ASPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE June 27, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.



THE FINNISH COMPETITION AND CONSUMER AUTHORITY (FCCA) HAS APPROVED THE TRANSACTION WHEREBY ASPO'S ESL SHIPPING LTD ACQUIRES THE OUTSTANDING SHARES OF [email protected] SHIPPING AB AND [email protected] HOLDING AB



The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) has in its decision today approved the transaction whereby ESL Shipping Ltd, a shipping company fully owned by Aspo Plc, acquires the outstanding shares of [email protected] Shipping AB and [email protected] Holding AB ([email protected]). Aspo Plc announced the transaction on 29 June 2018 in a stock exchange release. The parties have now received all required regulatory approvals for the completion of the transaction.



As announced earlier, it is estimated that the transaction will be completed in the third quarter of 2018. Aspo will announce the completion of the acquisition separately.



ASPO PLC



Aki Ojanen

CEO



For further information, please contact:



Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Plc and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ESL Shipping,

+358 400 106 592, [email protected]



Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping,

+358 50 351 7791, [email protected]





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com

Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire



is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.is a dry bulk sea transport company. The main clients of the company are energy producers and steel and chemical industries. ESL Shipping secures raw material transportation for the industry and energy production around the year, even under difficult weather conditions. The shipping company also offers special services related to loading and unloading large ocean liners at sea.