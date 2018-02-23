Ashley House : 23rd February 2018 - Holding in Company

23 February 2018
Ashley House plc (the "Company")
Holding in Company
The Company announces that on 23 February 2018 it received a notification that Lawshares Nominees Limited has an interest in 8,650,000 ordinary shares of 1p in the Company, representing approximately 14.46% of the Company's current issued share capital.
