Asia Satellite Telecom : AsiaSat grows its broadcast product portfolio to enable worldwide business opportunities

AsiaSat grows its broadcast product portfolio to enable worldwide business opportunities

Hong Kong, 15 January 2018 - Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited(AsiaSat)has broadened its satellite and media solutions with the addition of IP-based delivery solutions and Over-The-Top (OTT) service. AsiaSat recognises the demand for next generation distribution of broadcast content, and evaluated new distribution technologies throughout 2017.

The proliferation of online content and the traditional paradigm of using a large TV set is now being augmented with portable devices. Viewers are now able to watch content when they want and where they want quickly and easily: "Content Anytime, Anywhere".

AsiaSat is ready to deliver video content through its new IP platform, defined as a "hybrid solution" combining satellite and IP-based solutions. Satellite delivery is in the heart of AsiaSat's media solutions. The hybrid nature of the product opens business opportunities to rural areas for village Wi-Fi, communities (bars, schools, airports, etc.) or mobility services (maritime, in-flight connectivity) allowing AsiaSat's customers to benefit from ready-to-use solutions.

These solutions are fully managed and supported by AsiaSat's world-class Tai Po teleport infrastructure in Hong Kong, with 24/7 monitoring from AsiaSat's Customer Network Centre.

Established as the first and leading Satellite Operator for Asia Pacific with more than 600 channels broadcast, reaching 800 million homes, AsiaSat's continuous ambition is to better serve clients' needs by proposing diverse and flexible solutions to video content delivery, beyond its own satellite footprint.

"The increase in online content and the easy access to video content via mobile and connected devices has rapidly changed consumers' content viewing habits. It is important for us to evolve our service offerings swiftly in this very dynamic and fast paced market, to help our customers reach their audience instantly and cost efficiently," said Barrie Woolston, Chief Commercial Officer of AsiaSat.

