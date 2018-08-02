4-Traders Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. AHT ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. (AHT) Add to my list My previous session Most popular Manage my lists Report Report Delayed - 08/02 10:02:00 pm 7.92 USD +0.38% 10:36p ASHFORD HOSPITA : Trust Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results PU 07/02 ASHFORD HOSPITA : Trust Completes Acquisition Of The Hilton Alexandr.. PR 06/29 ASHFORD HOSPITA : Trust Sets Second Quarter Earnings Release and Con.. PR Summary Quotes Charts News Analysis Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news official Publications Sector news Tweets Ashford Hospitality Trust : Trust Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results 0 08/02/2018 | 10:36pm CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ('Ashford Trust' or the 'Company') today reported financial results and performance measures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA are comparable assuming each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of June 30, 2018 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 with the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release. STRATEGIC OVERVIEW Opportunistic focus on upper upscale, full-service hotels

Targets moderate debt levels of approximately 55 - 60% net debt/gross assets

Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure

Attractive dividend yield of approximately 6.1%

Targets cash and cash equivalents at a level of 25 - 35% of total equity market capitalization for the purposes of:

working capital needs at property and corporate levels hedging against a downturn in the economy or hotel fundamentals being prepared to pursue accretive investments or stock buybacks as those opportunities arise

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $29.0 million or $0.30 per diluted share for the quarter

Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 1.6% to $137.53 during the quarter

Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 2.3% to $134.36 during the quarter

Adjusted EBITDAre was $120.7 million for the quarter

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.42 per diluted share for the quarter

The Company's common stock is currently trading at an approximate 6.1% dividend yield

During the quarter, the Company entered into a new Enhanced Return Funding Program agreement with Ashford Inc.

During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of the 252-room Hilton Alexandria Old Town for $111 million

During the quarter, the Company refinanced eight mortgage loans on 56 hotels for $2.3 billion

During the quarter, the Company completed the sale of the SpringHill Suites Centreville for $7.5 million

During the quarter, the Company completed the sale of the Residence Inn Tampa Downtown for $24 million

Capex invested during the quarter was $53.7 million ENHANCED RETURN FUNDING PROGRAM & HILTON ALEXANDRIA ACQUISITION On June 26, 2018, the Company announced that it had entered into an Enhanced Return Funding Program ('ERFP') with Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC). Subject to the terms of the two-year programmatic agreement, Ashford Inc. has committed to effectively fund amounts equal to 10% of the purchase price of Ashford Trust hotel acquisitions, up to an amount of $50 million in aggregate funding. The Program has the potential to be upsized to $100 million based upon mutual agreement. The Program is structured to significantly improve the 5-year internal rate of return for new hotel acquisitions at Ashford Trust. On June 29, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the 252-room Hilton Alexandria Old Town located in Alexandria, Virginia, for total consideration of $111 million. The Hotel, with a trailing 12-month RevPAR of $161, opened in 2000, has 12,967 square feet of meeting space, and is well located near office and retail demand generators. The purchase of the Hilton Alexandria Old Town is expected to be the Company's first hotel acquisition to benefit from the ERFP. In connection with this acquisition and subject to the terms of the ERFP, Ashford Inc. has committed to provide Ashford Trust with approximately $11.1 million of cash via the future purchase of hotel furniture, fixtures, and equipment at Ashford Trust properties. Concurrent with the completion of the acquisition, the Company financed the hotel with a $73.5 million non-recourse mortgage loan. The interest-only loan has a term of five years and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR + 2.45%. The property will continue to be operated as a Hilton under a management agreement with Hilton. CAPITAL STRUCTURE At June 30, 2018, the Company had total mortgage debt of $4.0 billion with a blended average interest rate of 5.5%. On April 9, 2018, the Company announced that it had refinanced a mortgage loan, secured by 22 hotels, with an existing outstanding balance totaling approximately $972 million. The previous mortgage loan that was refinanced was the Highland Pool loan with a final maturity date in April 2021. The new loan totals $985 million, has a two-year initial term and five one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 3.20%. This refinancing is expected to result in annual interest savings of approximately $11 million as compared to the previous loan terms. On June 15, 2018, the Company announced that it had refinanced seven mortgage loans, secured by 34 hotels, with existing outstanding balances totaling approximately $1.07 billion. The previous mortgage loans that were refinanced were the MIP Portfolio loan with a final maturity date in February 2019, the Morgan Stanley Pool A loan with a final maturity date in August 2019, the Morgan Stanley Pool B loan with a final maturity date in August 2019, the Marriott Memphis loan with a final maturity date in April 2020, the Lakeway Resort loan with a final maturity date in May 2020, the W Atlanta Downtown loan with a final maturity date in July 2020, and the JP Morgan 17-Pack loan with a final maturity date in October 2022. The new financing is comprised of six separate mortgage loans with an average size of approximately $211.7 million that together total approximately $1.27 billion and each has a two-year initial term with five one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loans bear interest at a combined weighted average rate of LIBOR + 3.83%, which is 74 basis points lower than the previous mortgage loans. After the closing of this financing, the weighted average maturity of the Company's debt is 6.1 years. The next hard debt maturity for the Company is in July 2019. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately $56 million of junior mezzanine debt on one of the loan pools. The junior mezzanine debt is priced at LIBOR + 9.00%. During the quarter, the Company completed the sale of the 136-room SpringHill Suites Centreville in Centreville, Virginia for $7.5 million. On May 14, 2018, the Company announced it had completed the sale of the 109-room Residence Inn Tampa Downtown in Tampa, Florida for $24 million ($220,000 per key). The sales price represented a trailing twelve-month cap rate of 7.6% on net operating income and an 11.8x Hotel EBITDA multiple as of March 31, 2018. PORTFOLIO REVPAR As of June 30, 2018, the portfolio consisted of 118 properties. During the second quarter of 2018, 105 of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 118 hotels) and comparable not under renovation basis (105 hotels) is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release. Comparable RevPAR increased 1.6% to $137.53 for all hotels on a 2.7% increase in ADR and a 1.1% decrease in occupancy

