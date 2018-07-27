Log in
07/27/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

ASPO PLC           STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE       June 27, 2018    at 1:00 p.m.

THE FINNISH COMPETITION AND CONSUMER AUTHORITY (FCCA) HAS APPROVED THE TRANSACTION WHEREBY ASPO'S ESL SHIPPING LTD ACQUIRES THE OUTSTANDING SHARES OF [email protected] SHIPPING AB AND [email protected] HOLDING AB

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) has in its decision today approved the transaction whereby ESL Shipping Ltd, a shipping company fully owned by Aspo Plc, acquires the outstanding shares of [email protected] Shipping AB and [email protected] Holding AB ([email protected]). Aspo Plc announced the transaction on 29 June 2018 in a stock exchange release. The parties have now received all required regulatory approvals for the completion of the transaction.

As announced earlier, it is estimated that the transaction will be completed in the third quarter of 2018. Aspo will announce the completion of the acquisition separately.

ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen
CEO

For further information, please contact:

Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Plc and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ESL Shipping,
+358 400 106 592, [email protected]

Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping,
+358 50 351 7791, [email protected]


Distribution:  
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

ESL Shipping is a dry bulk sea transport company. The main clients of the company are energy producers and steel and chemical industries. ESL Shipping secures raw material transportation for the industry and energy production around the year, even under difficult weather conditions. The shipping company also offers special services related to loading and unloading large ocean liners at sea.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 512 M
EBIT 2018 26,3 M
Net income 2018 19,5 M
Debt 2018 140 M
Yield 2018 5,04%
P/E ratio 2018 14,10
P/E ratio 2019 10,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 280 M
Chart ASPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Aspo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,5 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aki Edvard Ojanen Chief Executive Officer
Gustav Nyberg Chairman
Arto Juhani Meitsalo Chief Financial Officer
Risto Salo Independent Director
Mammu Marja Liisa Kaario Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPO OYJ-9.60%326
DOWDUPONT-4.17%155 307
BASF-7.76%88 888
ROYAL DSM14.60%18 969
EVONIK INDUSTRIES1.34%17 090
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT0.66%16 969
