(0.54)

%

33.98

%

34.55

%

(0.57)

%

Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests

$

108

$

104

3.56

%

$

157

$

168

(6.53)

%

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

136,684

$

138,373

(1.22)

%

$

245,249

$

251,783

(2.59)

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

139,479

$

139,346

0.10

%

$

249,014

$

252,641

(1.44)

%

NOTES:

(1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the
periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the
period.

(2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ALL HOTELS
NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2017

% Variance

2018

2017

% Variance

Total hotel revenue

$

310,080

$

308,457

0.53

%

$

582,526

$

585,049

(0.43)

%

Non-comparable adjustments

5,301

(2,152)

7,054

(7,907)

Comparable total hotel revenue

$

315,381

$

306,305

2.96

%

$

589,580

$

577,142

2.15

%

Hotel EBITDA

$

112,442

$

111,967

0.42

%

$

200,760

$

200,369

0.20

%

Non-comparable adjustments

2,795

907

3,765

798

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

115,238

$

112,874

2.09

%

$

204,526

$

201,168

1.67

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

36.26

%

36.30

%

(0.04)

%

34.46

%

34.25

%

0.21

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin

36.54

%

36.85

%

(0.31)

%

34.69

%

34.86

%

(0.17)

%

Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests

$

108

$

104

3.56

%

$

157

$

168

(6.53)

%

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

112,334

$

111,862

0.42

%

$

200,603

$

200,201

0.20

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

115,130

$

112,770

2.09

%

$

204,369

$

201,000

1.68

%

NOTES:

(1) The above comparable information assumes the 105 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, and not under renovation during the three months
ended June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the
period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

(4) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa

Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin
Princeton

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL REVENUE & EBITDA FOR TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

1st Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

3rd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Total hotel revenue

$

386,834

$

5,301

$

392,135

$

339,465

$

1,752

$

341,217

$

339,160

$

2,271

$

341,431

$

350,958

$

2,036

$

352,994

Hotel EBITDA

$

136,792

$

2,795

$

139,587

$

108,614

$

970

$

109,584

$

106,630

$

494

$

107,124

$

113,302

$

1,904

$

115,206

Hotel EBITDA margin

35.36

%

35.60

%

32.00

%

32.12

%

31.44

%

31.38

%

32.28

%

32.64

%

EBITDA % of total TTM

29.4

%

29.6

%

23.3

%

23.2

%

22.9

%

22.7

%

24.4

%

24.5

%

JV interests in EBITDA

$

108

$

-

$

108

$

49

$

-

$

49

$

85

$

-

$

85

$

116

$

-

$

116

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

2018

2018

2018

TTM

TTM

TTM

Total hotel revenue

$

1,416,417

$

11,360

$

1,427,777

Hotel EBITDA

$

465,338

$

6,163

$

471,501

Hotel EBITDA margin

32.85

%

33.02

%

EBITDA % of total TTM

100.0

%

100.0

%

JV interests in EBITDA

$

358

$

-

$

358

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(3)

See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL REVPAR BY MARKET

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Number of
Hotels

Number of
Rooms

Actual

Non-comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Atlanta, GA Area

9

1,425

$

131.32

$

-

$

131.32

$

119.59

$

(88.28)

$

130.23

9.8

%

0.8

%

Boston, MA Area

3

915

211.45

-

211.45

220.29

-

220.29

(4.0)

%

(4.0)

%

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

7

1,518

119.69

-

119.69

113.59

-

113.59

5.4

%

5.4

%

Houston, TX Area

3

692

115.12

-

115.12

111.54

-

111.54

3.2

%

3.2

%

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

6

1,619

135.72

-

135.72

133.54

-

133.54

1.6

%

1.6

%

Miami, FL Metro Area

3

587

130.07

-

130.07

121.75

-

121.75

6.8

%

6.8

%

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area

4

809

128.42

-

128.42

131.08

-

131.08

(2.0)

%

(2.0)

