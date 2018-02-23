Log in
ASHLEY HOUSE PLC
Ashley House : 23rd February 2018 - Holding in Company

02/23/2018

23 February 2018

Ashley House plc (the "Company")

Holding in Company

The Company announces that on 23 February 2018 it received a notification that Lawshares Nominees Limited has an interest in 8,650,000 ordinary shares of 1p in the Company, representing approximately 14.46% of the Company's current issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Ashley House plc Antony Walters Jonathan Holmes

01628 600 340

WH Ireland Limited

0207 220 1666

(Nominated Adviser and broker to Ashley House plc) Adrian Hadden

Ed Allsopp

James Sinclair-Ford

Ashley House plc published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 12:11:07 UTC.

