Assicurazioni Generali

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (G)
My previous session
News 
News

Assicurazioni Generali : Elliott denies it has stake in Italy's Mediobanca

08/04/2018 | 10:07am CEST

MILAN (Reuters) - Activist fund Elliott denied a report it has built a stake of around 1 percent in Italian investment house Mediobanca.

"Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited confirms the funds that it advises have no position in the equity (or debt) of Mediobanca," a spokeswoman for the fund said in an emailed comment.

On Friday Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that Elliott had built the stake and could go further with a view to shaking up governance at the bank.

The report said the hedge fund was interested in the idea of Mediobanca spinning off the stake of more than 13 percent it holds in top Italian insurer Generali.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 0.84% 14.94 End-of-day quote.-1.71%
MEDIOBANCA 1.64% 8.826 End-of-day quote.-6.70%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 72 749 M
EBIT 2018 4 786 M
Net income 2018 2 453 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,96%
P/E ratio 2018 9,39
P/E ratio 2019 9,17
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 23 384 M
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 16,4 €
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola e Suniglia Chairman
Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Luigi Lubelli Group Chief Financial Officer
Bruce M. Hodges Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI-1.71%27 043
AXA-10.86%60 916
PRUDENTIAL-8.32%60 244
METLIFE-10.34%46 374
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-13.53%42 214
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-9.31%36 699