%

Nashville, TN Area

1

673

233.80

-

233.80

229.74

-

229.74

1.8

%

1.8

%

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

6

1,741

130.73

-

130.73

126.10

-

126.10

3.7

%

3.7

%

Orlando, FL Area

3

734

107.49

-

107.49

115.42

-

115.42

(6.9)

%

(6.9)

%

Philadelphia, PA Area

3

648

115.02

-

115.02

115.27

-

115.27

(0.2)

%

(0.2)

%

San Diego, CA Area

2

410

129.27

-

129.27

128.79

-

128.79

0.4

%

0.4

%

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

6

1,369

171.79

-

171.79

161.48

-

161.48

6.4

%

6.4

%

Tampa, FL Area

2

571

108.22

(139.64)

105.65

110.87

(118.49)

109.41

(2.4)

%

(3.4)

%

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

9

2,424

175.53

236.99

180.62

169.43

335.93

177.41

3.6

%

1.8

%

Other Areas

51

8,795

120.77

-

120.77

118.28

(78.20)

118.90

2.1

%

1.6

%

Total Portfolio

118

24,930

$

136.73

$

266.63

$

137.53

$

133.24

$

(44.56)

$

135.42

2.6

%

1.6

%

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(3)

See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL EBITDA BY MARKET

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Number of
Hotels

Number of
Rooms

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

% of Total

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

% of Total

Actual

Comparable

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Atlanta, GA Area

9

1,425

$

6,073

$

(26)

$

6,047

4.3

%

$

7,733

$

(1,155)

$

6,578

4.8

%

(21.5)

%

(8.1)

%

Boston, MA Area

3

915

8,478

-

8,478

6.1

%

9,750

5

9,755

7.0

%

(13.0)

%

(13.1)

%

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

7

1,518

7,327

-

7,327

5.2

%

6,776

30

6,806

4.9

%

8.1

%

7.7

%

Houston, TX Area

3

692

3,114

-

3,114

2.2

%

3,264

11

3,275

2.3

%

(4.6)

%

(4.9)

%

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

6

1,619

8,570

-

8,570

6.1

%

8,645

34

8,679

6.2

%

(0.9)

%

(1.3)

%

Miami, FL Metro Area

3

587

2,989

-

2,989

2.1

%

2,891

-

2,891

2.1

%

3.4

%

3.4

%

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area

4

809

4,042

-

4,042

2.9

%

4,580

3

4,583

3.3

%

(11.7)

%

(11.8)

%

Nashville, TN Area

1

673

7,552

-

7,552

5.4

%

7,945

-

7,945

5.7

%

(4.9)

%

(4.9)

%

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

6

1,741

9,772

1

9,773

7.0

%

9,792

31

9,823

7.0

%

(0.2)

%

(0.5)

%

Orlando, FL Area

3

734

2,491

-

2,491

1.8

%

2,735

1

2,736

2.1

%

(8.9)

%

(9.0)

%

Philadelphia, PA Area

3

648

2,741

-

2,741

2.0

%

2,691

4

2,695

2.0

%

1.9

%

1.7

%

San Diego, CA Area

2

410

2,042

-

2,042

1.5

%

2,057

-

2,057

1.5

%

(0.7)

%

(0.7)

%

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

6

1,369

9,856

-

9,856

7.1

%

9,403

34

9,437

6.8

%

4.8

%

4.4

%

Tampa, FL Area

2

571

2,314

(212)

2,102

1.5

%

2,751

(422)

2,329

1.7

%

(15.9)

%

(9.7)

%

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

9

2,424

15,816

2,992

18,808

13.5

%

16,222

2,715

18,937

13.6

%

(2.5)

%

(0.7)

%

Other Areas

51

8,795

43,615

40

43,655

31.3

%

41,242

(318)

40,924

29.0

%

5.8

%

6.7

%

Total Portfolio

118

24,930

$

136,792

$

2,795

$

139,587

100.0

%

$

138,477

$

973

$

139,450

100.0

%

(1.2)

%

0.1

%

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(3)

