Assicurazioni Generali : Change to the Corporate calendar

Europ Assistance is a worldwide group specialised in customer care, particularly in the travel industry where it is a pioneer and a world leader, as well as in the health and home & family sectors. It aims to guarantee 24/7 assistance anywhere in the world that is technologically advanced, personalised and sustainable. Europ Assistance 2 rue Pillet-Will 75309 Paris Cedex 09 - France PHONE +33.1.58342300 FAX -

GEB is one of the largest networks in the world offering insurance coverage to employees of multinationals, including those posted abroad. Headquartered in Brussels and operating in over 100 countries, directly or through servicing agreements, the GEB Network has an integrated insurance solutions offering that covers life, accident, disability, sickness and pension plans. Generali Employee Benefits (GEB) 149, Avenue Louise 1050 Brussels PHONE +32.2.5372760 FAX +32.2.5375266

GGC&C is the Generali Group unit that develops the Property & Casualty business and insurance services for mid to large size businesses. It offers complete insurance solutions to clients and brokers in over 160 countries through nine main offices in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Generali Global Corporate & Commercial (GGC&C) Piazza Cordusio 2, 20123 Milan, Italy PHONE +39 02 48248241