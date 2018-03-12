ASV Holdings, Inc. : Will Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 22, 2018

Conference Call Scheduled to Begin at 4:30 PM ET

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV), a leading provider of rubber-tracked compact track loaders and wheeled skid steer loaders in the compact construction equipment market, today announced that management will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Management will then host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results with the investment community and conduct a Q&A session.

Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 888-394-8218 if calling within the United States or 323-701-0225 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until 11:59 PM ET March 29, 2018 which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 4517711 to access this replay.

The call will additionally be broadcast live and archived for 90 days over the internet with accompanying slides, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.asvi.com in the “Investors” section.

About ASV Holdings, Inc.

ASV Holdings, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment. Its patented Posi-Track rubber tracked, multi-level suspension undercarriage system provides a competitive market differentiator for its Compact Track Loader (CTL) product line with brand attributes of power, performance and serviceability. It’s wheeled Skid Steer Loaders (SSLs) also share the common brand attributes. Equipment is sold through an independent dealer network throughout North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company also sells OEM equipment and aftermarket parts. ASV owns and operates a 238,000 square-foot production facility in Grand Rapids, MN.

