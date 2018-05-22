AstroNova : to Release First-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results and Host Investor Call on Tuesday, June 5

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization
technologies, will issue its first-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings release
before the market opens on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 and host a conference
call for investors at 9:00 a.m. ET.
To participate on the conference call, please dial (800) 263-0877 (U.S.
and Canada) or (323) 794-2094 (International) approximately 10 minutes
prior to the start time and enter confirmation code 6005380. You can
hear a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 5
until 12:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 12 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and
Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (International). The passcode is 6005380.
A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available
through the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global
leader in data visualization technologies, designs, manufactures,
distributes and services a broad range of products that acquire, store,
analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification
segment offers a variety of hardware and software products and
associated supplies that allow customers to mark, track and enhance the
appearance of their products. The segment’s two business units are
QuickLabel®, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label
printing and TrojanLabel™, a leader in the light-production color label
press and specialty printer markets. The Test and Measurement segment
includes the Test & Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of
products and services that acquire, record and analyze electronic signal
data from local and networked sensors. The segment also includes the
Aerospace business unit, which makes printers, networking hardware and
related accessories. These products are used in the aircraft flight deck
to print flight plans, navigation information and performance data and
in the aircraft cabin to print maintenance data, receipts and passenger
manifests. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the
LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is
available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.
