ASV Holdings, Inc. : Will Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 22, 2018

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV), a leading provider of
rubber-tracked compact track loaders and wheeled skid steer loaders in
the compact construction equipment market, today announced that
management will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial
results after market close on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Management will
then host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the
results with the investment community and conduct a Q&A session.
Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 888-394-8218
if calling within the United States or 323-701-0225 if calling
internationally. A replay will be available until 11:59 PM ET March 29,
2018 which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 if calling within the
United States or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use
passcode 4517711 to access this replay.
The call will additionally be broadcast live and archived for 90 days
over the internet with accompanying slides, accessible at the investor
relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.asvi.com
in the “Investors” section.
About ASV Holdings, Inc.
ASV Holdings, Inc. is a designer
and manufacturer of compact construction equipment. Its patented
Posi-Track rubber tracked, multi-level suspension undercarriage system
provides a competitive market differentiator for its Compact Track
Loader (CTL) product line with brand attributes of power, performance
and serviceability. It’s wheeled Skid Steer Loaders (SSLs) also share
the common brand attributes. Equipment is sold through an independent
dealer network throughout North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The
company also sells OEM equipment and aftermarket parts. ASV owns and
operates a 238,000 square-foot production facility in Grand Rapids, MN.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006016/en/