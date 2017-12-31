Assura : Looking ahead to 2018

What will the new year hold for GP practices working from poor premises? What developments can we expect from government to ease the pressures on NHS infrastructure over the next twelve months?

Our CFO, Jayne Cottam, has been blogging for Place North West's special series - with a call for stronger support to GP practices. She writes that 'better information to help practices make progress on premises would be a simple step which could make a big difference.'

It comes as our construction of brand new GP surgeries continues at sites around the country including Brixworth, Stow-on-the-Wold and the Derbyshire Dales, with more schemes set to start during the spring. Our extension for Wide Way Surgery in Merton is due to complete in the early part of 2018, giving the practice five new consultation rooms, a minor operations suite and a conference room, as well as improved reception, waiting and admin space.

In 2018, we'll also be continuing our work around the country to make existing GP buildings better, watching out for more successful bids to NHS England's Estates and Technology Transformation Fund helping to get improvement works underway for surgeries in England, highlighting the role that third party development can play in improving primary care buildings and following progress on the BMA's recent call for more funding into GP premises.