Aspen Technology, Inc.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AZPN)
My previous session
Aspen Technology : to Host Investor Day 2018

07/25/2018 | 10:07pm CEST

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimization software company, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, August 9th, 2018 at the Company’s headquarters in Bedford, MA.

The Aspen Technology Investor Day presentation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by other AspenTech executives.

The management team will discuss the Company’s financial and operational performance, the adoption of ASC 606, value creation and product strategy, the addressable market opportunity and the Company’s business and financial outlook.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.aspentech.com/corporate/investor.cfm.

About AspenTech

AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modeling expertise with big data machine learning. Our purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets faster, safer, longer and greener. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

© 2018 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
10:07pASPEN TECHNOLOGY : to Host Investor Day 2018
BU
06/19ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : BPCL Standardizes on AspenTech Software to Drive Asset Optimi..
AQ
06/14ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : BPCL Standardizes on AspenTech Software to Drive Asset Optimi..
BU
06/11ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : to Present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference
BU
06/10ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : to deliver IIoT analytics on Microsoft Azure
AQ
06/07ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : AspenTech Transforms IIoT Data into Actionable Insights
BU
06/06ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : Edge Connect and Cloud Connect Software Now Available in ONE ..
AQ
06/05ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : Edge Connect and Cloud Connect Software Now Available in ONEÂ..
AQ
06/05ASPEN TECHNOLOGY : Edge Connect and Cloud Connect Software Now Available in ONE®..
BU
05/15ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Aspen’s Earnings Ro..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/30Beating The Market With High Conviction Buybacks 
04/27Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q1 2018 Update 
04/25Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
04/25Aspen beats by $0.06, beats on revenue 
04/24Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 499 M
EBIT 2018 236 M
Net income 2018 147 M
Debt 2018 27,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 48,92
P/E ratio 2019 41,57
EV / Sales 2018 14,3x
EV / Sales 2019 13,1x
Capitalization 7 102 M
Technical analysis trends ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 85,1 $
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Jose Maeer Pietri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Whelan Chairman
Karl E. Johnsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willie K. Chan Senior Vice President-Technology
Gary E. Haroian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.48.52%7 102
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.59%133 748
ACCENTURE7.89%111 860
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.23%111 619
VMWARE, INC.19.06%61 412
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.00%60 660