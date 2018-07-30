ASX : Date and location of ASX Annual General Meeting 2018

30 July 2018 Australian Securities and Investments Commission ASX Market Announcements Office Mr Oliver Harvey ASX Limited Senior Executive Leader, Financial Market Infrastructure 20 Bridge Street Level 5, 100 Market Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 SYDNEY NSW 2000

DATE AND LOCATION OF ASX ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2018

ASX confirms its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Thursday 4 October 2018 commencing at 10.00am (Sydney time).

The AGM will be held in the ASX Auditorium, Exchange Square, 18 Bridge Street, Sydney, New South Wales.

The AGM will be webcast live on our website at www.asx.com.au/agm

Further information about the AGM will be set out in the Notice of Meeting which will be published on the Market Announcements Platform and sent to shareholders in August 2018.

Daniel Csillag Company Secretary