See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL REVPAR BY MARKET

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

Number of
Hotels

Number of
Rooms

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Atlanta, GA Area

9

1,425

$

132.94

$

-

$

132.94

$

120.79

$

(88.17)

$

132.00

10.1

%

0.7

%

Boston, MA Area

3

915

161.65

-

161.65

164.29

-

164.29

(1.6)

%

(1.6)

%

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

7

1,518

120.16

-

120.16

114.20

-

114.20

5.2

%

5.2

%

Houston, TX Area

3

692

113.54

-

113.54

112.97

-

112.97

0.5

%

0.5

%

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

6

1,619

138.47

-

138.47

136.69

-

136.69

1.3

%

1.3

%

Miami, FL Metro Area

3

587

159.46

-

159.46

149.40

-

149.40

6.7

%

6.7

%

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area

4

809

124.96

-

124.96

119.71

-

119.71

4.4

%

4.4

%

Nashville, TN Area

1

673

207.67

-

207.67

212.35

-

212.35

(2.2)

%

(2.2)

%

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

6

1,741

117.53

-

117.53

113.08

-

113.08

3.9

%

3.9

%

Orlando, FL Area

3

734

116.82

-

116.82

121.04

-

121.04

(3.5)

%

(3.5)

%

Philadelphia, PA Area

3

648

99.66

-

99.66

97.88

-

97.88

1.8

%

1.8

%

San Diego, CA Area

2

410

121.22

-

121.22

120.78

-

120.78

0.4

%

0.4

%

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

6

1,369

161.03

-

161.03

155.05

-

155.05

3.9

%

3.9

%

Tampa, FL Area

2

571

129.00

(154.79)

125.49

131.43

(139.36)

129.92

(1.8)

%

(3.4)

%

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

9

2,424

145.88

235.98

151.77

151.12

296.03

158.06

(3.5)

%

(4.0)

%

Other Areas

51

8,795

112.64

(48.05)

112.91

110.71

(62.43)

112.11

1.7

%

0.7

%

Total Portfolio

118

24,930

$

128.22

$

546.51

$

128.94

$

125.95

$

(54.14)

$

128.07

1.8

%

0.7

%

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(3)

See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL EBITDA BY MARKET

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

Number of
Hotels

Number of
Rooms

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

% of
Total

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

% of
Total

Actual

Comparable

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Atlanta, GA Area

9

1,425

$

12,509

$

12

$

12,521

5.0

%

$

15,972

$

(2,544)

$

13,428

5.3

%

(21.8)

%

(6.8)

%

Boston, MA Area

3

915

10,161

-

10,161

4.1

%

12,096

12

12,108

4.8

%

(16.0)

%

(16.1)

%

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

7

1,518

15,177

-

15,177

6.1

%

13,783

21

13,804

5.5

%

10.1

%

9.9

%

Houston, TX Area

3

692

6,637

-

6,637

2.7

%

6,692

20

6,712

2.7

%

(0.8)

%

(1.1)

%

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

6

1,619

18,329

-

18,329

7.4

%

18,533

43

18,576

7.3

%

(1.1)

%

(1.3)

%

Miami, FL Metro Area

3

587

8,345

-

8,345

3.3

%

7,667

7

7,674

3.0

%

8.8

%

8.7

%

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area

4

809

7,360

-

7,360

3.0

%

6,877

13

6,890

2.7

%

7.0

%

6.8

%

Nashville, TN Area

1

673

12,090

-

12,090

4.9

%

14,641

-

14,641

5.8

%

(17.4)

%

(17.4)

%

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

6

1,741

15,458

1

15,459

6.2

%

15,553

52

15,605

6.2

%

(0.6)

%

(0.9)

%

Orlando, FL Area

3

734

5,832

-

5,832

2.3

%

6,294

3

6,297

2.5

%

(7.3)

%

(7.4)

%

Philadelphia, PA Area

3

648

4,117

-

4,117

1.7

%

3,664

8

3,672

1.5

%

12.4

%

12.1

%

San Diego, CA Area

2

410

3,594

-

3,594

1.4

%

3,576

2

3,578

1.4

%

0.5

%

0.4

%

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

6

1,369

18,039

-

18,039

7.2

%

17,446

49

17,495

6.9

%

3.4

%

3.1

%

Tampa, FL Area

2

571

7,783

(1,054)

6,729

2.7

%

7,852

(1,240)

6,612

2.6

%

(0.9)

%

1.8

%

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

9

2,424

23,345

4,697

28,042

11.3

%

26,783

4,677

31,460

12.4

%

(12.8)

%

(10.8)

%

Other Areas

51

8,795

76,630

109

76,739

30.7

%

74,521

(264)

74,257

29.4

%

2.8

%

3.3

%

Total Portfolio

118

24,930

$

245,406

$

3,765

$

249,171

100.0

%

$

251,950

$

859

$

252,809

100.0

%

(2.6)

%

(1.4)

%

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include
pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(3)

See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.


ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE

JUNE 30, 2018

(in thousands, except share price)

(unaudited)

June 30, 2018

End of quarter common shares outstanding

98,612

Partnership units outstanding

20,660

Combined common shares and partnership units outstanding

119,272

Common stock price at quarter end

$

8.10

Market capitalization at quarter end

$

966,103

Series D preferred stock

$

59,735

Series F preferred stock

$

120,000

Series G preferred stock

$

155,000

Series H preferred stock

$

95,000

Series I preferred stock

$

135,000

Debt on balance sheet date

$

4,000,956

Joint venture partner's share of consolidated debt

$

(2,012)

Net working capital (see below)

$

(527,374)

Total enterprise value (TEV)

$

5,002,408

Ashford Inc. Investment:

Common stock owned at end of quarter

598

Common stock price at quarter end

$

64.80

Market value of Ashford Inc. investment

$

38,761

Cash and cash equivalents

$

417,253

Restricted cash

$

135,220

Accounts receivable, net

$

57,832

Prepaid expenses

$

23,048

Investment in securities

$

24,072

Due from third-party hotel managers, net

$

18,400

Market value of Ashford Inc. investment

$

38,761

Total current assets

$

714,586

Accounts payable, net & accrued expenses

$

141,772

Dividends and distributions payable

$

27,240

Due to affiliates, net

$

18,200

Total current liabilities

$

187,212

Net working capital*

$

527,374

* Includes the Company's pro rata share of net working capital in joint ventures.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANTICIPATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES CALENDAR (a)

2018

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Rooms

Actual

Actual

Estimated

Estimated

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport

272

x

Courtyard Denver Airport

202

x

Courtyard Gaithersburg

210

x

x

Courtyard Louisville Airport

150

x

Embassy Suites Crystal City

267

x

Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport

263

x

x

Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley

258

x

x

Hampton Inn Suites Columbus Easton

145

x

Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport

106

x

x

Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront

333

x

x

x

Hilton Tampa Westshore

238

x

x

x

Hilton Garden Inn BWI Airport

158

x

Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville

119

x

Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown

140

x

x

Hyatt Regency Coral Gables

253

x

x

Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis

60

x

Le Pavillon Hotel

226

x

Marriott Crystal Gateway

701

x

x

x

x

Marriott Omaha

300

x

x

Marriott RTP

225

x

Renaissance Nashville

673

x

x

x

x

Renaissance Palm Springs

410

x

Residence Inn Jacksonville

120

x

x

x

Residence Inn Orlando Sea World

350

x

x

x

x

Ritz Carlton Atlanta

444

x

x

x

x

Sheraton Anchorage

370

x

The Churchill

173

x

Westin Princeton

296

x

x

Total

18

13

12

11

(a) Only hotels which have had or are expected to have significant capital expenditures that could result in displacement in 2018 are included in this table.


Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

2018

2018

2017

2017

June 30, 2018

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

TTM

Net income (loss)

$

68,862

$

40,311

$

33,102

$

45,901

$

188,176

Non-property adjustments

(394)

1,669

8,246

1,770

11,291

Interest income

(58)

(30)

(28)

(28)

(144)

Interest expense

1,634

1,600

1,258

698

5,190

Amortization of loan costs

178

112

73

37

400

Depreciation and amortization

64,385

62,869

61,182

59,966

248,402

Income tax expense (benefit)

9

-

173

33

215

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

2,176

2,083

2,624

4,925

11,808

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to
noncontrolling interest

136,792

108,614

106,630

113,302

465,338

Non-comparable adjustments

2,795

970

494

1,904

6,163

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

139,587

$

109,584

$

107,124

$

115,206

$

471,501

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

58,375

$

10,487

$

68,862

$

244

$

(92,457)

$

(23,351)

Non-property adjustments

(430)

36

(394)

-

394

-

Interest income

(52)

(6)

(58)

-

(825)

(883)

Interest expense

1,438

196

1,634

-

51,082

52,716

Amortization of loan cost

140

38

178

-

5,312

5,490

Depreciation and amortization

51,329

13,056

64,385

132

49

64,566

Income tax expense (benefit)

9

-

9

-

2,964

2,973

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

1,634

542

2,176

21

(2,197)

-

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling
interest

112,443

24,349

136,792

397

(35,678)

101,511

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated
noncontrolling interest

(108)

-

(108)

-

108

-

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

-

-

-

-

(1,170)

(1,170)

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

-

-

-

-

3,551

3,551

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

-

-

-

-

(122)

(122)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

112,335

$

24,349

$

136,684

$

397

$

(33,311)

$

103,770

Non-comparable adjustments

2,795

-

2,795

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

115,238

$

24,349

$

139,587

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

31,899

$

8,412

$

40,311

$

483

$

(73,443)

$

(32,649)

Non-property adjustments

1,731

(62)

1,669

-

(1,669)

-

Interest income

(27)

(3)

(30)

-

(716)

(746)

Interest expense

1,419

181

1,600

-

50,690

52,290

Amortization of loan cost

74

38

112

-

2,341

2,453

Depreciation and amortization

50,958

11,911

62,869

130

48

63,047

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

-

-

(886)

(886)

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

2,264

(181)

2,083

(11)

(2,072)

-

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling
interest

88,318

20,296

108,614

602

(25,707)

83,509

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated
noncontrolling interest

(49)

-

(49)

-

49

-

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

-

-

-

-

588

588

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

-

-

-

-

(964)

(964)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

-

-

-

-

(139)

(139)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

88,269

$

20,296

$

108,565

$

602

$

(26,173)

$

82,994

Non-comparable adjustments

970

-

970

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

89,288

$

20,296

$

109,584

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton


Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

23,346

$

9,756

$

33,102

$

230

$

(71,857)

$

(38,525)

Non-property adjustments

8,246

-

8,246

(75)

(8,171)

-

Interest income

(25)

(3)

(28)

-

(714)

(742)

Interest expense

1,086

172

1,258

-

51,851

53,109

Amortization of loan cost

36

37

73

-

2,225

2,298

Depreciation and amortization

50,521

10,661

61,182

123

46

61,351

Income tax expense (benefit)

173

-

173

-

(1,884)

(1,711)

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

2,494

130

2,624

25

(2,649)

-

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling
interest

85,877

20,753

106,630

303

(31,153)

75,780

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated
noncontrolling interest

(85)

-

(85)

-

85

-

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

-

-

-

-

2,286

2,286

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

-

-

-

-

(1,646)

(1,646)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

-

-

-

-

(137)

(137)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

85,792

$

20,753

$

106,545

$

303

$

(30,565)

$

76,283

Non-comparable adjustments

605

(111)

494

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

86,482

$

20,642

$

107,124

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton


Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2017

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

36,366

$

9,535

$

45,901

$

69

$

(74,696)

$

(28,726)

Non-property adjustments

1,645

125

1,770

-

(1,770)

-

Interest income

(22)

(6)

(28)

-

(678)

(706)

Interest expense

528

170

698

-

53,715

54,413

Amortization of loan cost

-

37

37

-

2,513

2,550

Depreciation and amortization

50,142

9,824

59,966

120

49

60,135

Income tax expense (benefit)

