ASSURA PLC    AGR   GB00BVGBWW93

ASSURA PLC (AGR)
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/29 01:35:03 pm
63.9 GBp   +0.95%
11:04a ASSURA : Looking ahead to 2018
12/21 ASSURA : Notification of Major Interests in Shares
12/21 ASSURA : Scrip Calculation Price
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Assura : Looking ahead to 2018

12/31/2017 | 11:04am CET

What will the new year hold for GP practices working from poor premises? What developments can we expect from government to ease the pressures on NHS infrastructure over the next twelve months?

Our CFO, Jayne Cottam, has been blogging for Place North West's special series - with a call for stronger support to GP practices. She writes that 'better information to help practices make progress on premises would be a simple step which could make a big difference.'

It comes as our construction of brand new GP surgeries continues at sites around the country including Brixworth, Stow-on-the-Wold and the Derbyshire Dales, with more schemes set to start during the spring. Our extension for Wide Way Surgery in Merton is due to complete in the early part of 2018, giving the practice five new consultation rooms, a minor operations suite and a conference room, as well as improved reception, waiting and admin space.

Assura plc published this content on 31 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2017 10:04:01 UTC.

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 81,6 M
EBIT 2018 72,5 M
Net income 2018 131 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,86%
P/E ratio 2018 23,67
P/E ratio 2019 22,03
Capi. / Sales 2018 18,4x
Capi. / Sales 2019 15,5x
Capitalization 1 499 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,64  GBP
Spread / Average Target 0,04%
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Stewart Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Timothy Laffin Non-Executive Chairman
Jayne Cottam Chief Financial Officer
David Hedley Richardson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jenefer Dawn Greenwood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSURA PLC12.11%2 023
WELLTOWER INC-4.72%23 505
VENTAS, INC.-3.34%21 523
HCP, INC.-12.25%12 211
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA INC3.19%6 159
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC-11.90%5 424