Comparable RevPAR increased 2.3% to $134.36 for hotels not under renovation on a 2.3% increase in ADR and a 0.0% change in occupancy HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. Given the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio and its active capital recycling, to help investors better understand this seasonality, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the 118 hotels are provided in the table attached to this release. COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND On June 5, 2018, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the second quarter ending June 30, 2018, payable on July 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of June 29, 2018. 'We continue to see the operational and value-added benefits from our high quality, diverse portfolio,' commented Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Year-to-date, we have been able to complete several capital markets transactions that strengthened our balance sheet, extended our loan maturity schedule and reduced loan spreads. As for our transactions, we are pleased with the sale of two lower RevPAR select-service hotels at a combined cap rate below where we are currently trading. As for acquisitions, we are enthusiastic about the Hilton Alexandria Old Town, as it is not only an accretive addition to our portfolio, but it is also the first transaction expected to benefit from the new Enhanced Return Funding Program with Ashford Inc. Looking ahead, we are very excited about this ERFP program and expect this funding arrangement will be a clear competitive advantage as we continue to look for opportunities to accretively grow our platform and increase stockholder value. INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will conduct a conference call on Friday August 3, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (323) 794-2423. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, August 10, 2018, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering the confirmation number, 6148262. The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter 2018 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Ashford Hospitality Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com on Friday, August 3, 2018, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year. Substantially all of our non-current assets consist of real estate investments secured by real estate. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most industry investors consider supplemental measures of performance, which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist in evaluating a real estate company's operations. These supplemental measures include FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. FFO and EBITDAre are computed in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to how these measures reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definitions or that interpret the NAREIT definitions differently than us. None of FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, or Hotel EBITDA represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity, nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. However, management believes FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA to be meaningful measures of a REIT's performance and should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income and cash flow as a measure of our operating performance. * * * * * Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels. Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching 'Ashford.' Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon 'forward-looking' information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words 'will likely result,' 'may,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'intend,' or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, and manage our planned growth, and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA yield is defined as trailing twelve month EBITDA divided by the purchase price. A capitalization rate is determined by dividing the property's annual net operating income by the purchase price. Net operating income is the property's funds from operations minus a capital expense reserve of either 4% or 5% of gross revenues. Hotel EBITDA flow-through is the change in Hotel EBITDA divided by the change in total revenues. Hotel EBITDA Margin is Hotel EBITDA divided by total revenues. Funds from operations ('FFO'), as defined by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ('NAREIT') in April 2002, represents net income (loss) computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties and extraordinary items as defined by GAAP, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, and net of adjustments for the portion of these items related to unconsolidated entities and joint ventures. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise. ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited) June 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Investments in hotel properties, net $ 4,109,720 $ 4,035,915 Cash and cash equivalents 417,359 354,805 Restricted cash 135,419 116,787 Marketable securities 24,072 26,926 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $540 and $770, respectively 57,852 44,257 Inventories 4,277 4,244 Investment in Ashford Inc. 1,293 437 Investment in OpenKey 2,911 2,518 Deferred costs, net 2,746 2,777 Prepaid expenses 23,052 19,269 Derivative assets 3,209 2,010 Other assets 18,993 14,152 Intangible asset, net 9,884 9,943 Due from third-party hotel managers 20,860 17,387 Assets held for sale - 18,423 Total assets $ 4,831,647 $ 4,669,850 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Indebtedness, net $ 3,948,020 $ 3,696,300 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 141,986 132,401 Dividends and distributions payable 27,240 25,045 Due to Ashford Inc., net 17,748 15,146 Due to related party, net 388 1,067 Due to third-party hotel managers 2,454 2,431 Intangible liabilities, net 15,661 15,839 Other liabilities 19,708 18,376 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale - 13,977 Total liabilities 4,173,205 3,920,582 Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 146,249 116,122 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized : Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 24 24 Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 48 48 Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 62 62 Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 38 38 Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 54 54 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 98,612,117 and 97,409,113 shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 986 974 Additional paid-in capital 1,793,869 1,784,997 Accumulated deficit (1,283,516) (1,153,697) Total shareholders' equity of the Company 511,565 632,500 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 628 646 Total equity 512,193 633,146 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,831,647 $ 4,669,850

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 REVENUE Rooms $ 309,381 $ 311,205 $ 580,074 $ 587,910 Food and beverage 60,429 63,842 115,473 126,692 Other 18,558 14,948 34,049 28,714 Total hotel revenue 388,368 389,995 729,596 743,316 Other 796 675 1,775 1,063 Total revenue 389,164 390,670 731,371 744,379 EXPENSES Hotel operating expenses Rooms 64,214 65,034 123,300 124,907 Food and beverage 40,156 42,276 78,621 84,446 Other expenses 116,254 113,824 222,637 225,557 Management fees 14,371 14,247 27,108 27,073 Total hotel operating expenses 234,995 235,381 451,666 461,983 Property taxes, insurance and other 20,230 18,766 38,589 37,099 Depreciation and amortization 64,566 60,547 127,613 125,245 Impairment charges 19 - 1,679 - Transaction costs 9 8 11 11 Advisory services fee: Base advisory fee 8,873 8,639 17,488 17,355 Reimbursable expenses 1,997 2,637 3,526 4,159 Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 8,939 2,953 15,685 3,356 Incentive fee 3,270 - 3,457 - Corporate, general and administrative: Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 536 565 536 565 Other general and administrative 2,695 2,689 4,824 7,859 Total operating expenses 346,129 332,185 665,074 657,632 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 43,035 58,485 66,297 86,747 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities 1,170 (2,138) 582 (2,901) Interest income 883 546 1,629 754 Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties 412 14,092 403 14,009 Other income (expense), net 206 (146) 282 (3,266) Interest expense, net of premium amortization (52,716) (51,931) (105,006) (101,890) Amortization of loan costs (5,490) (3,025) (7,943) (8,371) Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees (5,694) (1,575) (7,744) (1,629) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (268) (531) (826) (3,877) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (1,916) (1,743) (1,587) (325) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (20,378) 12,034 (53,913) (20,749) Income tax benefit (expense) (2,973) (1,606) (2,087) (760) NET INCOME (LOSS) (23,351) 10,428 (56,000) (21,509) (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest (20) (13) 18 18 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 5,065 (231) 11,405 6,262 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (18,306) 10,184 (44,577) (15,229) Preferred dividends (10,644) (10,956) (21,288) (21,912) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (28,950) $ (772) $ (65,865) $ (37,141) INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.30) $ (0.01) $ (0.69) $ (0.40) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 96,889 95,320 96,137 95,086 Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.30) $ (0.01) $ (0.69) $ (0.40) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 96,889 95,320 96,137 95,086 Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.24

