ASTARTA HOLDING N.V. (ASTH)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 05/21
42.5 PLN   +2.16%
Astarta N : Current report No6/2018

05/22/2018 | 08:05am CEST

The Board of Directors of ASTARTA Holding N.V. (the 'Company') informs that on May 18, 2018, the Company received from Aviva Investors Poland SA, with its office at Inflancka 4b, 00-189 Warszawa, the following notification:

'Acting on the basis of the Part 5.3.3.3 the Financial Supervision Act (Wtf), Aviva Investors Poland Towarzystwo Funduszy Investycyjnych S.A. (mutual funds management company), acting as the company entitled to manage investment portfolios and as the company entitled to represent investment fund (according to Polish law Aviva Investors Poland Towarzystwo Funduszy Investycyjnych S.A. is governing body for the mentioned below fund) on behalf of Aviva Investors Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyiny Otwarty, hereby informs that due to the sales transaction of the shares of Astarta Holding N.V. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') that took place on 14 May 2018 the total number of Company's shares owned by the Aviva Investors Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty has decreased, so the total number of votes in the Company held by Aviva Investors Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty has been reduced below 3% of total number of votes in the Company.

In result of the above mentioned transaction the Aviva Investors Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty hold 697 231 shares of the Company, that corresponds to 2.79% of the Company's share capital and entitling to 697 231 votes which corresponds to 2.79% of total votes in the Company.
Independently, we hereby inform that a summary exposure of funds of Aviva Investors Poland Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyinych S.A.: the Aviva Investors Fundusz Inwestycyiny Otwarty and the Aviva Investors Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty is still above 3% both in the Company's share capital and in total votes in the Company.

The legal basis: Art. 70.1 of the Act of July 29, 2005 on public offerings and conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organised trading system and on public companies (Journal of Laws of 2005, No. 184 item 1539).

SIGNATURES OF INDIVIDUALS AUTHORIZED TO REPRESENT THE COMPANY:
Date: Name: Title: Signature:
22-05-2018 Viktor Ivanchyk Proxy Viktor Ivanchyk

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 06:04:05 UTC