33

-

33

-

(1,300)

(1,267)

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

4,929

(4)

4,925

7

(4,932)

-

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling
interest

93,621

19,681

113,302

196

(27,099)

86,399

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated
noncontrolling interest

(116)

-

(116)

-

116

-

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

-

-

-

-

679

679

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

-

-

-

-

(384)

(384)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

-

-

-

-

(113)

(113)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

93,505

$

19,681

$

113,186

$

196

$

(26,801)

$

86,581

Non-comparable adjustments

1,887

17

1,904

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

95,508

$

19,698

$

115,206

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton


Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

71,462

$

17,817

$

89,279

$

545

$

(79,396)

$

10,428

Non-property adjustments

(14,092)

-

(14,092)

-

14,092

-

Interest income

(32)

(6)

(38)

-

(508)

(546)

Interest expense

505

67

572

-

51,359

51,931

Amortization of loan cost

42

12

54

-

2,971

3,025

Depreciation and amortization

51,540

8,843

60,383

117

47

60,547

Income tax expense (benefit)

6

-

6

-

1,600

1,606

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

2,536

(223)

2,313

(18)

(2,295)

-

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling
interest

111,967

26,510

138,477

644

(12,130)

126,991

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated
noncontrolling interest

(104)

-

(104)

-

104

-

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

-

-

-

-

2,138

2,138

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

-

-

-

-

720

720

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

-

-

-

-

(124)

(124)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

111,863

$

26,510

$

138,373

$

644

$

(9,292)

$

129,725

Non-comparable adjustments

907

66

973

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

112,874

$

26,576

$

139,450

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton


Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

90,274

$

18,899

$

109,173

$

727

$

(165,900)

$

(56,000)

Non-property adjustments

1,301

(26)

1,275

-

(1,275)

-

Interest income

(79)

(9)

(88)

-

(1,541)

(1,629)

Interest expense

2,857

377

3,234

-

101,772

105,006

Amortization of loan cost

214

76

290

-

7,653

7,943

Depreciation and amortization

102,287

24,967

127,254

262

97

127,613

Income tax expense (benefit)

9

-

9

-

2,078

2,087

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

3,898

361

4,259

10

(4,269)

-

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling
interest

200,761

44,645

245,406

999

(61,385)

185,020

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated
noncontrolling interest

(157)

-

(157)

-

157

-

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

-

-

-

-

(582)

(582)

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

-

-

-

-

2,566

2,566

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

-

-

-

-

(261)

(261)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

200,604

$

44,645

$

245,249

$

999

$

(59,505)

$

186,743

Non-comparable adjustments

3,765

-

3,765

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

204,526

$

44,645

$

249,171

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

Hotel
Properties
Not Under
Renovation

Hotel
Properties
Under
Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando
WorldQuest
Resort

Corporate /
Allocated

Ashford
Hospitality
Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

100,819

$

33,562

$

134,381

$

954

$

(156,844)

$

(21,509)

Non-property adjustments

(14,009)

-

(14,009)

-

14,009

-

Interest income

(59)

(11)

(70)

-

(684)

(754)

Interest expense

987

67

1,054

-

100,836

101,890

Amortization of loan cost

168

12

180

-

8,191

8,371

Depreciation and amortization

104,583

18,309

122,892

230

2,123

125,245

Income tax expense (benefit)

23

-

23

-

737

760

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

7,891

(392)

7,499

(13)

(7,486)

-

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling
interest

200,403

51,547

251,950

1,171

(39,118)

214,003

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated
noncontrolling interest

(167)

-

(167)

-

167

-

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

-

-

-

-

2,901

2,901

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

-

-

-

-

336

336

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

-

-

-

-

(248)

(248)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

200,236

$

51,547

$

251,783

$

1,171

$

(35,962)

