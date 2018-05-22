ASICS Gel-Kayano™25 helps runners go the distance

Next-generation tech OFFERS reinforced stability and PROTECTION for long-distance runners

[22nd May - Kobe, Japan]On June 1st, ASICS launches the 25th iteration of its flagship stability shoe, the GEL-KAYANO™,which has set the benchmark for long-distance running performance since 1993.

Through ASICS' unique approach to human-centric design, research in technological innovation, and dedication to excellence, every iteration of the GEL-KAYANO™ series has improved on the previous version, offering runners increased protection and performance every time. The series has broken boundaries in product innovation and has enabled runners to perform at their best-revolutionising the performance running category. The GEL-KAYANO™ 25 is no exception, offering yet again, brand-new technology from ASICS' Institute of Sport Science (ISS), which debuts in this shoe.

Kenichi Harano, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager at ISS says: 'The GEL-KAYANO™ series was designed to make long-distance running accessible for runners. For 25 years, we've kept this goal in mind as we continued to make GEL-KAYANO™ series lighter and more responsive, without ever compromising on stability.'

GEL-KAYANO™ 25

GEL-KAYANO™ 25 features the new FlyteFoam™ Lyte and FlyteFoam™ Propel Technologies, working in parallel to deliver superior protection and enhanced stability no matter the distance.

NEW AND IMPROVED FEATURES

FlyteFoam™ Lyte is the next generation of ASICS lightweight and responsive cushioning technology [1] . The midsole formula features a reinforced, sustainable nanofiber compound which increases the foam's durability and provides more stability for runners.

FlyteFoam™ Propel is ASICS' newest patented [2] foam formulation designed to provide enhanced responsiveness in toe-off. Used in parallel tandem with the strategically-placed ASICS GEL™ technology, the GEL-KAYANO™ 25 works with the runner's foot to provide superior shock absorption.

All-new Two-Layer Jacquard Mesh Upper offers a breathable, premium fit that improves flexibility and decreases irritation-causing wrinkles while maintaining lightweight-which means the runners will look as good as they feel.

ASICS' approach to human-centric product development is something ASICS' founder, Mr. Kihachiro Onitsuka pioneered, in 1949. This year is an important moment for ASICS as on May 29th ASICS' will be celebrating Mr. Onitsuka's centennial birthday, showing people how he shaped the brand ASICS is today and how he has influenced the path for the brands future.

Paul Miles, Chief Marketing Officer, ASICS Corporation says: 'GEL-KAYANO™ 25 is a product that we know our founder would have been proud of and it's just the beginning of what we have coming over the next few years in the performance running category.'

The GEL-KAYANO™ 25 will be available globally on June 1st, 2018 at ASICS retail and online stores for $160 USD.

