Aspen Technology : to Host Investor Day 2018

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimization software company, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, August 9th, 2018 at the Company’s headquarters in Bedford, MA.

The Aspen Technology Investor Day presentation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by other AspenTech executives.

The management team will discuss the Company’s financial and operational performance, the adoption of ASC 606, value creation and product strategy, the addressable market opportunity and the Company’s business and financial outlook.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.aspentech.com/corporate/investor.cfm.

About AspenTech

AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modeling expertise with big data machine learning. Our purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets faster, safer, longer and greener. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

