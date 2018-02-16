DGAP-News: asknet AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Conference

16.02.2018 / 12:00

asknet AG: Tax complexity, PSD II and General Data Protection Regulation make Merchant of Record solutions increasingly attractive



Karlsruhe, 16 February 2018 - asknet AG, a subsidiary of the Swiss-listed content marketing, technology and eCommerce services group The Native SA (www.thenative.ch), is increasingly benefitting from the growing complexity of transacting globally. The new and soon to be introduced regulations on taxation are just a first step in the process of complicating the ability to sell internationally. Other external changes such as the Payment Services Directive II (PSD II), which came into force on 13 January 2018, and the General Data Protection Regulation, which will become effective as of 25 May 2018, make selling globally more complex. The increasing compliance requirements in digital commerce mean that more and more companies are outsourcing their international commerce activities to full service providers such as asknet AG.

This trend was presented and discussed at the "Monetize9" conference in Amsterdam, held on 13 February 2018, the first independent European event focusing on monetarization, payments and outsourcing in digital commerce. Tobias Kaulfuss, CEO of asknet AG, was invited as one of the guest speakers in the "Fresh Thinking on Full Service Commerce" panel during the Monetize9 conference.

asknet's eCommerce Solutions Business Unit offers customers a Merchant of Record (MoR) model for the swift and reliable internationalization of their online business operations. The MoR model is a core competency of asknet and comprises the management of all legal, commercial and technical requirements of an online shop, which includes the management of tax issues, compliance with export restrictions and the complete handling of all currency-related issues including the full risk management process. In addition, asknet offers a powerful technical solution in the form of the eCommerce Suite, which ensures a seamless customer experience. It allows manufacturers to sell their products online worldwide without having to give up their own brand or to build up own resources or competencies while complying with all national and international requirements. This makes entering a new market a matter of days, not weeks or months.

"We are consistently refining our MoR solution and adapting it to the latest standards. Among other things, this includes the modularization of the solution as well as a fast availability through simple integration, providing agility for our clients. Constant tests ensure that our service is optimized and refined on an ongoing basis," commented Tobias Kaulfuss, CEO of asknet AG.

About asknet

asknet Group is an innovative supplier of e-business technologies and solutions for the global distribution and management of digital and physical goods. Founded in 1995 as a spin-off of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), the company is a pioneer of modern e-commerce with over 20 years' experience in the field. asknet's eCommerce Solutions Business Unit (previously Digital Goods and Physical Goods Business Unit) enables international manufacturers to successfully market their products in over 190 countries. The core product, asknet eCommerceSuite, covers the complete sales process and is suitable for manufacturers of both digital and physical goods. In addition, the company offers stand-alone services and solutions along the value chain. asknet's Academics Business Unit assists customers from the research and education sector in purchasing and managing software and hardware. Thanks to its close relations with over 80% of Germany's universities and research institutions, asknet is intimately familiar with their needs and requirements and can offer them specific solutions. asknet is part of The Native SA, the Swiss-listed content marketing, technology and e-commerce services group. For more information, visit www.asknet.com and https://investor.thenative.ch.



