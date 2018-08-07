Gabelli & Company :’s Aerospace & Defense Conference

Gabelli & Company will host the 24th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 in New York City. This research meeting will feature presentations by senior management of several leading aerospace and defense companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals. Discussions will be moderated by Gabelli & Company analyst Justin Bergner. Investors should contact their salesperson for more information or to register.

Indicated Participants:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Albany International (NYSE: AIN) AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) Astronics Corp.(NASDAQ: ATRO) Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) HEICO Corp (NYSE: HEI) Kaman Co. (NYSE: KAMN) Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A) Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD)

© 2018 G. research, LLC - All rights reserved.

G.research, LLC, an institutional research and brokerage firm, is a subsidiary of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC). Gabelli & Company is the marketing name for the registered broker dealer G.research, LLC. G.research, LLC, One Corporate Center Rye, NY 10580. Member of FINRA and SIPC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005086/en/