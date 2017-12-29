Log in
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (G)
Report
Assicurazioni Generali : Change to the Corporate calendar

12/29/2017 | 04:39pm CET

Europ Assistance is a worldwide group specialised in customer care, particularly in the travel industry where it is a pioneer and a world leader, as well as in the health and home & family sectors. It aims to guarantee 24/7 assistance anywhere in the world that is technologically advanced, personalised and sustainable.

Europ Assistance

2 rue Pillet-Will 75309 Paris Cedex 09 - France

PHONE +33.1.58342300

FAX -

GEB is one of the largest networks in the world offering insurance coverage to employees of multinationals, including those posted abroad. Headquartered in Brussels and operating in over 100 countries, directly or through servicing agreements, the GEB Network has an integrated insurance solutions offering that covers life, accident, disability, sickness and pension plans.

Generali Employee Benefits (GEB)

149, Avenue Louise 1050 Brussels

PHONE +32.2.5372760

FAX +32.2.5375266

GGC&C is the Generali Group unit that develops the Property & Casualty business and insurance services for mid to large size businesses. It offers complete insurance solutions to clients and brokers in over 160 countries through nine main offices in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Generali Global Corporate & Commercial (GGC&C)

Piazza Cordusio 2, 20123 Milan, Italy

PHONE +39 02 48248241

Generali Global Health (GGH) is the Generali division that specialises in health insurance solutions and TPA services for globally mobile people and international businesses. Their clients are SME and global multinational employers, as well as globally mobile or expatriate individuals who don't want to be restricted to their country of nationality or residence to access wellness solutions and the best possible treatment when they need it. Generali Global Health is headquartered in London, with commercial, technical and operations divisions. Generali Global Health Services, the internal service and TPA infrastructure, based out of Toronto, Canada, manages the Generali worldwide network of over 700,000 hospitals and doctors, plus all case management operations, with 24/7 multilingual customer service and in-house multi-currency claims processing. With commercial presence in Dubai, Spain, London, and Hong Kong, Generali Global Health is a truly worldwide business.

Generali Global Health (GGH)

100 Leman Street London E1 8AJ

PHONE +44 (0)20 7265 6444

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 15:39:01 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 73 905 M
EBIT 2017 4 697 M
Net income 2017 2 072 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 5,45%
P/E ratio 2017 11,20
P/E ratio 2018 9,85
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,31x
Capitalization 24 036 M
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 16,3 €
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola e Suniglia Chairman
Luigi Lubelli Group Chief Financial Officer
Bruce M. Hodges Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI8.00%28 723
AXA4.50%72 320
PRUDENTIAL15.79%65 553
METLIFE-5.98%53 530
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC11.14%49 579
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.8.83%41 591
