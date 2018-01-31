Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  S&P/ASX 200    XJO   XC0006013624

S&P/ASX 200 (XJO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2018 | 09:16am CET
Bank of England's Carney Sees Signs of a Pickup in U.K. Wages

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said he expects a revival in British household income growth this year after a lengthy squeeze. In testimony to lawmakers, Mr. Carney said he sees signs that wage growth is firming as the labor market strengthens. 

 
Bitcoin Is Having Its Worst Month in Three Years

Bitcoin gripped the investing world last year like no other asset class in recent memory, minting new millionaires, sparking a pivot to blockchain technology and attracting a new wave of interest from institutional investors. 

 
Asia-Pacific Markets Weaker, Brushing Off Trump Speech

Asia-Pacific shares were broadly weaker, following losses on Wall Street overnight even though President Donald Trump struck a mostly conciliatory tone in his first State of the Union address. 

 
China Official Manufacturing PMI Slows for Second Month in January

An official gauge of China's factory activity fell for a second straight month in January, pointing to a slowing of growth in the manufacturing sector, that adds to recent signs of softness in the world's second largest economy. 

 
BOJ's Kuroda Reiterates Pledge to Continue Easy Policy

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda renewed his pledge to continue the central bank's easy policy with the aim of spurring inflation further, in an apparent attempt to cool down recent tightening speculation. 

 
Japan's December Industrial Output Rises More Than Expected

Japan's industrial production rose a better-than-expected 2.7% in December. Gains in the output of cars, heavy machinery and metal products boosted the monthly production figures. 

 
Some BOJ Members Raise Issue of Possible Policy Review

Some Bank of Japan's policy board members continued to talk about a possible review of the bank's ultra-easy policy at last week's policy meeting, although the board still sees current program as appropriate for now, according to a summary of opinions released by the central bank. 

 
U.K. Consumer Confidence Rebounds in January

U.K. consumer sentiment in January bounced back from a four-year low the previous month, a survey published Wednesday showed, as Britons became more optimistic about their own finances as well as the overall economy. 

 
Australia Inflation Locks in Outlook of Low Rates for Longer

Australian consumer prices remained contained in the fourth quarter, dashing the view that the central bank might soon begin to signal higher interest rates. 

 
Stocks Dip Down Under

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index is heading toward its first monthly fall since August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/ASX 200
01/30 Asia-Pacific Stocks Follow U.S. Markets Lower
01/30 ASIA MARKETS : Asia-Pacific Markets Slide After Wall Street Stumbles
01/25 ASIA MARKETS : Weaker Dollar Sends Asian Markets Sliding
01/23 ASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Heat Up After Fresh Records On Wall Street
01/23 Asian Stocks Rise, Fuelled by Wall Street
01/22 Global Stocks Muted After U.S. Government Shutdown -- 2nd Update
01/17 ASIA MARKETS : Hong Kong Stocks Score Fresh All-time High
01/17 ASIA MARKETS : Hong Kong Stocks Score Fresh All-time High
01/16 Dow Industrials Top 26000 for First Time
01/16 Dow Industrials on Track to Open Above 26,000
More news
News of the components of S&P/ASX 200
05:00a WOOLWORTHS : unveils the next generation of supermarket
04:45a SLATER & GORDON : Seriously injured jockey still fighting insurance claim more t..
04:15a GOODMAN : Appointments to Goodman Boards
04:00a DEXUS PROPERTY : Office Demand Barometer
02:54a ORIGIN ENERGY : Lattice Energy sale reaches completion
02:50a BEACH ENERGY : Financial close of Lattice acquisition
02:50a QBE INSURANCE : S&P Revises Outlook to Stable
More news
Chart S&P/ASX 200
Duration : Period :
S&P/ASX 200 Technical Analysis Chart | XJO | XC0006013624 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends S&P/ASX 200
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/ASX 200
SIRTEX MEDICAL LIMITED 27.45 End-of-day quote.45.78%
CSR LIMITED 5.04 End-of-day quote.3.92%
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.76 End-of-day quote.3.87%
OFX GROUP LTD 1.4 End-of-day quote.3.70%
ANSELL LIMITED 25.15 End-of-day quote.3.33%
MEDUSA MINING LIMITED 0.465 End-of-day quote.-5.10%
BCI MINERALS LTD 0.16 End-of-day quote.-5.88%
SENEX ENERGY LTD 0.375 End-of-day quote.-6.25%
LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD 0.51 End-of-day quote.-8.11%
BEADELL RESOURCES LTD 0.15 End-of-day quote.-11.76%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.