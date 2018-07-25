Aspen Technology : to Host Investor Day 2018

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimization software
company, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday,
August 9th, 2018 at the Company’s headquarters in Bedford, MA.
The Aspen Technology Investor Day presentation will begin at 1:00 p.m.
Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by
other AspenTech executives.
The management team will discuss the Company’s financial and operational
performance, the adoption of ASC 606, value creation and product
strategy, the addressable market opportunity and the Company’s business
and financial outlook.
The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time
on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.aspentech.com/corporate/investor.cfm.
About AspenTech
AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset
performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments
where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and
maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process
modeling expertise with big data machine learning. Our purpose-built
software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable
competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset
lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can
maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets
faster, safer, longer and greener. Visit AspenTech.com
to find out more.
© 2018 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE and the Aspen leaf
logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005848/en/