$

216,992

Non-comparable adjustments

765

94

859

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

201,168

$

51,641

$

252,809

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton


Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Atlanta,
GA Area

Boston, MA
Area

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

Houston,
TX Area

Los
Angeles,
CA Metro
Area

Miami, FL
Metro Area

Minneapolis -
St. Paul, MN -
WI Area

Nashville,
TN Area

New York /

New Jersey

Metro Area

Net income (loss)

$

2,596

$

3,540

$

3,636

$

1,643

$

3,979

$

1,036

$

1,399

$

5,357

$

5,384

Non-property adjustments

-

-

-

13

-

-

-

-

-

Interest income

(2)

-

(2)

-

(2)

(1)

(13)

-

(8)

Interest expense

196

961

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amortization of loan costs

38

55

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

3,079

3,896

3,481

1,376

4,596

1,892

2,565

2,187

4,074

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

166

26

212

82

(3)

62

91

8

322

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable
to noncontrolling interest

6,073

8,478

7,327

3,114

8,570

2,989

4,042

7,552

9,772

Non-comparable adjustments

(26)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

6,047

$

8,478

$

7,327

$

3,114

$

8,570

$

2,989

$

4,042

$

7,552

$

9,773

Orlando,
FL Area

Philadelphia,
PA Area

San Diego, CA Area

San
Francisco -
Oakland,
CA Metro
Area

Tampa, FL
Area

Washington
D.C. - MD -
VA Area

Other Areas

Total
Portfolio

Net income (loss)

$

497

$

1,002

$

1,125

$

6,526

$

985

$

9,045

$

21,112

$

68,862

Non-property adjustments

-

-

-

-

(367)

(17)

(23)

(394)

Interest income

(2)

(1)

(1)

(6)

-

(7)

(13)

(58)

Interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

477

1,634

Amortization of loan costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

85

178

Depreciation and amortization

1,963

1,652

892

3,197

1,638

6,723

21,174

64,385

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

9

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

33

88

26

139

58

72

794

2,176

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable
to noncontrolling interest

2,491

2,741

2,042

9,856

2,314

15,816

43,615

136,792

Non-comparable adjustments

-

-

-

-

(212)

2,992

40

2,795

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

2,491

$

2,741

$

2,042

$

9,856

$

2,102

$

18,808

$

43,655

$

139,587

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.


Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

Atlanta, GA Area

Boston, MA Area

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

Houston, TX Area

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

Miami, FL Metro Area

Minneapolis -
St. Paul, MN -
WI Area

Nashville, TN Area

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

Net income (loss)

$

17,824

$

6,274

$

3,000

$

1,396

$

4,302

$

801

$

2,147

$

6,476

$

5,437

Non-property adjustments

(14,093)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Interest income

(12)

-

(1)

-

(1)

-

(7)

-

(2)

Interest expense

67

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amortization of loan costs

12

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

3,779

3,521

3,099

1,779

4,238

1,725

2,425

1,444

3,992

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

156

(45)

678

89

106

365

15

25

365

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable
to noncontrolling interest

7,733

9,750

6,776

3,264

8,645

2,891

4,580

7,945

9,792

Non-comparable adjustments

(1,155)

5

30

11

34

-

3

-

31

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

6,578

$

9,755

$

6,806

$

3,275

$

8,679

$

2,891

$

4,583

$

7,945

$

9,823

Orlando, FL Area

Philadelphia, PA Area

San Diego, CA Area

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

Tampa, FL Area

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

Other Areas

Total Portfolio

Net income (loss)

$

1,260

$

1,237

$

1,026

$

7,000

$

1,428

$

10,317

$

19,354

$

89,279

Non-property adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

(14,092)

Interest income

(1)

-

-

(5)

-

(5)

(4)

(38)

Interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

505

572

Amortization of loan costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

42

54

Depreciation and amortization

1,466

1,432

999

2,340

1,370

6,243

20,531

60,383

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

6

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

10

22

32

68

(47)

(333)

807

2,313

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable
to noncontrolling interest

2,735

2,691

2,057

9,403

2,751

16,222

41,242

138,477

Non-comparable adjustments

1

4

-

34

(422)

2,715

(318)

973

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

2,736

$

2,695

$

2,057

$

9,437

$

2,329

$

18,937

$

40,924

$

139,450

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.


Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Atlanta, GA Area

Boston, MA Area

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

Houston, TX Area

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

Miami, FL Metro Area

Minneapolis -
St. Paul, MN -
WI Area

Nashville, TN Area

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

Net income (loss)

$

5,822

$

416

$

8,030

$

3,877

$

9,212

$

4,581

$

2,211

$

7,901

$

7,089

Non-property adjustments

-

-

-

(134)

-

(99)

-

-

-

Interest income

(2)

-

(3)

-

(3)

(1)

(23)

-

(10)

Interest expense

377

1,831

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amortization of loan costs

76

110

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

5,913

7,569

6,888

2,716

9,136

3,717

5,072

4,155

8,308

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

323

235

262

178

(16)

147

100

34

71

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable
to noncontrolling interest

12,509

10,161

15,177

6,637

18,329

8,345

7,360

12,090

15,458

Non-comparable adjustments

12

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

12,521

$

10,161

$

15,177

$

6,637

$

18,329

$

8,345

$

7,360

$

12,090

$

15,459

Orlando, FL Area

Philadelphia, PA Area

San Diego, CA Area

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

Tampa, FL Area

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

Other Areas

Total Portfolio

Net income (loss)

$

2,041

$

743

$

1,345

$

11,669

$

4,559

$

7,974

$

31,703

$

109,173

Non-property adjustments

(40)

-

-

-

(394)

1,945

(3)

1,275

Interest income

(5)

(1)

(1)

(8)

-

(11)

(20)

(88)

Interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,026

3,234

Amortization of loan costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

104

290

Depreciation and amortization

3,809

3,241

1,807

6,148

3,488

13,181

42,106

127,254

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

9

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

27

134

443

230

130

256

1,705

4,259

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable
to noncontrolling interest

5,832

4,117

3,594

18,039

7,783

23,345

76,630

245,406

Non-comparable adjustments

-

-

-

-

(1,054)

4,697

109

3,765

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

5,832

$

4,117

$

3,594

$

18,039

$

6,729

$

28,042

$

76,739

$

249,171

NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.


Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

Atlanta, GA Area

Boston, MA Area

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

Houston, TX Area

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

Miami, FL Metro Area

Minneapolis -
St. Paul, MN -
WI Area

Nashville, TN Area

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

Net income (loss)

$

22,178

$

5,244

$

6,897

$

3,034

$

9,941

$

(279)

$

1,755

$

10,955

$

6,750

Non-property adjustments

(14,093)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Interest income

(12)

-

(2)

-

(2)

-

(24)

-

(4)

Interest expense

67

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amortization of loan costs

12

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

7,603

6,861

6,147

3,588

8,477

3,475

5,104

3,651

8,429

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

217

(9)

741

70

117

4,471

42

35

378

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable
to noncontrolling interest

15,972

12,096

13,783

6,692

18,533

7,667

6,877

14,641

15,553

Non-comparable adjustments

(2,544)

12

20

20

43

6

13

-

52

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

13,428

$

12,108

$

13,803

$

6,712

$

18,576

$

7,673

$

6,890

$

14,641

$

15,605

Orlando, FL Area

Philadelphia, PA Area

San Diego, CA Area

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

Tampa, FL Area

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

Other Areas

Total Portfolio

Net income (loss)

$

3,410

$

777

$

1,513

$

12,758

$

5,184

$

14,936

$

29,328

$

134,381

Non-property adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

84

(14,009)

Interest income

(3)

-

-

(9)

-

(8)

(6)

(70)

Interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

987

1,054

Amortization of loan costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

168

180

Depreciation and amortization

2,875

2,816

2,027

4,591

2,713

12,368

42,167

122,892

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

-

-

-

-

23

23

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

12

71

36

106

(45)

(513)

1,770

7,499

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable
to noncontrolling interest

6,294

3,664

3,576

17,446

7,852

26,783

74,521

251,950

Non-comparable adjustments

3

7

1

50