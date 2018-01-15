Log in
Asia Satellite Telecom : AsiaSat grows its broadcast product portfolio to enable worldwide business opportunities

01/15/2018 | 12:14am EST

MEDIA RELEASE

AsiaSat grows its broadcast product portfolio to enable worldwide business opportunities

Hong Kong, 15 January 2018 - Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited(AsiaSat)has broadened its satellite and media solutions with the addition of IP-based delivery solutions and Over-The-Top (OTT) service. AsiaSat recognises the demand for next generation distribution of broadcast content, and evaluated new distribution technologies throughout 2017.

The proliferation of online content and the traditional paradigm of using a large TV set is now being augmented with portable devices. Viewers are now able to watch content when they want and where they want quickly and easily: "Content Anytime, Anywhere".

AsiaSat is ready to deliver video content through its new IP platform, defined as a "hybrid solution" combining satellite and IP-based solutions. Satellite delivery is in the heart of AsiaSat's media solutions. The hybrid nature of the product opens business opportunities to rural areas for village Wi-Fi, communities (bars, schools, airports, etc.) or mobility services (maritime, in-flight connectivity) allowing AsiaSat's customers to benefit from ready-to-use solutions.

These solutions are fully managed and supported by AsiaSat's world-class Tai Po teleport infrastructure in Hong Kong, with 24/7 monitoring from AsiaSat's Customer Network Centre.

Established as the first and leading Satellite Operator for Asia Pacific with more than 600 channels broadcast, reaching 800 million homes, AsiaSat's continuous ambition is to better serve clients' needs by proposing diverse and flexible solutions to video content delivery, beyond its own satellite footprint.

"The increase in online content and the easy access to video content via mobile and connected devices has rapidly changed consumers' content viewing habits. It is important for us to evolve our service offerings swiftly in this very dynamic and fast paced market, to help our customers reach their audience instantly and cost efficiently," said Barrie Woolston, Chief Commercial Officer of AsiaSat.

# # #

About AsiaSat

Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited (AsiaSat), the leading satellite operator in Asia, serves over two-thirds of the world's population with its seven satellites, AsiaSat 3S, AsiaSat 4, AsiaSat 5, AsiaSat 6, AsiaSat 7 and AsiaSat 8, and the new AsiaSat 9. The AsiaSat satellite fleet serves both the broadcast and telecommunications industries. Over 600 television and radio channels are now delivered by the company's satellites offering access to more than 830 million TV households across the Asia-Pacific region. AsiaSat is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 1135). For more information, please visit www.asiasat.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Mobile App

Media Contact:

Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited

Winnie Pang, Manager, Marketing Communications | Tel: (852) 2500 0880 | Email: [email protected]

AsiaSat's expanding broadcast product portfolio is fully managed and supported by AsiaSat Tai Po Earth Station in Hong Kong

Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 05:14:04 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Gervase Jordan President, CEO & Executive Director
Wei Min Ju Chairman
Roger Tong Chief Technical Officer & VP-Operations
Yeung Sue Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Ning Luo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIA SATELLITE TELECOM HOLDINGS LTD.-1.13%0
SES1.92%7 443
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-2.88%5 321
INMARSAT7.74%3 276
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC2.97%1 190
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD1.31%1 023