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) $ (23,351) $ 10,428 $ (56,000) $ (21,509) Interest income (883) (546) (1,629) (754) Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net 58,206 54,956 112,949 110,261 Depreciation and amortization 64,566 60,547 127,613 125,245 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,973 1,606 2,087 760 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities (1,170) 2,138 (582) 2,901 Company's portion of EBITDA of unconsolidated entities 3,429 596 2,305 88 EBITDA 103,770 129,725 186,743 216,992 Impairment charges on real estate 19 - 1,679 - (Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties (412) (14,092) (403) (14,009) EBITDAre 103,377 115,633 188,019 202,983 Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities (39) (404) (78) (788) Uninsured hurricane related costs (17) - (228) - Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 5,694 1,575 7,744 1,629 Other (income) expense, net (206) 146 (282) 3,266 Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs 121 892 205 3,568 Legal judgment and related legal costs 161 263 927 4,064 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities 268 531 826 3,877 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 1,916 1,743 1,587 325 Dead deal costs 3 - 3 4 Software implementation costs - 1,034 - 1,034 Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 9,801 3,710 16,803 4,138 Company's portion of (gain) loss of investment in securities investment fund - - - (52) Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDA of unconsolidated entities (341) 505 2,191 2,389 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 120,738 $ 125,628 $ 217,717 $ 226,437 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ('FFO') AND ADJUSTED FFO (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) $ (23,351) $ 10,428 $ (56,000) $ (21,509) (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest (20) (13) 18 18 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 5,065 (231) 11,405 6,262 Preferred dividends (10,644) (10,956) (21,288) (21,912) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (28,950) (772) (65,865) (37,141) Depreciation and amortization on real estate 64,509 60,487 127,498 125,122 Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties (412) (14,092) (403) (14,009) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (5,065) 231 (11,405) (6,262) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities (1,170) 2,138 (582) 2,953 Impairment charges on real estate 19 - 1,679 - Company's portion of FFO of unconsolidated entities 2,427 (2,139) 655 (2,973) FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 31,358 45,853 51,577 67,690 Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 5,694 1,575 7,744 1,629 Uninsured hurricane related costs (17) - (228) - Other (income) expense, net (206) 146 (282) 3,266 Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs 121 892 205 3,568 Legal judgment and related legal costs 161 263 927 4,064 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities 268 531 826 3,877 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 1,916 1,743 1,587 325 Dead deal costs 3 - 3 4 Software implementation costs - 1,034 - 1,034 Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 9,801 3,710 16,803 4,138 Company's portion of (gain) loss of investment in securities investment fund - - - (52) Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of unconsolidated entities (341) 3,003 2,191 4,887 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 48,758 $ 58,750 $ 81,353 $ 94,430 Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 0.42 $ 0.52 $ 0.71 $ 0.84 Weighted average diluted shares 115,754 113,257 114,849 112,915

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS JUNE 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Indebtedness Maturity Interest Rate Fixed-

Rate

Debt Floating-

Rate

Debt Total

Debt Comparable

TTM

Hotel

EBITDA (5) Comparable

TTM

EBITDA

Debt Yield Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel July 2018 LIBOR + 4.15% $ - $ 35,200 (1) $ 35,200 $ 3,583 10.2 % Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels July 2018 LIBOR + 4.09% - 144,000 (1) 144,000 11,636 8.1 % NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel August 2018 LIBOR + 4.95% - 12,000 (2) 12,000 1,047 8.7 % BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel June 2019 LIBOR + 5.10% - 43,750 (3) 43,750 2,461 5.6 % Omni American Bank Ashton - 1 hotel July 2019 4.00% 5,283 - 5,283 1,134 21.5 % Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels November 2019 LIBOR + 3.00% - 427,000 (4) 427,000 50,821 11.9 % JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels February 2020 LIBOR + 2.92% - 395,000 (4) 395,000 46,674 11.8 % BAML Highland Pool - 21 hotels April 2020 LIBOR + 3.20% - 962,575 (4) 962,575 105,370 10.9 % BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel May 2020 LIBOR + 2.90% - 16,100 (2) 16,100 2,348 14.6 % KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels June 2020 LIBOR + 3.65% - 180,720 (4) 180,720 21,658 12.0 % KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels June 2020 LIBOR + 3.39% - 174,400 (4) 174,400 21,492 12.3 % KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels June 2020 LIBOR + 3.73% - 221,040 (4) 221,040 25,906 11.7 % KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels June 2020 LIBOR + 4.02% - 262,640 (4) 262,640 28,430 10.8 % KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels June 2020 LIBOR + 4.36% - 216,320 (4) 216,320 24,023 11.1 % KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels June 2020 LIBOR + 3.68% - 215,120 (4) 215,120 24,303 11.3 % GACC Gateway - 1 hotel November 2020 6.26% 94,326 - 94,326 14,560 15.4 % Aareal Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels June 2022 LIBOR + 3.00% - 174,211 174,211 27,181 15.6 % Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel November 2022 LIBOR + 2.00% - 97,000 97,000 13,361 13.8 % Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel May 2023 5.46% 53,319 - 53,319 6,481 12.2 % Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel June 2023 LIBOR + 2.45% - 73,450 73,450 9,119 12.4 % GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel January 2024 5.49% 6,942 - 6,942 1,360 19.6 % GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel January 2024 5.49% 10,131 - 10,131 739 7.3 % Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel May 2024 4.99% 6,472 - 6,472 1,021 15.8 % Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels August 2024 5.20% 65,725 - 65,725 8,866 13.5 % Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels August 2024 4.85% 12,144 - 12,144 1,931 15.9 % Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels August 2024 4.90% 24,276 - 24,276 3,677 15.1 % BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels February 2025 4.45% 20,022 - 20,022 2,590 12.9 % BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels February 2025 4.45% 51,790 - 51,790 7,426 14.3 % Unencumbered hotels - - - 2,303 N/A Total $ 350,430 $ 3,650,526 $ 4,000,956 $ 471,501 11.8 % Percentage 8.8 % 91.2 % 100.0 % Weighted average interest rate 5.33 % 5.47 % 5.46 % All indebtedness is non-recourse. (1) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The second one-year extension period began in July 2018. (2) This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. (3) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The second one-year extension period began in June 2018. (4) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. (5) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED JUNE 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Thereafter Total Omni American Bank Ashton - 1 hotel $ - $ 5,168 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 5,168 BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel - - 43,750 - - - 43,750 Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels - - 144,000 - - - 144,000 Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel - - 35,200 - - - 35,200 NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel - - 12,000 - - - 12,000 GACC Gateway - 1 hotel - - 89,886 - - - 89,886 BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel - - - - 15,470 - 15,470 Aareal Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels - - - - 168,211 - 168,211 Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel - - - - 97,000 - 97,000 Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel - - - - - 48,182 48,182 Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel - - - - - 73,450 73,450 GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel - - - - - 9,036 9,036 GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel - - - - - 6,191 6,191 Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel - - - - - 5,671 5,671 Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels - - - - - 58,612 58,612 Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels - - - - - 10,755 10,755 Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels - - - - - 21,522 21,522 Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels - - - - - 427,000 427,000 JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels - - - - - 395,000 395,000 BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels - - - - - 44,413 44,413 BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels - - - - - 17,073 17,073 BAML Highland Pool - 21 hotels - - - - - 962,575 962,575 KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels - - - - - 180,720 180,720 KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels - - - - - 174,400 174,400 KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels - - - - - 221,040 221,040 KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels - - - - - 262,640 262,640 KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels - - - - - 216,320 216,320 KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels - - - - - 215,120 215,120 Principal due in future periods $ - $ 5,168 $ 324,836 $ - $ 280,681 $ 3,349,720 $ 3,960,405 Scheduled amortization payments remaining 2,848 6,554 8,035 8,170 6,805 8,139 40,551 Total indebtedness $ 2,848 $ 11,722 $ 332,871 $ 8,170 $ 287,486 $ 3,357,859 $ 4,000,956 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (unaudited) ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended June 30, Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 308,199 $ 3,722 $ 311,921 $ 309,651 $ (2,487) $ 307,164 (0.47) % 1.55 % RevPAR $ 136.73 $ 266.63 $ 137.53 $ 133.24 $ (44.56) $ 135.42 2.62 % 1.56 % Occupancy 80.77 % 101.98 % 80.90 % 81.47 % (68.18) % 81.79 % (0.86) % (1.10) % ADR $ 169.29 $ 261.44 $ 170.00 $ 163.55 $ (65.36) $ 165.56 3.51 % 2.68 % ALL HOTELS: Six Months Ended June 30, Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 577,500 $ 4,258 $ 581,758 $ 585,038 $ (7,224) $ 577,814 (1.29) % 0.68 % RevPAR $ 128.22 $ 546.51 $ 128.94 $ 125.95 $ (54.14) $ 128.07 1.80 % 0.68 % Occupancy 77.36 % 165.83 % 77.51 % 78.01 % (64.65) % 78.41 % (0.83) % (1.14) % ADR $ 165.75 $ 329.56 $ 166.35 $ 161.45 $ (83.74) $ 163.34 2.66 % 1.84 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Three Months Ended June 30, Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 250,505 $ 3,722 $ 254,227 $ 251,039 $ (2,487) $ 248,552 (0.21) % 2.28 % RevPAR $ 133.38 $ 266.63 $ 134.36 $ 128.84 $ (44.56) $ 131.33 3.52 % 2.31 % Occupancy 81.21 % 101.98 % 81.36 % 80.98 % (68.18) % 81.36 % 0.28 % - % ADR $ 164.24 $ 261.44 $ 165.14 $ 159.10 $ (65.36) $ 161.42 3.23 % 2.31 % ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Six Months Ended June 30, Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 469,162 $ 4,258 $ 473,420 $ 471,718 $ (7,224) $ 464,494 (0.54) % 1.92 % RevPAR $ 124.91 $ 546.51 $ 125.78 $ 121.02 $ (54.14) $ 123.39 3.21 % 1.94 % Occupancy 77.84 % 165.83 % 78.02 % 77.32 % (64.65) % 77.77 % 0.67 % 0.32 % ADR $ 160.46 $ 329.56 $ 161.21 $ 156.51 $ (83.74) $ 158.66 2.52 % 1.61 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 105 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, and not under renovation during the three months ended June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation: Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 % Variance 2018 2017 % Variance Total hotel revenue $ 386,834 $ 388,047 (0.31) % $ 726,298 $ 739,645 (1.80) % Non-comparable adjustments 5,301 (2,152) 7,054 (7,907) Comparable total hotel revenue $ 392,135 $ 385,895 1.62 % $ 733,352 $ 731,738 0.22 % Hotel EBITDA $ 136,792 $ 138,477 (1.22) % $ 245,406 $ 251,950 (2.60) % Non-comparable adjustments 2,795 973 3,765 859 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 139,587 $ 139,450 0.10 % $ 249,171 $ 252,809 (1.44) % Hotel EBITDA margin 35.36 % 35.69 % (0.33) % 33.79 % 34.06 % (0.27) % Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 35.60 % 36.14 % (0.54) % 33.98 % 34.55 % (0.57) % Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 108 $ 104 3.56 % $ 157 $ 168 (6.53) % Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 136,684 $ 138,373 (1.22) % $ 245,249 $ 251,783 (2.59) % Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 139,479 $ 139,346 0.10 % $ 249,014 $ 252,641 (1.44) % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the

periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the

period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 % Variance 2018 2017 % Variance Total hotel revenue $ 310,080 $ 308,457 0.53 % $ 582,526 $ 585,049 (0.43) % Non-comparable adjustments 5,301 (2,152) 7,054 (7,907) Comparable total hotel revenue $ 315,381 $ 306,305 2.96 % $ 589,580 $ 577,142 2.15 % Hotel EBITDA $ 112,442 $ 111,967 0.42 % $ 200,760 $ 200,369 0.20 % Non-comparable adjustments 2,795 907 3,765 798 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 115,238 $ 112,874 2.09 % $ 204,526 $ 201,168 1.67 % Hotel EBITDA margin 36.26 % 36.30 % (0.04) % 34.46 % 34.25 % 0.21 % Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 36.54 % 36.85 % (0.31) % 34.69 % 34.86 % (0.17) % Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 108 $ 104 3.56 % $ 157 $ 168 (6.53) % Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 112,334 $ 111,862 0.42 % $ 200,603 $ 200,201 0.20 % Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 115,130 $ 112,770 2.09 % $ 204,369 $ 201,000 1.68 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 105 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, and not under renovation during the three months

ended June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the

period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. (4) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation: Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin

Princeton ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL REVENUE & EBITDA FOR TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter 3rd Quarter Total hotel revenue $ 386,834 $ 5,301 $ 392,135 $ 339,465 $ 1,752 $ 341,217 $ 339,160 $ 2,271 $ 341,431 $ 350,958 $ 2,036 $ 352,994 Hotel EBITDA $ 136,792 $ 2,795 $ 139,587 $ 108,614 $ 970 $ 109,584 $ 106,630 $ 494 $ 107,124 $ 113,302 $ 1,904 $ 115,206 Hotel EBITDA margin 35.36 % 35.60 % 32.00 % 32.12 % 31.44 % 31.38 % 32.28 % 32.64 % EBITDA % of total TTM 29.4 % 29.6 % 23.3 % 23.2 % 22.9 % 22.7 % 24.4 % 24.5 % JV interests in EBITDA $ 108 $ - $ 108 $ 49 $ - $ 49 $ 85 $ - $ 85 $ 116 $ - $ 116 Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable 2018 2018 2018 TTM TTM TTM Total hotel revenue $ 1,416,417 $ 11,360 $ 1,427,777 Hotel EBITDA $ 465,338 $ 6,163 $ 471,501 Hotel EBITDA margin 32.85 % 33.02 % EBITDA % of total TTM 100.0 % 100.0 % JV interests in EBITDA $ 358 $ - $ 358 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL REVPAR BY MARKET (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Number of

Hotels Number of

Rooms Actual Non-comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 % Variance % Variance Atlanta, GA Area 9 1,425 $ 131.32 $ - $ 131.32 $ 119.59 $ (88.28) $ 130.23 9.8 % 0.8 % Boston, MA Area 3 915 211.45 - 211.45 220.29 - 220.29 (4.0) % (4.0) % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7 1,518 119.69 - 119.69 113.59 - 113.59 5.4 % 5.4 % Houston, TX Area 3 692 115.12 - 115.12 111.54 - 111.54 3.2 % 3.2 % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6 1,619 135.72 - 135.72 133.54 - 133.54 1.6 % 1.6 % Miami, FL Metro Area 3 587 130.07 - 130.07 121.75 - 121.75 6.8 % 6.8 % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area 4 809 128.42 - 128.42 131.08 - 131.08 (2.0) % (2.0) % Nashville, TN Area 1 673 233.80 - 233.80 229.74 - 229.74 1.8 % 1.8 % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 6 1,741 130.73 - 130.73 126.10 - 126.10 3.7 % 3.7 % Orlando, FL Area 3 734 107.49 - 107.49 115.42 - 115.42 (6.9) % (6.9) % Philadelphia, PA Area 3 648 115.02 - 115.02 115.27 - 115.27 (0.2) % (0.2) % San Diego, CA Area 2 410 129.27 - 129.27 128.79 - 128.79 0.4 % 0.4 % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 6 1,369 171.79 - 171.79 161.48 - 161.48 6.4 % 6.4 % Tampa, FL Area 2 571 108.22 (139.64) 105.65 110.87 (118.49) 109.41 (2.4) % (3.4) % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9 2,424 175.53 236.99 180.62 169.43 335.93 177.41 3.6 % 1.8 % Other Areas 51 8,795 120.77 - 120.77 118.28 (78.20) 118.90 2.1 % 1.6 % Total Portfolio 118 24,930 $ 136.73 $ 266.63 $ 137.53 $ 133.24 $ (44.56) $ 135.42 2.6 % 1.6 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL EBITDA BY MARKET (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Number of

