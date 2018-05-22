Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Asics Corp    7936   JP3118000003

ASICS CORP (7936)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ASICS : GEL-KAYANO™ 25 HELPS RUNNERS GO THE DISTANCE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 04:05am CEST

ASICS Gel-Kayano25 helps runners go the distance

Next-generation tech OFFERS reinforced stability and PROTECTION for long-distance runners

[22nd May - Kobe, Japan]On June 1st, ASICS launches the 25th iteration of its flagship stability shoe, the GEL-KAYANO™,which has set the benchmark for long-distance running performance since 1993.

Through ASICS' unique approach to human-centric design, research in technological innovation, and dedication to excellence, every iteration of the GEL-KAYANO™ series has improved on the previous version, offering runners increased protection and performance every time. The series has broken boundaries in product innovation and has enabled runners to perform at their best-revolutionising the performance running category. The GEL-KAYANO™ 25 is no exception, offering yet again, brand-new technology from ASICS' Institute of Sport Science (ISS), which debuts in this shoe.

Kenichi Harano, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager at ISS says: 'The GEL-KAYANO™ series was designed to make long-distance running accessible for runners. For 25 years, we've kept this goal in mind as we continued to make GEL-KAYANO™ series lighter and more responsive, without ever compromising on stability.'

GEL-KAYANO™ 25

GEL-KAYANO™ 25 features the new FlyteFoam™ Lyte and FlyteFoam™ Propel Technologies, working in parallel to deliver superior protection and enhanced stability no matter the distance.

NEW AND IMPROVED FEATURES

FlyteFoam™ Lyte is the next generation of ASICS lightweight and responsive cushioning technology [1] . The midsole formula features a reinforced, sustainable nanofiber compound which increases the foam's durability and provides more stability for runners.

FlyteFoam™ Propel is ASICS' newest patented [2] foam formulation designed to provide enhanced responsiveness in toe-off. Used in parallel tandem with the strategically-placed ASICS GEL™ technology, the GEL-KAYANO™ 25 works with the runner's foot to provide superior shock absorption.

All-new Two-Layer Jacquard Mesh Upper offers a breathable, premium fit that improves flexibility and decreases irritation-causing wrinkles while maintaining lightweight-which means the runners will look as good as they feel.

ASICS' approach to human-centric product development is something ASICS' founder, Mr. Kihachiro Onitsuka pioneered, in 1949. This year is an important moment for ASICS as on May 29th ASICS' will be celebrating Mr. Onitsuka's centennial birthday, showing people how he shaped the brand ASICS is today and how he has influenced the path for the brands future.

Paul Miles, Chief Marketing Officer, ASICS Corporation says: 'GEL-KAYANO™ 25 is a product that we know our founder would have been proud of and it's just the beginning of what we have coming over the next few years in the performance running category.'

The GEL-KAYANO™ 25 will be available globally on June 1st, 2018 at ASICS retail and online stores for $160 USD.

To find out more about the product, watch the video

at https://youtu.be/4HOpPiDzeeM and please visit: asics.com/kayano25

or asics.com

　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　-ENDS-


[1] FlyteFoam™ Lyte: Patent Pending

[2] Patents: FlyteFoam™ Propel: JP/ Patent Pending: FlyteFoam™ Propel: US, EU, AU


Disclaimer

Asics Corporation published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 02:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASICS CORP
04:05aASICS : GEL-KAYANO™ 25 HELPS RUNNERS GO THE DISTANCE
PU
05/18ASICS : Notice Concerning Determination of the Terms for Issuance of Share Remun..
PU
05/16ASICS : Ohtani baseball gear set sells out in 1 day
AQ
05/15ASICS : to sell replica Ohtani baseball gear set
AQ
05/03ASICS CORP : quaterly earnings release
02/14ASICS : Notice Concerning Decision on Matters relating to Acquisition of Own Sha..
PU
02/14ASICS : Notice of Change in Shareholder Return Policy, Introduction of Interim D..
PU
02/14ASICS : Notice of Revisions to the Five-Year Strategic Plan
PU
01/29ASICS : Ventures corporation invests in a venture company developing conductivit..
PU
01/24ASICS : To Appoint Yasuhito Hirota President
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/16Asics Corp. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Athletic Footwear Market Intelligence - Pricing Developments In The U.S., Wee.. 
2017Adidas sues Asics over fitness tracking patents 
2016Sports Authority confirms bankruptcy 
2015Strong demand for retro athletic shoes 
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 412 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 13 760 M
Finance 2018 29 652 M
Yield 2018 1,33%
P/E ratio 2018 27,18
P/E ratio 2019 24,27
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 388 B
Chart ASICS CORP
Duration : Period :
Asics Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 7936 | JP3118000003 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ASICS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 760  JPY
Spread / Average Target -9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Motoi Oyama Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yasuhito Hirota President & Chief Operating Officer
Katsumi Kato Director & Senior Manager-Global Sales
Isao Kato Director, Head-Corporate Planning & IR Contact
Katsuro Tanaka Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASICS CORP4.55%3 504
AMER SPORTS OYJ13.64%3 640
TECHNOGYM SPA26.44%2 489
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP12.76%1 777
CALLAWAY GOLF CO32.23%1 743
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-4.43%686
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.