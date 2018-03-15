Log in
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Generali raises dividend after posting record operating profit

03/15/2018
FILE PHOTO: The Generali Tower, designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, in seen at the Milan's CityLife district

MILAN (Reuters) - Generali (>> Assicurazioni Generali) raised its dividend on Thursday after Italy's biggest insurer posted a record annual operating profit boosted by life and asset management businesses and cost cuts.

MILAN (Reuters) - Generali (>> Assicurazioni Generali) raised its dividend on Thursday after Italy's biggest insurer posted a record annual operating profit boosted by life and asset management businesses and cost cuts.

Its operating profit rose 2.3 percent to 4.89 billion euros (4.29 billion pounds), in line with a company-provided analyst consensus of 4.86 billion euros.

"We are perfectly positioned to reach all of our objectives that we had set for 2018," CEO Philippe Donnet said.

Strong performance of life and asset management businesses offset a 4.9 percent fall in non-life operations, impacted by a 416 million euro hit from natural catastrophe claims.

"Overall results are positive with a nice beat at the operating profit level," a Milan-based trader said.

Last year insurers paid record claims of about $135 billion after a spate of hurricanes, earthquakes and fires.

Asked about consolidation in the insurance sector, Donnet said Generali would consider M&A activity "if it allows us to accelerate our strategy".

This month French rival AXA agreed to buy insurer XL Group for around $15 billion.

Generali is looking to sell businesses in some 13 countries. It wants to use proceeds to help fund an expansion of asset management operations and beef up its fee-based business.

Europe's third-biggest insurer, which reported a 1.4 percent rise in net profit, said it would pay a dividend of 0.85 euros per share on its 2017 results, up from 0.80 euros the previous year.

It also said its economic solvency ratio - a sign of an insurer's capital strength - had risen to 230 percent from 194 percent a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8083 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti and Jason Neely)

Stocks treated in this article : Axa, Assicurazioni Generali, XL Group Ltd
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 75 950 M
EBIT 2017 5 068 M
Net income 2017 2 020 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 5,47%
P/E ratio 2017 11,37
P/E ratio 2018 9,76
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,31x
Capitalization 23 919 M
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gabriele Galateri di Genola e Suniglia Chairman
Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Luigi Lubelli Group Chief Financial Officer
Bruce M. Hodges Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
