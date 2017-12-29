Assicurazioni Generali : Change to the Corporate calendar
12/29/2017 | 04:39pm CET
Europ Assistance is a worldwide group specialised in customer care, particularly in the travel industry where it is a pioneer and a world leader, as well as in the health and home & family sectors. It aims to guarantee 24/7 assistance anywhere in the world that is technologically advanced, personalised and sustainable.
Europ Assistance
GEB is one of the largest networks in the world offering insurance coverage to employees of multinationals, including those posted abroad. Headquartered in Brussels and operating in over 100 countries, directly or through servicing agreements, the GEB Network has an integrated insurance solutions offering that covers life, accident, disability, sickness and pension plans.
Generali Employee Benefits (GEB)
GGC&C is the Generali Group unit that develops the Property & Casualty business and insurance services for mid to large size businesses. It offers complete insurance solutions to clients and brokers in over 160 countries through nine main offices in Europe, Asia and the Americas.
Generali Global Corporate & Commercial (GGC&C)
Generali Global Health (GGH) is the Generali division that specialises in health insurance solutions and TPA services for globally mobile people and international businesses. Their clients are SME and global multinational employers, as well as globally mobile or expatriate individuals who don't want to be restricted to their country of nationality or residence to access wellness solutions and the best possible treatment when they need it. Generali Global Health is headquartered in London, with commercial, technical and operations divisions. Generali Global Health Services, the internal service and TPA infrastructure, based out of Toronto, Canada, manages the Generali worldwide network of over 700,000 hospitals and doctors, plus all case management operations, with 24/7 multilingual customer service and in-house multi-currency claims processing. With commercial presence in Dubai, Spain, London, and Hong Kong, Generali Global Health is a truly worldwide business.
Generali Global Health (GGH)
