Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Asure Software Inc    ASUR

ASURE SOFTWARE INC (ASUR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Asure Software Selected for FlexOffice Conference 2018 Tour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 02:51pm CEST

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workplace management software, today was selected as a stop for the Austin Local Project Tour during FlexOffice Conference 2018, co-hosted by NAIOP and Global Workspace Association (GWA), on Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT. Intended to highlight innovative shared workspaces and best-in-class office amenities, the tour will offer visitors a chance to experience Asure Software’s integrated technology first-hand, and learn how to incorporate employee data and insights into when, how and where they work can be used to design workplaces that are more productive, collaborative and engaging.

“When we built Asure’s new Austin-based headquarters in 2017, we put our methodology to work by taking data and turning it into design,” said Sharon Weldon, VP Global Sales, Asure Software. “We are excited to show visitors an example of how an office can use sensor technology to create a workspace environment that is not only within budget, but also bolsters company culture and meets the individual needs of employees.”

During the site tour, attendees will have the opportunity to see Asure Software workspace management solutions in action, and learn how offices across the globe can design work environments that better adapt the people who live and breathe there (e.g. alternative work programs, internal mobility, flexible work schedules). Products available for demo include:

  • SmartView: State-of-the-art occupancy and presence sensor detection devices and in-depth, interactive reporting dashboards arm companies with the ability to track, measure and analyze space utilization throughout their entire facility including individual workspaces. These insights help optimize real estate footprint, reducing underused office space and saving millions of dollars.
  • Full-Service Room Scheduler: Whether scheduling hundreds of rooms and thousands of desks or a few meeting rooms and a handful of desks, Asure Software’s Resource Scheduler makes scheduling meeting rooms, resources and services needed quick and easy.

“NAIOP and its member companies are seeing a trend in corporate real estate and co-working spaces that are designed with people in mind, boosting collaboration, productivity and creativity,” said Barb Parnarouskis, NAIOP vice president for education. “At our upcoming FlexOffice 2018 conference, held in partnership with the Global Workspace Association, we are pleased to be able to showcase Asure’s cutting-edge Austin headquarters to watch their workplace utilization and occupant sensors in action, and to learn about the solutions that allowed the company to optimize its real estate footprint, cut costs, and create the most efficient and effective office design for its workers’ needs.”

Visitors can register for the conference and the Asure site visit at http://flexofficeconference.com/. For visitors who would like to discuss their specific situations in more detail, special one-to-one sessions with Asure Software experts are available during the conference from September 12-14, 2018.

About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, offers intuitive and innovative solutions designed to help organizations of all sizes and complexities build companies of the future. Our cloud platforms enable more than 100,000 clients worldwide to better manage their people and space in a mobile, digital, multi-generational, and global workplace. Asure Software’s offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, flexible benefits and compliance administration, HR consulting, and time and labor management as well as a full suite of workspace management solutions for conference room scheduling, desk sharing programs, and real estate optimization. Visit us at www.asuresoftware.com.

Contacts:
SANAH SADARUDDIN
MEDIA INQUIRIES                
(458) 206-6478
[email protected]  

STACY ZELLNER
DIRECTOR OF MARKETING, ASURE SOFTWARE
(888) 323-8835 x 3111
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASURE SOFTWARE INC
02:51pAsure Software Selected for FlexOffice Conference 2018 Tour
GL
07/05ASURE SOFTWARE : HRnext Holdings and Asure Complete Purchase of HR Source Code
AQ
07/04ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRESPAYROLL AND U : Asure Software Acquires USA Payroll and U..
AQ
07/03ASURE SOFTWARE : Added to Russell 2000® Index and 3000® Index
PU
07/03ASURE SOFTWARE, INC. (NASDAQ : ASUR) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity S..
AQ
07/03ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRESPAYROLL AND U : Asure Software Acquires USA Payroll and U..
AQ
06/28ASURE SOFTWARE : HRnext Holdings and Asure Complete Purchase of HR Source Code
AQ
06/26ASURE SOFTWARE : Added to Russell 2000 Index and 3000 Index
AQ
06/25Asure Software Added to Russell 2000® Index and 3000® Index
GL
06/18ASURE SOFTWARE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/03Asure Software acquires USA Payroll, raises FY18 guidance 
06/14Asure Software -3.1% after pricing its share offering 
06/13Asure Software announces share offering 
05/10Asure Software +13% on Q1 beats, upside rev guidance 
05/09Asure Software's (ASUR) CEO Pat Goepel on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 93,3 M
EBIT 2018 19,8 M
Net income 2018 -3,19 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 122,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 238 M
Chart ASURE SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Asure Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASURE SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,7 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Francis Goepel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Sandberg Chairman
Joseph Karbowski COO & Chief Technology Officer
Kelyn Brannon-Ahn Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Adrian Austin Pertierra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASURE SOFTWARE INC15.37%238
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.22%816 493
RED HAT23.01%26 230
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC45.87%15 882
SPLUNK INC26.87%15 299
CITRIX SYSTEMS22.75%14 668
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.