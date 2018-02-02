Associated Banc-Corp : to Present at the 2018 KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium on February 8, 2018

GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) announced today that Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, Executive Vice President and CFO, will speak with investors at the 2018 KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium in Miami, Florida on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

The first quarter investor presentation will be made available prior to the investor discussions and can be accessed via Associated Banc-Corp's website at http://investor.associatedbank.com.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $33 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Investor Contact:

Jessica Vanden Heuvel, Vice President, Director of Investor Relations

920-491-7059

Media Contact:

Jennifer Kaminski, Vice President, Senior Manager of Public Relations

920-491-7576

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp