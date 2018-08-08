AstraZeneca : Settles Texas Drug Marketing Litigation -- Bloomberg

-- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) agreed to pay $110 million to settle litigation in Texas about its drug marketing in connection with the state's Medicaid program, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

-- The state objected to marketing practices for Seroquel and Crestor, and had sought $5 billion, according to the report.

-- "AstraZeneca makes no concessions or admissions of fault in the settlement agreements," and denies the allegations, Bloomberg reported. The company said "it is in the best interests of the company to resolve these matters and to move forward."

