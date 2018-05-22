Log in
ASTALDI SPA
ASTALDI: COMMENTS ON PRESS RUMORS

05/22/2018 | 09:26am CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Rome, 22 May 2018 - In relation to press rumors referring to the information published yesterday on the International Swaps & Derivatives Association website, Astaldi informs that existing bilateral line with Banco do Brasil has been regularly repaid within the terms set by the same financial institution.

°°°

Astaldi Group is a global player in the sector of large and strategic infrastructure projects. With a leading position in Italy, Astaldi is one of the world's top 50 construction firms, one of Europe's top 25 contractors, and is also a sponsor of project finance/PPP initiatives. The Group has 95 years of experience and operates in a wide range of sectors, delivering complex and integrated projects. Designing, building, and operating public infrastructures and large-scale civil engineering works, Astaldi has unrivalled experience in Transport Infrastructure, Energy Production Plants, Civil and Industrial Construction, Facility Management, Plant Engineering, and Management of Complex Systems. In 2017 revenues totaled more than €3 billion, with a total order backlog of over €24 billion. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2002, Astaldi is headquartered in Italy. With approximately 100 projects in over 20 countries, the Group's 10,500 employees are based in Italy, Europe (Poland, Romania and Russia) and Turkey, Africa (Algeria), North America (Canada and the USA), Latin America, the Middle East (Saudi Arabia) and the Far East (Indonesia, India).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

ASTALDI

Italian Media: IMAGE BUILDING

Tel. +39 06.41766360

Tel. +39 02.89011300

Alessandra Onorati / Anna Forciniti

Simona Raffaelli / Alfredo Mele / Alessandro Zambetti

External Relations and Investor Relations

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.astaldi.com

International Media: FINSBURY

Edward Simpkins

Tel. +44 20 7251 3801

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Astaldi S.p.A. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 07:25:05 UTC