Hotels Number of

Rooms Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable % of Total Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable % of Total Actual Comparable 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 % Variance % Variance Atlanta, GA Area 9 1,425 $ 6,073 $ (26) $ 6,047 4.3 % $ 7,733 $ (1,155) $ 6,578 4.8 % (21.5) % (8.1) % Boston, MA Area 3 915 8,478 - 8,478 6.1 % 9,750 5 9,755 7.0 % (13.0) % (13.1) % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7 1,518 7,327 - 7,327 5.2 % 6,776 30 6,806 4.9 % 8.1 % 7.7 % Houston, TX Area 3 692 3,114 - 3,114 2.2 % 3,264 11 3,275 2.3 % (4.6) % (4.9) % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6 1,619 8,570 - 8,570 6.1 % 8,645 34 8,679 6.2 % (0.9) % (1.3) % Miami, FL Metro Area 3 587 2,989 - 2,989 2.1 % 2,891 - 2,891 2.1 % 3.4 % 3.4 % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area 4 809 4,042 - 4,042 2.9 % 4,580 3 4,583 3.3 % (11.7) % (11.8) % Nashville, TN Area 1 673 7,552 - 7,552 5.4 % 7,945 - 7,945 5.7 % (4.9) % (4.9) % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 6 1,741 9,772 1 9,773 7.0 % 9,792 31 9,823 7.0 % (0.2) % (0.5) % Orlando, FL Area 3 734 2,491 - 2,491 1.8 % 2,735 1 2,736 2.1 % (8.9) % (9.0) % Philadelphia, PA Area 3 648 2,741 - 2,741 2.0 % 2,691 4 2,695 2.0 % 1.9 % 1.7 % San Diego, CA Area 2 410 2,042 - 2,042 1.5 % 2,057 - 2,057 1.5 % (0.7) % (0.7) % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 6 1,369 9,856 - 9,856 7.1 % 9,403 34 9,437 6.8 % 4.8 % 4.4 % Tampa, FL Area 2 571 2,314 (212) 2,102 1.5 % 2,751 (422) 2,329 1.7 % (15.9) % (9.7) % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9 2,424 15,816 2,992 18,808 13.5 % 16,222 2,715 18,937 13.6 % (2.5) % (0.7) % Other Areas 51 8,795 43,615 40 43,655 31.3 % 41,242 (318) 40,924 29.0 % 5.8 % 6.7 % Total Portfolio 118 24,930 $ 136,792 $ 2,795 $ 139,587 100.0 % $ 138,477 $ 973 $ 139,450 100.0 % (1.2) % 0.1 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL REVPAR BY MARKET (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Number of

Hotels Number of

Rooms Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable Actual Comparable 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 % Variance % Variance Atlanta, GA Area 9 1,425 $ 132.94 $ - $ 132.94 $ 120.79 $ (88.17) $ 132.00 10.1 % 0.7 % Boston, MA Area 3 915 161.65 - 161.65 164.29 - 164.29 (1.6) % (1.6) % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7 1,518 120.16 - 120.16 114.20 - 114.20 5.2 % 5.2 % Houston, TX Area 3 692 113.54 - 113.54 112.97 - 112.97 0.5 % 0.5 % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6 1,619 138.47 - 138.47 136.69 - 136.69 1.3 % 1.3 % Miami, FL Metro Area 3 587 159.46 - 159.46 149.40 - 149.40 6.7 % 6.7 % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area 4 809 124.96 - 124.96 119.71 - 119.71 4.4 % 4.4 % Nashville, TN Area 1 673 207.67 - 207.67 212.35 - 212.35 (2.2) % (2.2) % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 6 1,741 117.53 - 117.53 113.08 - 113.08 3.9 % 3.9 % Orlando, FL Area 3 734 116.82 - 116.82 121.04 - 121.04 (3.5) % (3.5) % Philadelphia, PA Area 3 648 99.66 - 99.66 97.88 - 97.88 1.8 % 1.8 % San Diego, CA Area 2 410 121.22 - 121.22 120.78 - 120.78 0.4 % 0.4 % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 6 1,369 161.03 - 161.03 155.05 - 155.05 3.9 % 3.9 % Tampa, FL Area 2 571 129.00 (154.79) 125.49 131.43 (139.36) 129.92 (1.8) % (3.4) % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9 2,424 145.88 235.98 151.77 151.12 296.03 158.06 (3.5) % (4.0) % Other Areas 51 8,795 112.64 (48.05) 112.91 110.71 (62.43) 112.11 1.7 % 0.7 % Total Portfolio 118 24,930 $ 128.22 $ 546.51 $ 128.94 $ 125.95 $ (54.14) $ 128.07 1.8 % 0.7 % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.

Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL EBITDA BY MARKET (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Number of

