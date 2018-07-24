Asure Software Selected for FlexOffice Conference 2018 Tour

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workplace management software, today was selected as a stop for the Austin Local Project Tour during FlexOffice Conference 2018, co-hosted by NAIOP and Global Workspace Association (GWA), on Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT. Intended to highlight innovative shared workspaces and best-in-class office amenities, the tour will offer visitors a chance to experience Asure Software’s integrated technology first-hand, and learn how to incorporate employee data and insights into when, how and where they work can be used to design workplaces that are more productive, collaborative and engaging.



“When we built Asure’s new Austin-based headquarters in 2017, we put our methodology to work by taking data and turning it into design,” said Sharon Weldon, VP Global Sales, Asure Software. “We are excited to show visitors an example of how an office can use sensor technology to create a workspace environment that is not only within budget, but also bolsters company culture and meets the individual needs of employees.”

During the site tour, attendees will have the opportunity to see Asure Software workspace management solutions in action, and learn how offices across the globe can design work environments that better adapt the people who live and breathe there (e.g. alternative work programs, internal mobility, flexible work schedules). Products available for demo include:

Smart V iew : State-of-the-art occupancy and presence sensor detection devices and in-depth, interactive reporting dashboards arm companies with the ability to track, measure and analyze space utilization throughout their entire facility including individual workspaces. These insights help optimize real estate footprint, reducing underused office space and saving millions of dollars.

State-of-the-art occupancy and presence sensor detection devices and in-depth, interactive reporting dashboards arm companies with the ability to track, measure and analyze space utilization throughout their entire facility including individual workspaces. These insights help optimize real estate footprint, reducing underused office space and saving millions of dollars. Full-Service Room Scheduler: Whether scheduling hundreds of rooms and thousands of desks or a few meeting rooms and a handful of desks, Asure Software’s Resource Scheduler makes scheduling meeting rooms, resources and services needed quick and easy.

“NAIOP and its member companies are seeing a trend in corporate real estate and co-working spaces that are designed with people in mind, boosting collaboration, productivity and creativity,” said Barb Parnarouskis, NAIOP vice president for education. “At our upcoming FlexOffice 2018 conference, held in partnership with the Global Workspace Association, we are pleased to be able to showcase Asure’s cutting-edge Austin headquarters to watch their workplace utilization and occupant sensors in action, and to learn about the solutions that allowed the company to optimize its real estate footprint, cut costs, and create the most efficient and effective office design for its workers’ needs.”

Visitors can register for the conference and the Asure site visit at http://flexofficeconference.com/. For visitors who would like to discuss their specific situations in more detail, special one-to-one sessions with Asure Software experts are available during the conference from September 12-14, 2018.

Asure Software, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, offers intuitive and innovative solutions designed to help organizations of all sizes and complexities build companies of the future. Our cloud platforms enable more than 100,000 clients worldwide to better manage their people and space in a mobile, digital, multi-generational, and global workplace. Asure Software’s offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, flexible benefits and compliance administration, HR consulting, and time and labor management as well as a full suite of workspace management solutions for conference room scheduling, desk sharing programs, and real estate optimization. Visit us at www.asuresoftware.com.

