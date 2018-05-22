Log in
AstroNova Inc

ASTRONOVA INC (ALOT)
AstroNova : to Release First-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results and Host Investor Call on Tuesday, June 5

05/22/2018 | 02:35pm CEST

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, will issue its first-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 and host a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (800) 263-0877 (U.S. and Canada) or (323) 794-2094 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter confirmation code 6005380. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 5 until 12:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 12 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (International). The passcode is 6005380.

A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.

About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a variety of hardware and software products and associated supplies that allow customers to mark, track and enhance the appearance of their products. The segment’s two business units are QuickLabel®, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing and TrojanLabel™, a leader in the light-production color label press and specialty printer markets. The Test and Measurement segment includes the Test & Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. The segment also includes the Aerospace business unit, which makes printers, networking hardware and related accessories. These products are used in the aircraft flight deck to print flight plans, navigation information and performance data and in the aircraft cabin to print maintenance data, receipts and passenger manifests. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.


Chart ASTRONOVA INC
Duration : Period :
AstroNova Inc Technical Analysis Chart | ALOT | US04638F1084 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ASTRONOVA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Alan Woods President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen M. Petrarca Vice President-Operations
David S. Smith Chief Financial Officer, VP & Treasurer
Michael J. Natalizia Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Mitchell I. Quain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRONOVA INC40.79%134
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%23 876
AISINOCO. LTD18.25%7 442
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%6 926
SYNNEX CORPORATION-19.16%4 377
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%1 756