Hotels Number of

Rooms Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable % of

Total Actual Non-

comparable

Adjustments Comparable % of

Total Actual Comparable 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 % Variance % Variance Atlanta, GA Area 9 1,425 $ 12,509 $ 12 $ 12,521 5.0 % $ 15,972 $ (2,544) $ 13,428 5.3 % (21.8) % (6.8) % Boston, MA Area 3 915 10,161 - 10,161 4.1 % 12,096 12 12,108 4.8 % (16.0) % (16.1) % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7 1,518 15,177 - 15,177 6.1 % 13,783 21 13,804 5.5 % 10.1 % 9.9 % Houston, TX Area 3 692 6,637 - 6,637 2.7 % 6,692 20 6,712 2.7 % (0.8) % (1.1) % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6 1,619 18,329 - 18,329 7.4 % 18,533 43 18,576 7.3 % (1.1) % (1.3) % Miami, FL Metro Area 3 587 8,345 - 8,345 3.3 % 7,667 7 7,674 3.0 % 8.8 % 8.7 % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area 4 809 7,360 - 7,360 3.0 % 6,877 13 6,890 2.7 % 7.0 % 6.8 % Nashville, TN Area 1 673 12,090 - 12,090 4.9 % 14,641 - 14,641 5.8 % (17.4) % (17.4) % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 6 1,741 15,458 1 15,459 6.2 % 15,553 52 15,605 6.2 % (0.6) % (0.9) % Orlando, FL Area 3 734 5,832 - 5,832 2.3 % 6,294 3 6,297 2.5 % (7.3) % (7.4) % Philadelphia, PA Area 3 648 4,117 - 4,117 1.7 % 3,664 8 3,672 1.5 % 12.4 % 12.1 % San Diego, CA Area 2 410 3,594 - 3,594 1.4 % 3,576 2 3,578 1.4 % 0.5 % 0.4 % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 6 1,369 18,039 - 18,039 7.2 % 17,446 49 17,495 6.9 % 3.4 % 3.1 % Tampa, FL Area 2 571 7,783 (1,054) 6,729 2.7 % 7,852 (1,240) 6,612 2.6 % (0.9) % 1.8 % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9 2,424 23,345 4,697 28,042 11.3 % 26,783 4,677 31,460 12.4 % (12.8) % (10.8) % Other Areas 51 8,795 76,630 109 76,739 30.7 % 74,521 (264) 74,257 29.4 % 2.8 % 3.3 % Total Portfolio 118 24,930 $ 245,406 $ 3,765 $ 249,171 100.0 % $ 251,950 $ 859 $ 252,809 100.0 % (2.6) % (1.4) % NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include

pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE JUNE 30, 2018 (in thousands, except share price) (unaudited) June 30, 2018 End of quarter common shares outstanding 98,612 Partnership units outstanding 20,660 Combined common shares and partnership units outstanding 119,272 Common stock price at quarter end $ 8.10 Market capitalization at quarter end $ 966,103 Series D preferred stock $ 59,735 Series F preferred stock $ 120,000 Series G preferred stock $ 155,000 Series H preferred stock $ 95,000 Series I preferred stock $ 135,000 Debt on balance sheet date $ 4,000,956 Joint venture partner's share of consolidated debt $ (2,012) Net working capital (see below) $ (527,374) Total enterprise value (TEV) $ 5,002,408 Ashford Inc. Investment: Common stock owned at end of quarter 598 Common stock price at quarter end $ 64.80 Market value of Ashford Inc. investment $ 38,761 Cash and cash equivalents $ 417,253 Restricted cash $ 135,220 Accounts receivable, net $ 57,832 Prepaid expenses $ 23,048 Investment in securities $ 24,072 Due from third-party hotel managers, net $ 18,400 Market value of Ashford Inc. investment $ 38,761 Total current assets $ 714,586 Accounts payable, net & accrued expenses $ 141,772 Dividends and distributions payable $ 27,240 Due to affiliates, net $ 18,200 Total current liabilities $ 187,212 Net working capital* $ 527,374 * Includes the Company's pro rata share of net working capital in joint ventures. ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANTICIPATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES CALENDAR (a) 2018 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Rooms Actual Actual Estimated Estimated Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport 272 x Courtyard Denver Airport 202 x Courtyard Gaithersburg 210 x x Courtyard Louisville Airport 150 x Embassy Suites Crystal City 267 x Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport 263 x x Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley 258 x x Hampton Inn Suites Columbus Easton 145 x Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport 106 x x Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront 333 x x x Hilton Tampa Westshore 238 x x x Hilton Garden Inn BWI Airport 158 x Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville 119 x Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown 140 x x Hyatt Regency Coral Gables 253 x x Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis 60 x Le Pavillon Hotel 226 x Marriott Crystal Gateway 701 x x x x Marriott Omaha 300 x x Marriott RTP 225 x Renaissance Nashville 673 x x x x Renaissance Palm Springs 410 x Residence Inn Jacksonville 120 x x x Residence Inn Orlando Sea World 350 x x x x Ritz Carlton Atlanta 444 x x x x Sheraton Anchorage 370 x The Churchill 173 x Westin Princeton 296 x x Total 18 13 12 11 (a) Only hotels which have had or are expected to have significant capital expenditures that could result in displacement in 2018 are included in this table.

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) 2018 2018 2017 2017 June 30, 2018 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter TTM Net income (loss) $ 68,862 $ 40,311 $ 33,102 $ 45,901 $ 188,176 Non-property adjustments (394) 1,669 8,246 1,770 11,291 Interest income (58) (30) (28) (28) (144) Interest expense 1,634 1,600 1,258 698 5,190 Amortization of loan costs 178 112 73 37 400 Depreciation and amortization 64,385 62,869 61,182 59,966 248,402 Income tax expense (benefit) 9 - 173 33 215 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 2,176 2,083 2,624 4,925 11,808 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to

noncontrolling interest 136,792 108,614 106,630 113,302 465,338 Non-comparable adjustments 2,795 970 494 1,904 6,163 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 139,587 $ 109,584 $ 107,124 $ 115,206 $ 471,501 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation Hotel Properties Under Renovation Hotel Total Orlando WorldQuest Resort Corporate / Allocated Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 58,375 $ 10,487 $ 68,862 $ 244 $ (92,457) $ (23,351) Non-property adjustments (430) 36 (394) - 394 - Interest income (52) (6) (58) - (825) (883) Interest expense 1,438 196 1,634 - 51,082 52,716 Amortization of loan cost 140 38 178 - 5,312 5,490 Depreciation and amortization 51,329 13,056 64,385 132 49 64,566 Income tax expense (benefit) 9 - 9 - 2,964 2,973 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 1,634 542 2,176 21 (2,197) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling

interest 112,443 24,349 136,792 397 (35,678) 101,511 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated

noncontrolling interest (108) - (108) - 108 - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - - - (1,170) (1,170) Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. - - - - 3,551 3,551 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - (122) (122) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 112,335 $ 24,349 $ 136,684 $ 397 $ (33,311) $ 103,770 Non-comparable adjustments 2,795 - 2,795 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 115,238 $ 24,349 $ 139,587 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation: Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation Hotel Properties Under Renovation Hotel Total Orlando WorldQuest Resort Corporate / Allocated Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 31,899 $ 8,412 $ 40,311 $ 483 $ (73,443) $ (32,649) Non-property adjustments 1,731 (62) 1,669 - (1,669) - Interest income (27) (3) (30) - (716) (746) Interest expense 1,419 181 1,600 - 50,690 52,290 Amortization of loan cost 74 38 112 - 2,341 2,453 Depreciation and amortization 50,958 11,911 62,869 130 48 63,047 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - (886) (886) Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 2,264 (181) 2,083 (11) (2,072) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling

interest 88,318 20,296 108,614 602 (25,707) 83,509 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated

