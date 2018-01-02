Assystem has acquired a 5% interest in New NP

Paris, 2 January 2018, 5:35 p.m. (CET) - Assystem announces that it has, as planned, acquired a 5% interest in New NP from Areva NP on 31 December 2017. The preliminary purchase price of this 5% interest is €123.73 million.

New NP, now owned by EDF, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Assystem with respectively 75.5%, 19.5% and 5% of the company's share capital, is the entity to which Areva NP has transferred its assets and activities dedicated to the design and supply of equipment for nuclear reactors, design and supply of fuel assemblies, and services to a broad installed base of nuclear reactors worldwide.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris.

For more information please visit www.assystem.com

Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier

CFO & Deputy CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 55 65 03 10







Anne-Charlotte Dagorn

Communications Director

[email protected]

Tel: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29



Agnès Villeret

Investor Relations - Komodo

[email protected]

Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15







Subject to several contractual adjustments.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ASSYSTEM via Globenewswire

