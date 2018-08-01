Aspen Aerogels : Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 2, 2018

Log in
ASPEN AEROGELS INC (ASPN)

ASPEN AEROGELS INC (ASPN)
08/01/2018 | 04:38am CEST

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 2, 2018

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 10, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (the 'Company') (NYSE: ASPN) today announced that Don Young, Chief Executive Officer, and John Fairbanks, Chief Financial Officer, expect to discuss the Company's results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, during a conference call scheduled for Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The Company also expects to release financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 2, 2018, following the market close.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 833-287-0799 (domestic) or +1 647-689-4458 (international) and entering conference ID '4385139' a few minutes before 5:00 p.m. EDTon August 2, 2018. The conference call will also be available live as a listen-only webcast at the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at http://www.aerogel.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at http://www.aerogel.com, where it will remain available for approximately one year after the conference call.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen Aerogels is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops and manufactures innovative, high-performance aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets where thermal energy efficiency is at a premium and Aspen'sproducts offer unique value. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen Aerogels manufactures its Cryogel®, Pyrogel® and Spaceloft® products at its East Providence, R.I.facility.

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: John F. Fairbanks, Phone: (508) 691-1150, [email protected]

Disclaimer

Aspen Aerogels Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 02:37:04 UTC