noncontrolling interest (49) - (49) - 49 - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - - - 588 588 Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. - - - - (964) (964) Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - (139) (139) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 88,269 $ 20,296 $ 108,565 $ 602 $ (26,173) $ 82,994 Non-comparable adjustments 970 - 970 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 89,288 $ 20,296 $ 109,584 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation: Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation Hotel Properties Under Renovation Hotel Total Orlando WorldQuest Resort Corporate / Allocated Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 23,346 $ 9,756 $ 33,102 $ 230 $ (71,857) $ (38,525) Non-property adjustments 8,246 - 8,246 (75) (8,171) - Interest income (25) (3) (28) - (714) (742) Interest expense 1,086 172 1,258 - 51,851 53,109 Amortization of loan cost 36 37 73 - 2,225 2,298 Depreciation and amortization 50,521 10,661 61,182 123 46 61,351 Income tax expense (benefit) 173 - 173 - (1,884) (1,711) Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 2,494 130 2,624 25 (2,649) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling

interest 85,877 20,753 106,630 303 (31,153) 75,780 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated

noncontrolling interest (85) - (85) - 85 - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - - - 2,286 2,286 Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. - - - - (1,646) (1,646) Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - (137) (137) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 85,792 $ 20,753 $ 106,545 $ 303 $ (30,565) $ 76,283 Non-comparable adjustments 605 (111) 494 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 86,482 $ 20,642 $ 107,124 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation: Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation Hotel Properties Under Renovation Hotel Total Orlando WorldQuest Resort Corporate / Allocated Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 36,366 $ 9,535 $ 45,901 $ 69 $ (74,696) $ (28,726) Non-property adjustments 1,645 125 1,770 - (1,770) - Interest income (22) (6) (28) - (678) (706) Interest expense 528 170 698 - 53,715 54,413 Amortization of loan cost - 37 37 - 2,513 2,550 Depreciation and amortization 50,142 9,824 59,966 120 49 60,135 Income tax expense (benefit) 33 - 33 - (1,300) (1,267) Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 4,929 (4) 4,925 7 (4,932) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling

interest 93,621 19,681 113,302 196 (27,099) 86,399 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated

noncontrolling interest (116) - (116) - 116 - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - - - 679 679 Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. - - - - (384) (384) Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - (113) (113) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 93,505 $ 19,681 $ 113,186 $ 196 $ (26,801) $ 86,581 Non-comparable adjustments 1,887 17 1,904 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 95,508 $ 19,698 $ 115,206 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation: Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation Hotel Properties Under Renovation Hotel Total Orlando WorldQuest Resort Corporate / Allocated Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 71,462 $ 17,817 $ 89,279 $ 545 $ (79,396) $ 10,428 Non-property adjustments (14,092) - (14,092) - 14,092 - Interest income (32) (6) (38) - (508) (546) Interest expense 505 67 572 - 51,359 51,931 Amortization of loan cost 42 12 54 - 2,971 3,025 Depreciation and amortization 51,540 8,843 60,383 117 47 60,547 Income tax expense (benefit) 6 - 6 - 1,600 1,606 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 2,536 (223) 2,313 (18) (2,295) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling

interest 111,967 26,510 138,477 644 (12,130) 126,991 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated

noncontrolling interest (104) - (104) - 104 - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - - - 2,138 2,138 Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. - - - - 720 720 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - (124) (124) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 111,863 $ 26,510 $ 138,373 $ 644 $ (9,292) $ 129,725 Non-comparable adjustments 907 66 973 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 112,874 $ 26,576 $ 139,450 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation: Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation Hotel Properties Under Renovation Hotel Total Orlando WorldQuest Resort Corporate / Allocated Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 90,274 $ 18,899 $ 109,173 $ 727 $ (165,900) $ (56,000) Non-property adjustments 1,301 (26) 1,275 - (1,275) - Interest income (79) (9) (88) - (1,541) (1,629) Interest expense 2,857 377 3,234 - 101,772 105,006 Amortization of loan cost 214 76 290 - 7,653 7,943 Depreciation and amortization 102,287 24,967 127,254 262 97 127,613 Income tax expense (benefit) 9 - 9 - 2,078 2,087 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 3,898 361 4,259 10 (4,269) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling

interest 200,761 44,645 245,406 999 (61,385) 185,020 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated

noncontrolling interest (157) - (157) - 157 - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - - - (582) (582) Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. - - - - 2,566 2,566 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - (261) (261) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 200,604 $ 44,645 $ 245,249 $ 999 $ (59,505) $ 186,743 Non-comparable adjustments 3,765 - 3,765 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 204,526 $ 44,645 $ 249,171 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation: Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Hotel

Properties

Not Under

Renovation Hotel

Properties

Under

Renovation Hotel Total Orlando

WorldQuest

Resort Corporate /

Allocated Ashford

Hospitality

Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 100,819 $ 33,562 $ 134,381 $ 954 $ (156,844) $ (21,509) Non-property adjustments (14,009) - (14,009) - 14,009 - Interest income (59) (11) (70) - (684) (754) Interest expense 987 67 1,054 - 100,836 101,890 Amortization of loan cost 168 12 180 - 8,191 8,371 Depreciation and amortization 104,583 18,309 122,892 230 2,123 125,245 Income tax expense (benefit) 23 - 23 - 737 760 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 7,891 (392) 7,499 (13) (7,486) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling

interest 200,403 51,547 251,950 1,171 (39,118) 214,003 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated

noncontrolling interest (167) - (167) - 167 - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - - - 2,901 2,901 Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. - - - - 336 336 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - - - (248) (248) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 200,236 $ 51,547 $ 251,783 $ 1,171 $ (35,962) $ 216,992 Non-comparable adjustments 765 94 859 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 201,168 $ 51,641 $ 252,809 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation: Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Tampa Westshore, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Renaissance Nashville, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz Carlton Atlanta, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Atlanta,

GA Area Boston, MA

Area Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area Houston,

TX Area Los

Angeles,

CA Metro

Area Miami, FL

Metro Area Minneapolis -

St. Paul, MN -

WI Area Nashville,

TN Area New York / New Jersey Metro Area Net income (loss) $ 2,596 $ 3,540 $ 3,636 $ 1,643 $ 3,979 $ 1,036 $ 1,399 $ 5,357 $ 5,384 Non-property adjustments - - - 13 - - - - - Interest income (2) - (2) - (2) (1) (13) - (8) Interest expense 196 961 - - - - - - - Amortization of loan costs 38 55 - - - - - - - Depreciation and amortization 3,079 3,896 3,481 1,376 4,596 1,892 2,565 2,187 4,074 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - - - Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 166 26 212 82 (3) 62 91 8 322 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable

to noncontrolling interest 6,073 8,478 7,327 3,114 8,570 2,989 4,042 7,552 9,772 Non-comparable adjustments (26) - - - - - - - 1 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 6,047 $ 8,478 $ 7,327 $ 3,114 $ 8,570 $ 2,989 $ 4,042 $ 7,552 $ 9,773 Orlando,

