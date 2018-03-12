At Home : Launches New Spring Ad Campaign This Week

PLANO, Texas, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Home Décor Retailer Names Barkley as Agency of Record

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), the home décor superstore, debuted its new Spring ad campaign this week, featured on TV and direct mail as well as digital, outdoor, search and social media. The campaign was designed and produced by Barkley, a Kansas City-based creative agency, who was recently named the company's agency of record.

"We are excited to be launching our Spring ad campaign to continue educating customers about At Home's endless possibilities for every room, style and budget," said Ashley Sheetz, Chief Marketing Officer for At Home. "After an in-depth review process, it was clear that Barkley is a great fit for us. They understand our brand and our customer, making them best suited to tell our story."

At Home is a consumer-focused brand and high-growth retailer. Its value proposition and vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience. At Home offers more than 50,000 on-trend products in stores with 400 new arrivals each week for fresh inspiration.

"We are thrilled to be working with At Home to increase the company's brand awareness and put customers into the At Home mindset," said Sara Buck, EVP, Client Operations at Barkley. "The Spring campaign focuses on At Home's core customer: home décor devotees who love to continuously refresh and redecorate their homes."

At Home's Spring ad campaign can be found here: https://youtu.be/Xu7Xq8z_BZk

About At Home

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, is one of the fastest growing retailers in America offering more than 50,000 on-trend products to fit any room, style and budget. At Home is dedicated to inspiring customers to create a home that reflects their unique personality and style, both inside and out. As a value-oriented fashion retailer, At Home gives customers a broad and comprehensive offering and a compelling value proposition, making it a leading destination for home décor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas and currently operates 150 stores in 34 states. For more information, visit athome.com or find us on Facebook (AtHomeStores), Instagram (AtHomeStores) or Pinterest (AtHomeStores).

About Barkley

Barkley is an independent creative + innovation company that uncovers the good in every brand. Our job is to imagine and create a brand's biggest possible future by not only solving business problems with creativity but by inventing opportunities through innovation and invention. It's what we call future proofing.

