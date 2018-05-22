AstroNova : to Release First-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results and Host Investor Call on Tuesday, June 5

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, will issue its first-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 and host a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (800) 263-0877 (U.S. and Canada) or (323) 794-2094 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter confirmation code 6005380. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 5 until 12:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 12 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (International). The passcode is 6005380.

A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.