FL Area Philadelphia,

PA Area San Diego, CA Area San

Francisco -

Oakland,

CA Metro

Area Tampa, FL

Area Washington

D.C. - MD -

VA Area Other Areas Total

Portfolio Net income (loss) $ 497 $ 1,002 $ 1,125 $ 6,526 $ 985 $ 9,045 $ 21,112 $ 68,862 Non-property adjustments - - - - (367) (17) (23) (394) Interest income (2) (1) (1) (6) - (7) (13) (58) Interest expense - - - - - - 477 1,634 Amortization of loan costs - - - - - - 85 178 Depreciation and amortization 1,963 1,652 892 3,197 1,638 6,723 21,174 64,385 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - 9 9 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 33 88 26 139 58 72 794 2,176 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable

to noncontrolling interest 2,491 2,741 2,042 9,856 2,314 15,816 43,615 136,792 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - (212) 2,992 40 2,795 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 2,491 $ 2,741 $ 2,042 $ 9,856 $ 2,102 $ 18,808 $ 43,655 $ 139,587 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Atlanta, GA Area Boston, MA Area Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area Houston, TX Area Los Angeles, CA Metro Area Miami, FL Metro Area Minneapolis -

St. Paul, MN -

WI Area Nashville, TN Area New York / New Jersey Metro Area Net income (loss) $ 17,824 $ 6,274 $ 3,000 $ 1,396 $ 4,302 $ 801 $ 2,147 $ 6,476 $ 5,437 Non-property adjustments (14,093) - - - - - - - - Interest income (12) - (1) - (1) - (7) - (2) Interest expense 67 - - - - - - - - Amortization of loan costs 12 - - - - - - - - Depreciation and amortization 3,779 3,521 3,099 1,779 4,238 1,725 2,425 1,444 3,992 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - - - Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 156 (45) 678 89 106 365 15 25 365 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable

to noncontrolling interest 7,733 9,750 6,776 3,264 8,645 2,891 4,580 7,945 9,792 Non-comparable adjustments (1,155) 5 30 11 34 - 3 - 31 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 6,578 $ 9,755 $ 6,806 $ 3,275 $ 8,679 $ 2,891 $ 4,583 $ 7,945 $ 9,823 Orlando, FL Area Philadelphia, PA Area San Diego, CA Area San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area Tampa, FL Area Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area Other Areas Total Portfolio Net income (loss) $ 1,260 $ 1,237 $ 1,026 $ 7,000 $ 1,428 $ 10,317 $ 19,354 $ 89,279 Non-property adjustments - - - - - - 1 (14,092) Interest income (1) - - (5) - (5) (4) (38) Interest expense - - - - - - 505 572 Amortization of loan costs - - - - - - 42 54 Depreciation and amortization 1,466 1,432 999 2,340 1,370 6,243 20,531 60,383 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - 6 6 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 10 22 32 68 (47) (333) 807 2,313 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable

to noncontrolling interest 2,735 2,691 2,057 9,403 2,751 16,222 41,242 138,477 Non-comparable adjustments 1 4 - 34 (422) 2,715 (318) 973 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 2,736 $ 2,695 $ 2,057 $ 9,437 $ 2,329 $ 18,937 $ 40,924 $ 139,450 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Atlanta, GA Area Boston, MA Area Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area Houston, TX Area Los Angeles, CA Metro Area Miami, FL Metro Area Minneapolis -

St. Paul, MN -

WI Area Nashville, TN Area New York / New Jersey Metro Area Net income (loss) $ 5,822 $ 416 $ 8,030 $ 3,877 $ 9,212 $ 4,581 $ 2,211 $ 7,901 $ 7,089 Non-property adjustments - - - (134) - (99) - - - Interest income (2) - (3) - (3) (1) (23) - (10) Interest expense 377 1,831 - - - - - - - Amortization of loan costs 76 110 - - - - - - - Depreciation and amortization 5,913 7,569 6,888 2,716 9,136 3,717 5,072 4,155 8,308 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - - - Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 323 235 262 178 (16) 147 100 34 71 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable

to noncontrolling interest 12,509 10,161 15,177 6,637 18,329 8,345 7,360 12,090 15,458 Non-comparable adjustments 12 - - - - - - - 1 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 12,521 $ 10,161 $ 15,177 $ 6,637 $ 18,329 $ 8,345 $ 7,360 $ 12,090 $ 15,459 Orlando, FL Area Philadelphia, PA Area San Diego, CA Area San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area Tampa, FL Area Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area Other Areas Total Portfolio Net income (loss) $ 2,041 $ 743 $ 1,345 $ 11,669 $ 4,559 $ 7,974 $ 31,703 $ 109,173 Non-property adjustments (40) - - - (394) 1,945 (3) 1,275 Interest income (5) (1) (1) (8) - (11) (20) (88) Interest expense - - - - - - 1,026 3,234 Amortization of loan costs - - - - - - 104 290 Depreciation and amortization 3,809 3,241 1,807 6,148 3,488 13,181 42,106 127,254 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - 9 9 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 27 134 443 230 130 256 1,705 4,259 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable

to noncontrolling interest 5,832 4,117 3,594 18,039 7,783 23,345 76,630 245,406 Non-comparable adjustments - - - - (1,054) 4,697 109 3,765 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 5,832 $ 4,117 $ 3,594 $ 18,039 $ 6,729 $ 28,042 $ 76,739 $ 249,171 NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 118 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Atlanta, GA Area Boston, MA Area Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area Houston, TX Area Los Angeles, CA Metro Area Miami, FL Metro Area Minneapolis -

St. Paul, MN -

WI Area Nashville, TN Area New York / New Jersey Metro Area Net income (loss) $ 22,178 $ 5,244 $ 6,897 $ 3,034 $ 9,941 $ (279) $ 1,755 $ 10,955 $ 6,750 Non-property adjustments (14,093) - - - - - - - - Interest income (12) - (2) - (2) - (24) - (4) Interest expense 67 - - - - - - - - Amortization of loan costs 12 - - - - - - - - Depreciation and amortization 7,603 6,861 6,147 3,588 8,477 3,475 5,104 3,651 8,429 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - - - Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 217 (9) 741 70 117 4,471 42 35 378 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable

to noncontrolling interest 15,972 12,096 13,783 6,692 18,533 7,667 6,877 14,641 15,553 Non-comparable adjustments (2,544) 12 20 20 43 6 13 - 52 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 13,428 $ 12,108 $ 13,803 $ 6,712 $ 18,576 $ 7,673 $ 6,890 $ 14,641 $ 15,605 Orlando, FL Area Philadelphia, PA Area San Diego, CA Area San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area Tampa, FL Area Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area Other Areas Total Portfolio Net income (loss) $ 3,410 $ 777 $ 1,513 $ 12,758 $ 5,184 $ 14,936 $ 29,328 $ 134,381 Non-property adjustments - - - - - - 84 (14,009) Interest income (3) - - (9) - (8) (6) (70) Interest expense - - - - - - 987 1,054 Amortization of loan costs - - - - - - 168 180 Depreciation and amortization 2,875 2,816 2,027 4,591 2,713 12,368 42,167 122,892 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - 23 23 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 12 71 36 106 (45) (513) 1,770 7,499 Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable

to noncontrolling interest 6,294 3,664 3,576 17,446 7,852 26,783 74,521 251,950 Non-comparable adjustments 3 7 1 50