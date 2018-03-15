Log in
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Assicurazioni Generali : Raises Dividend After 2017 Net Profit Rise -- Update

03/15/2018

By Pietro Lombardi 

 
   By Pietro Lombardi

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G.MI) shares rose after it said Thursday that it will raise its dividend for 2017 as net profit increased slightly and operating profit reached a record high during the year.

The Italian insurer reported net profit of 2.11 billion euros ($2.61 billion), up from EUR2.08 billion in 2016, a result it attributed to operating and non-operating results that improved on the back of lower impairment losses.

Operating profit rose 2.3% to about EUR4.89 billion, a record high, the company said, supported by its life, investment, asset and wealth management businesses as well as cost cuts.

The Trieste-based insurer, which confirmed its 2018 targets, said it will propose a dividend of EUR0.85 a share, up from the EUR0.80 it paid in 2016.

The results supported Generali's shares, which at 0844 GMT traded 1.6% higher.

"We are perfectly positioned to reach all of our objectives that we had set for 2018," Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said. "Our focus on technical excellence, combined with the results of our investments, asset and wealth management business and the cost-reduction target hit two years ahead of schedule, have pushed the operating result to record levels."

The company is in the last year of its strategic plan and, in a call following the results, Mr. Donnet said he is confident the plan's target will be achieved. The strategy includes a plan to rejig Generali's geographical presence by leaving less profitable markets to focus on core ones. The CEO said the company is on track to beat its target to generate about EUR1 billion in cash by 2018 through this process.

Mr. Donnet said that the new strategy will be unveiled at the company's November investor day.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at [email protected]

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 75 950 M
EBIT 2017 5 068 M
Net income 2017 2 020 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 5,47%
P/E ratio 2017 11,37
P/E ratio 2018 9,76
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,31x
Capitalization 23 919 M
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali Technical Analysis Chart | G | IT0000062072 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 16,4 €
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola e Suniglia Chairman
Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Luigi Lubelli Group Chief Financial Officer
Bruce M. Hodges Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI1.88%29 601
PRUDENTIAL-4.20%69 382
AXA-9.32%67 634
METLIFE-7.00%49 563
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-4.43%46 251
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.67%36 934
